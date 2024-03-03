TikTok’s Humphrey Yang: These 7 Dividend Stocks Pay Me More Than $500 Per Month
Financial expert Humphrey Yang explained in one of his videos about seven dividend-paying stocks he invests in. With the volatile market, investors seek stability and passive income, leading many to explore dividend stocks. As the market shifts from tech stocks to value and stability, dividend-paying companies are gaining traction.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in finance, pays a 3.4-3.5% dividend yield. The financial giant’s robust balance sheet, with over $1.7 trillion in liquid assets (over $700 billion which is in cash) as of 2023, offers stability despite the moderate yield.
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
AbbVie Inc. is a biopharmaceutical leader in oncology, immunology and neuroscience. The company pays a 3.95% dividend yield per year. One of the company’s most notorious products, Humira, is a drug that most people are familiar with. Research and development investments indicate future expansions, making AbbVie an appealing dividend option.
PepsiCo (PEP)
PepsiCo, Inc. sells many soft drinks and food products, including the iconic Pepsi cola. The company pays a 2.73% dividend yield per year. Its diversified mix of both beverages and snacks bolsters its resilience in the market. Pricing power and enduring demand ensure Pepsi remains a stable dividend stock with long-term viability.
Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Kraft Heinz is known for condiments and pantry staples such as ketchup, mayonnaise, and A1 steak sauce. The company pays a 4.62% dividend yield. The company’s strong brand presence will ensure a reliable dividend payment for the long term.
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
Exxon Mobil is a global energy giant involved in the production of petroleum products such as gasoline and heating oil. The company pays a 3.78% dividend yield. As an inflation hedge benefiting from rising energy prices, Exxon remains lucrative despite environmental concerns. However, long-term viability requires adapting to green energy trends while leveraging current profitability.
Home Depot (HD)
Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in North America with over 2,300 stores. The company pays a 2.7% dividend yield. With its robust revenues and profitability, Home Depot thrives as consumers spend on housing and home improvement. Its industry dominance and resilience make it an appealing dividend stalwart.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson is a large healthcare company offering products such as Tylenol, Listerine mouthwash, and Band-Aid bandages. The company pays a 2.7% dividend yield. As a long-time dividend payer with many health products, J&J stays stable in ups and downs. Its history of dividend growth makes it a reliable passive income stock.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: TikTok's Humphrey Yang: These 7 Dividend Stocks Pay Me More Than $500 Per Month