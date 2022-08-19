U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.25
    -10.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,932.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,484.00
    -39.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    -0.43 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2890
    +0.4270 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,807.91
    -631.80 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.88
    -15.85 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,916.08
    -26.06 (-0.09%)
     

TikTok Influencer @socialtypro’s SEO Tip is Must-know for Local Businesses

KISS PR Digital Marketing
·1 min read
KISS PR Digital Marketing
KISS PR Digital Marketing

TikTok influencer Socialtypro advises powerful SEO tips for business owners.

Dallas, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO is becoming one of the most popular skills that every business owner requires to stand out from the competitors. If you feel the same, here is how you can level up your SEO strategy.

In this video, Socialtypro recommends a powerful SEO tip that every business needs.

Here is the tip shared:

  • Go to Google, and type your city followed by your local chamber of commerce.

  • Check the website and information on their business directory.

  • This is the most powerful backlinking, and they also have tons of events so that you can build a network and grow your business.

  • Joining your local chamber of commerce will get you the most potent local backlink to your website, connecting with other business owners in your immediate area.

This tip will help you better your SEO and provide a network that will ultimately promote your business.

For more tips about SEO and business growth, keep checking this space.

Source: https://www.tiktok.com/@socialtypro/video/7082056122902809898?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

About KISS PR Brand Story
KISS PR now offers TikTokers content amplification service in 2022 for free. If you are a content creator and want to create more awareness for your brand, contact Agnes Zang via az@kisspr.com.

News Via KISS PR Brand Press Wire https://story.kisspr.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Philippine Central Bank to Delay Further Reserve Ratio Cut: Governor

    Philippine central bank Governor&nbsp;Felipe Medalla&nbsp;discusses monetary policy and the state of the economy. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday&nbsp;delivered another large interest-rate hike. Philippines will not hike key rate by 50 or 75 basis points in the future, as central bank has already "done enough," Medalla has said.&nbsp;He&nbsp;speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • CME, world’s biggest derivatives exchange, to offer Ether options in September

    CME Group – the world’s biggest operator of financial derivative markets, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange – on Wednesday said it will offer options on Ether futures starting Sept. 12, pending regulatory review. See related article: New US crypto bill seeks to make CFTC top Bitcoin, Ethereum watchdog Fast facts The Ether futures will comprise […]

  • Adyen advances in-person payments with the launch of in-house designed terminal range

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-house designed terminals. Innovated to facilitate diverse payment use cases, the terminal range marks the latest step forward in Adyen's growing unified commerce offering. Running on the company's single platform, the new devices remain inherently flexible, in order to address a rapidly advancing payment landscape and ever-evolving customer needs.

  • EVs: Average auction bids for Ford and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks double overall market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares his stat of the day, which is that average auction bids for Ford's F-150 and Rivian's electric pickup truck are double the price of a Tesla and the overall EV market.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • With Oil, Keep Your Eyes on the Prize by Focusing on Supply

    The earth's oil supply is only going in one direction -- down -- and here's what that means for investors.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • U.S. negotiates terms with Bavarian Nordic on monkeypox vaccine production

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the new deal the U.S. and sole monkeypox vaccine maker have reached to speed up vaccine distribution.

  • Pinal County buys at least 1,400 acres in Casa Grande area for Lucid lease, expansion

    The agreements will bring Lucid's overall property to about 2,000 acres, which could accommodate a full auto manufacturing campus and supplier park.

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • 3M Unit Defends Request to Shield Parent From Mass Earplug Lawsuits

    Lawyers representing 3M’s bankrupt Aearo Technologies subsidiary defended its request to extend a litigation stay to the parent company to resolve mass earplug lawsuits, saying such a move would be in line with other court rulings.

  • Deere's sales expected to rise on increased demand

    Deere & Co is expected to report double-digit sales growth in its Friday results, fueled by strong equipment demand from farmers flush with cash that has helped the company raise pricing. The farm-equipment-maker is likely to bounce back from its previous quarter sales miss, analysts said, as soybean and corn prices hit decade highs in the first half of the year and encouraged farmers to buy new tractors and combines. "Those are big factors you consider before buying equipment," said Eric Greaser, a senior analyst at Moody's.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court

    (Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for Calgary-based Enbridge. The Canadian pipeline company has been locked long-running dispute with Michigan over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

  • Amazon seeks top film executives to shore up entertainment division

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details a new report that Amazon is looking to hire top execs as it seeks to ramp up its entertainment division among the ongoing streaming wars.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • 1 Monster Risk for 3M That You Might Want to Avoid

    In 2008, 3M (NYSE: MMM) acquired a small company called Aearo Technology for $1.2 billion. The company made two-sided earplugs that it sold to the U.S. military. Ironically, 3M started the dispute in 2012  with a patent-infringement case against a competitor, Moldex.

  • Can You Really Retire at 52? Yes, And Here's How

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target Corp Is Aiming for a Bullseye

    Target is run by wise management employing flexible plans for future growth and profits

  • These 9 Cannabis Companies Are Leading The Way In Latin America: What Are They Up To And Why Should You Pay Attention?

    The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, September 13-14, will celebrate the most recognized Latin American cannabis companies. This year's attendees will have the opportunity to meet the best Latin American brands in the industry that entered the emerging market and knew how to position themselves. Since then they have been growing in the industry and helping the cannabis community with their services. This article will take a look at nine companies that will surely be there joining