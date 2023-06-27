TikTok is jumping off the BeReal bandwagon by killing TikTok Now

TikTok has told users that it's discontinuing TikTok Now, effectively a clone of last year's social media sensation BeReal, The Verge reported. According to screenshots posted by various users, parent ByteDance is "updating the TikTok experience and discontinuing TikTok Now."

BeReal was Apple's iPhone app of the year for 2022, but buzz around the social media app has tapered off of late. The app took an interesting approach compared to rivals, sending notifications at a different time each day that prompted you to quickly share photos taken with your device's front and rear cameras at the same time. The idea was to create more spontaneous content, while keeping the experience centered on friends.

TikTok Now had a nearly identical approach, also requiring users to take front and rear photos simultaneously. However, it added the ability to take 10-second TikTok-like videos instead of photos. When it launched, the company said it aimed to create "authentic and spontaneous connections on TikTok."

The feature was part of the main app in the US, but is also available as a standalone TikTok Now app in other regions. The message sent to TikTok users in the US indicated that the feature was being killed in the main app, but there's no word on the separate TikTok Now app.

Shortly after it launched, BeReal was successful enough to inspire dual-camera features from Instagram (Candid Stories), SnapChat and others. Since then, however, the number of users has dropped, according to a report from The New York Times in April. BeReal refuted an analytics report behind the story, though, saying it still had 20 million daily active users.