TikTok’s John Liang Says This Financial Product Is ‘One of the Easiest and Best Financial Tools To Help You Save Money’

©John Liang

John Liang is a social media influencer specializing in finance who has amassed 2.2 million followers as johnsfinancetips on TikTok. His videos help viewers save money on everyday products and improve their credit scores.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Recognized by GOBankingRates as a Top Money Expert, here, Liang shares the best ways to fact-check financial advice and increase financial literacy.

Want to vote for John as your favorite money expert? Click here and go to his expert page.

What’s been your most popular video and why do you think it has resonated with so many viewers?

Various videos related to workplace topics really resonate with my audience. Things ranging from how income tax brackets work, to getting a new job, to quiet quitting, etc. I think they’re topics that everyone can relate to. We’ve all had that tough boss. We’ve all had that job they didn’t pay us enough.

You’re passionate about increasing financial literacy. What topic do you wish people were more informed about and why is it so important to have an understanding of this topic?

Credit cards. They are one of the easiest and best financial tools to help you save money. So often, people are misinformed on how to use them. Or worse, they’re too scared to use them. As long as you pay your credit card bill on time and in full, you’ll stand to reap all benefits — [like] building a strong credit score, earning travel points and miles, etc.

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

There’s a lot of great financial advice on TikTok – but also a lot of not-so-great advice. How can viewers determine what advice they should and shouldn’t follow?

Not just TikTok but with life in general, fact-check and verify everything for yourself. TikTok is a great place to gain exposure to various topics. But always do your own [due] diligence after the fact. Many topics on TikTok appeal to the widest possible audience. But we all know that financial advice is very point specific to the end user. So make sure the advice is applicable to your life and lifestyle.

What’s the worst financial advice you’ve seen being given (on TikTok or elsewhere) and why is this bad advice?

Worst piece of advice: anything related to picking individual stocks to “beat” the stock market. The overwhelming majority of retail investors will fail to beat the market over their entire investment time horizon. We also know that many institutional investors fail to beat the market over a year. Yet I see a lot of advice on TikTok showing you how to pick the magic stock or how to enter the magic trade. It doesn’t exist.

More From GOBankingRates

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: TikTok’s John Liang Says This Financial Product Is ‘One of the Easiest and Best Financial Tools To Help You Save Money’