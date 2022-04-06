TikTok launches new program to help creative agencies reach its audience

TikTok is launching a new Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University program that is designed to help creative agencies become "TikTok experts," the company announced on Wednesday. The company says the five-week program will teach enrollees what they need to know about getting started on TikTok and how to use the platform to up their marketing game.

"The goal of CAP University is to inspire next-level creative content on the world's fastest-growing entertainment platform," TikTok said in a blog post about the announcement. "After completing the program, enrollees will be able to lead conversations with their clients, concept and create for the platform, and continue driving their clients' business forward. Most importantly, enrollees will have a newfound understanding of the creative possibilities on and off the platform."

The courses will be hosted as live webinar sessions and will begin on April 19. The sessions will focus on a variety of topics and will start off by helping creative agencies gain the baseline knowledge of TikTok and provide advice on how to begin leading client relationships. The final session is designed to help creative agencies dive deeper into the TikTok Creator Marketplace, the company’s in-house influencer marketing platform.

TikTok's new educational initiative will allow the company to create and form new creator partnerships while also enabling agencies to be better positioned to advertise on the platform.