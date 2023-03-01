U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,869.00
    +176.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,973.25
    +11.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.50
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2140
    +0.0970 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,630.43
    +503.43 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.67
    -2.03 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,612.81
    +96.28 (+0.35%)
     

TikTok Limits Teens to 60 Minutes a Day to Prevent Binges

Alex Barinka
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok will automatically impose a 60-minute time limit for users under age 18, an attempt to mitigate the app’s addictive nature and address concerns about its impact on teens.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new approach will require younger users to enter a password if they want to binge more than an hour of videos at one time, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. Parents and other adults can also monitor the amount of time teens spend on the app — with a breakdown of daytime versus nighttime use — and see the number of times it was opened.

The 60-minute limit will be the default for users under 18, though it can be removed.

It’s a critical time for TikTok, owned by ByteDance Ltd., to demonstrate that it’s doing all it can to be a safe space for users. The company is facing intense global scrutiny that could lead to the app being banned in some of its largest markets. Legislators and regulators have two chief lines of concern: whether TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese tech company presents national security risks and how users — especially young ones — could be influenced by the videos they see on the app.

Similar curbs are already in place for TikTok’s Chinese cousin Douyin. ByteDance’s local service currently has a setting that limits users under the age of 14 to 40 minutes a day and keeps them out entirely from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily — restrictions that are easier to enforce in China where there are strict rules around real-name registration. It’s unclear whether TikTok’s measures will be as effective in the US where children may be able to opt out of the restrictions or set their own passwords to unlock accounts.

As part of the latest changes, adults can also mute notifications for teens if their accounts are connected through the Family Pairing tool and apply a custom time limit. If there is no time restriction for a teen account, the young user will receive a notification when they spend more than 100 minutes on the app in a day, with a prompt to set up a limit.

For TikTok, the time people spend on the app is equal parts badge of honor and point of contention. It leads the social media industry by this measure, with users spending an average of 95 minutes a day on the app globally, according to a report last year from Sensor Tower. YouTube came in second with 74 minutes, while Instagram had 51.

TikTok’s personalized feed keeps users hooked and helps sell ads — the company’s main source of revenue. But it’s also what has policymakers concerned.

A bipartisan group of US state attorneys general are probing whether TikTok’s marketing to young users can lead to physical and mental harms. And the state of Indiana has gone so far as to sue the company over risks to adolescent users.

In Congress, meanwhile, lawmakers have introduced a number of bills that aim to ban the app over the national security risks posed by its Chinese ownership. The Biden administration is conducting its own review through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

Last week, the European Commission barred staff from using TikTok, just one month after Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the EU would ban the platform if it didn’t follow content moderation and data rules.

(Adds Douyin restrictions in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-Backed Arm Rules Out UK Listing for Now to Focus on US IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. has decided against selling shares on the London Stock Exchange for now, dealing a blow to UK politicians who were lobbying the home-grown technology giant ahead of its initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was

  • Weekly Challenge: The Digital Asset Power Hour

    Financial professionals stand to benefit greatly from blocking off just one hour per week to learn about a digital asset, such as one of 500 included in CoinDesk's Digital Asset Classification Standard.

  • Consumer Lender Zip Abolishes Global Plans After 95% Share Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Zip Co. expects “significant” capital inflows from asset sales as it prepares to exit most of its markets, unwinding a years-long expansion after a slump in the once red-hot “buy now, pay later” industry.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Wa

  • Japan corporate capex rises despite weaker profits

    Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for a seventh straight quarter in the final three months of 2022, data released on Thursday showed, offering relief to policymakers counting on a private demand-led recovery from COVID. Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out on Thursday showed Japanese firms raised capital expenditure in October-December by 7.7% from the same period a year earlier. It was the seventh straight quarter of annual gains.

  • Novavax's Charts Are in Critical Condition

    Novavax gapped sharply lower Wednesday after the company said "substantial doubt exists" about whether it can stay in business." Ouch. Let's check out the charts and indicators as they "circle the drain.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Here's how to watch and what to expect

    Tesla Investor Day is upon us, an occasion where shareholders and super fans will make their pilgrimage to the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin — while the rest of us tune in via livestream on YouTube or Twitter — to hear exactly what CEO Elon Musk has planned for the future. Tesla Investor Day is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET or for those on the ground in Austin, 3 pm CT. Historically, that doesn't mean Musk will be onstage at the top of the hour.

  • Intel (INTC) Unveiled Quantum Software Kit to Support Developers

    Intel (INTC) launched the Quantum Software Development Kit Version 1.0 to advance quantum computer development and create a community of quantum developers.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Hackers Stole IT Info Including Personal Details, Dish Confirms Cyberattack

    On February 23, 2023, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) disclosed getting hit by a network outage that compromised its internal servers and IT telephony during its earnings call. Dish consulted cyber-security experts and outside advisors to assist in evaluating the situation. Dish determined that the outage was due to a cyber-security incident and notified appropriate law enforcement authorities. Also Read: Notorious Hackers Briefly Compromise Coinbase Employee Information On February 27, 2023, D

  • Okta Earnings Top Estimates On Strong Demand For Identity Management

    The results and management's financial forecasts suggest companies are still willing to spend on security-related software even in a weakening economy.

  • Viasat (VSAT) Secures UK Regulator Nod for Inmarsat Buyout

    The buyout by Viasat (VSAT) will create a leading communications service provider with complementary assets and enhanced scale for offering affordable, secure and reliable connectivity.

  • Polygon Rolls Out Zero-Knowledge, Privacy-Enhanced Identification Product

    Under the design for Polygon ID, a bar owner could theoretically use the credential-verification system to verify that a patron is of age, without ever having to look at any identification card.

  • Addressing criticism, OpenAI will no longer use customer data to train its models by default

    As the ChatGPT and Whisper APIs launch this morning, OpenAI is changing the terms of its API developer policy, aiming to address developer -- and user -- criticism. Starting today, OpenAI says that it won't use any data submitted through its API for "service improvements," including AI model training, unless a customer or organization opts in. In addition, the company is implementing a 30-day data retention policy for API users with options for stricter retention "depending on user needs," and simplifying its terms and data ownership to make it clear that users own the input and output of the models.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Buyback Revs Up In 2023?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback is planned.

  • YouTube Chief Talks Artificial Intelligence, Assures AI Tools for Video Creators

    “The power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible,” Neal Mohan wrote after taking charge as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube CEO. Creators can expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI’s generative capabilities, Mohan wrote. OpenAI Inc and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) have launched consumer-friendly products

  • Delta Gives Passengers Something Free Other Airlines Charge For

    Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is on a mission to win over customers of AT&T and Verizon. Now that the carrier industry has largely followed T-Mobile's lead to do away with multi-year contracts to allow customers to pay month by month, there's more fluidity in the market base for carrier service. It's a tight marketplace, and T-Mobile is seemingly willing to fight for every customer.

  • Microsoft is making it even easier for you to launch Bing’s occasionally creepy A.I. chatbot with a Windows 11 update

    “We’ve been inspired by people’s stories of how they are using the new Bing."

  • Bandwidth (BAND) Partners With AWS to Expand Cloud Adoption

    Bandwidth (BAND) aims to utilize Amazon Chime Software Development Kit to expand its cloud communications ecosystem and accelerate innovation.

  • LG's 2023 OLED TVs arrive in late March starting at $1,399 (updated)

    LG is now shipping its 2023 OLED TVs, with the most affordable model starting at $1,2399.