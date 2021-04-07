U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

TikTok is adding six new interactive, musical filters

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Starting today, TikTok is rolling out new music-themed filters that promise greater interactivity. The first of those, Music Visualizer, is available to use right now. It includes real-time beat tracking software that will animate the filter to the beat of a song.

You can access it through the dedicated Music tab within TikTok's Creative Effects tray. In practice, it creates a purple background with several planets strewn across the sky. A polygonal landscape in the midground pulses to the beat of the music. In short, if you love synthwave, you'll love this effect. The filter works with all the sounds in TikTok's music library, and it's available to all users globally. You can already see people using the filter — though sometimes it's easy to obscure what it's doing.

TikTok will roll out five other new effects over the coming weeks. One of those allows you to synchronize still images to the beat of a song. Another lets you add animated text overlays to video transitions. Then there's Music Machine, arguably the coolest of the new filters. This one lets you to create your songs from drumbeats and other sounds. It also includes a BPM slider and five one-shot effects. You can see them all in action over on TikTok's newsroom account. They're small additions, but with how important music is to the identity of the platform, it's easy seeing them getting a lot of use quickly. 

