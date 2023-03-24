U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.60
    +21.88 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,242.88
    +137.63 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,817.77
    +30.37 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.92
    +13.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    -0.68 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.40
    -14.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    -0.0065 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7340
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,858.85
    -115.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.63
    -11.76 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

TikTok’s Next Stop Is US Courts as CEO Falls Flat

1
Zheping Huang, Sarah Zheng and Debby Wu
·6 min read
TikTok’s Next Stop Is US Courts as CEO Falls Flat

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok CEO Shou Chew’s attempts to win over Congressional lawmakers Thursday failed. But the more crucial fight to prevent the short-video app from being punished or banned is likely to play out in the the US legal system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lawmakers took turns battering Chew with inquiries for more than four grueling hours, repeatedly and often stridently questioning TikTok’s ownership by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. and asking about China’s ability to access the data of millions of Americans. Chew did little to alleviate those concerns, experts who watched the proceedings said. At one point, asked if ByteDance’s Chinese engineers have access to the data of American users, he said: “It’s a complex subject.”

That places TikTok’s parent in a tougher spot. TikTok executives had internally discussed splitting from ByteDance, but China this week said it would firmly oppose a forced sale. That echoed opposition years ago toward letting even a dash of ByteDance’s secret sauce — its content-recommendation software — end up in foreign hands.

Yet TikTok need not have bothered. It’s unlikely there would be a long list of buyers wealthy or willing enough to take on a US political hot potato worth $50 billion, at a time of escalating US-Chinese tensions and growing scrutiny of large technology platforms, said Caitlin Chin, fellow at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

That means the government would have to silence TikTok in the US if it wants to make good on its threats — and judges have in the past shown extreme reluctance to squash even a Chinese-owned social media platform, fearing the precedent it would have on freedom of speech. In 2020, TikTok successfully challenged the Trump administration’s attempt to block the video phenom, ultimately dissipating that first US attempt to exert influence over ByteDance’s greatest creation.

“I do think that Tiktok has a very strong case just because the First Amendment and the legal norms under the First Amendment are so strong that the government has to show that any limitation on speech is narrowly tailored and that it advances a compelling government interest,” Chin said. As for the hearing, “I was not expecting it to be that brutal to watch. Right from the start, we knew that lawmakers were coming in with their minds already made up.”

It’s not just geopolitics riding on the outcome. ByteDance is backed by some of the world’s biggest financiers, from SoftBank Group Corp. to Sequoia Capital and Temasek Holdings Pte. TikTok alone generated an estimated $10 billion of revenue in 2022.

The American public remains divided on whether TikTok is just a place to watch goofy teens dance and lip-synch to pop music, or a portal through which Beijing might touch the lives of 150 million-plus users. The latter concern is underscored by the fact that Chinese laws give the government power to request data from internet companies on demand, if deemed in the interests of national security.

That’s why TikTok, which blazed a trail for later Chinese-owned upstarts like fast-fashion retailer Shein, has become a touchstone for escalating US-Chinese tensions. That role dates back to the Trump administration, which unsuccessfully tried to suppress not just TikTok but also Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat on similar grounds.

TikTok’s proposed magic-bullet fix is Project Texas — the company’s plan to store US data in the US by a US team, as Chew has put it. But that argument appeared to fall on deaf ears in Washington on Thursday. Even the famously secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the US — which hasn’t even confirmed that it is reviewing TikTok — released a statement with a general warning about data security in the middle of Chew’s testimony. ByteDance representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“The TikTok question is not only about data security and privacy, which is a general issue all social media platforms are facing, but also about algorithm influencing,”said Jiang Zhaokang, managing director at DC-based law firm GSC Potomac, which focuses on trade and supply-chain legal services. “Project Texas does not really address that concern.”

Even were a sale of TikTok palatable to Beijing, it would be hard to secure a buyer acceptable not just to Party cadres but also to increasingly hawkish US lawmakers. When Trump tried to arrange a takeover, in 2020, Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. — even Walmart Inc. — were among the potential suitors. But many of the largest US tech companies are now facing antitrust scrutiny from the Biden administration over business practices and other acquisitions, and TikTok has only grown in value and market share since then.

Washington and Beijing also have to consider a divided public. Many Chinese took to social media after Chew’s testimony Friday, alternately excoriating ByteDance for pandering to American whims and praising Chew for not cracking under pressure.

For his part, Chew took to TikTok ahead of the hearing on Tuesday to rally the platform’s faithful to its defense. He asked users to leave comments on his post listing all the reasons they love the app, and what they would tell US elected representatives. The post has received tens of thousands of comments, the vast majority supporting the service.

“Any sale is not going to be clean and it’s not going to be easy if it happens at all, but the question is what is the alternative, especially since a ban will definitely be challenged in court on First Amendment grounds,” Chin said. “I don’t really see a clean, pretty solution to this.”

TikTok may ultimately have to take its case all the way to the US Supreme Court, essentially getting a judge to say that a forced sale is either unconstitutional or deprives people of their livelihoods, said Alex Capri, a Singapore-based research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation. The judges may then choose to zero in on the ever-growing reports of Chinese cyber-intrusions into US government agencies, he said, calling Chew’s appearance a “train wreck.”

The hearing could speed momentum for bipartisan legislation to give the Biden administration more legal authority to review foreign-owned technology and take steps to mitigate any national security risk — including a US ban. The White House has said it needs these legal tools to help any action against TikTok stand up in court.

Read More: Bipartisan Support Builds for ‘Rules-Based Approach’ to TikTok

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday joined the fray, saying she’s seeing a growing number of situations that have raised concerns similar to those prompted by the app.

“This could spread not just to TikTok but to other Chinese platform companies,” Capri said.

Indeed, the eventual outcome may have broader implications for other Chinese apps that cater to the American populace. Some of the most successful include Shein and PDD Holdings Inc.’s Temu, which launched mere months ago.

“If what we’re worried about is Chinese-backed companies being on tens of millions of American phones, including members of the military, and privacy concerns, data concerns, misinformation concerns — that doesn’t just apply to TikTok,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Bloomberg News in an interview this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: What TikTok's CEO told Congress about the app’s ties to China

    The biggest news stories this morning: A company launched its 3D-printed rocket, but it failed to reach orbit, TikTok's CEO explains the app’s China ties to Congress, United Airlines will open an air taxi route to Chicago’s O’Hare airport in 2025.

  • Deutsche Bank Junior Bond Rises After Early Repayment Announced

    (Bloomberg) -- A tier 2 subordinated bond by Deutsche Bank AG is surging toward face value on Friday after the lender unexpectedly announced its decision to redeem the note early.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsThe bonds, which mature in 202

  • TikTok CEO says it wasn't 'spying' when ByteDance employees surveilled journalists

    At Thursday's House hearing, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced a barrage of questions over concerns that data collected on U.S. users might be vulnerable to surveillance by China. Chew's response to one of those questions in particular likely dug the company's hole even deeper when it comes to building trust with Washington. Citing reporting from Forbes, later confirmed by the company itself, Florida Rep. Neal Dunn asked Chew if TikTok parent company ByteDance has spied on American citizens.

  • The Morning After: TikTok CEO says its owner is 'not an agent of China’

    The biggest news stories this morning: TikTok CEO to Congress: ‘ByteDance is not an agent of China’, Spotify may have spent less than 10 percent of its Joe Rogan apology fund, Nothing’s Ear 2 wireless buds have improved connectivity and more audio customization.

  • Chinese search giant Baidu defends AI research capabilities after its ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot draws a turkey for Turkey

    Chinese tech giant Baidu, which last week launched its ChatGPT alternative Ernie Bot, said on Thursday that the product was "totally self-developed" after some users expressed concerns that the company may have copied its chatbot's text-to-image capability from overseas. Hilarious images generated by the Ernie Bot started to surface online earlier this week, as users found the chatbot drew a turkey, the bird, when asked for the country Turkey, and a crane - the bird - instead of the machine used

  • Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Is Arrested in Montenegro and Charged With Fraud in US

    (Bloomberg) -- Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who presided over a more than $40 billion cryptocurrency implosion last year, was arrested in Montenegro and charged with fraud by US prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-W

  • Think Texas has a cheaper tax burden than California? Think again.

    "When people are like, 'Oh California is so much more expensive than Texas,' that’s the top income tax rate."

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins $320.3M Deal for StormBreaker Production

    Raytheon (RTX) clinches a $320.3 million contract with the Air Force for Lot 9 StormBreaker production.

  • DWAC Stock Climbs As N.Y. Grand Jury Puts Off Trump Case

    Digital World ousted its chief executive as Trump's legal challenges approach a critical juncture. DWAC stock fell Wednesday.

  • Moderna's Bancel defends COVID-19 vaccine price at Sanders hearing

    Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel faced off with Sen. Bernie Sanders and others of the Senate HELP committee to defend raising the COVID vaccine price for the commercial market.

  • What is the average Social Security check?

    Find out how much your Social Security payments could grow over time.

  • Nobody wants to admit that the state pension is almost bust

    When your party has been in power for over a decade and the tent is caving in, there is one rule that applies before all else: don’t upset your voter base. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to kick the decision to raise the pension age into the long grass.

  • Crypto Faces Legal Reckoning as SEC Prepares Action Against Coinbase

    The regulator’s potential lawsuit against the largest U.S. trading platform could reshape industry and upend investors’ access to crypto markets.

  • Markets to Fed: Cut Rates Before Bank Crisis Triggers U.S. Recession

    Regional lenders are crucial for U.S. economic growth and markets want Fed support before the bank crisis triggers a near-term recession.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Two former Microsoft execs are building ‘game-changing’ drones in Ukraine to combat Russian forces

    Ukrainian officials are hoping unmanned aircraft like drones could help turn the tide of Russia's invasion.

  • Bullard Says the Fed Has the Tools to Ease Bank Strains and Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that financial stability issues can be tackled via additional steps to ease bank strains, while monetary policy can keep targeting high inflation. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Priv

  • Official: Willow oil project holds promise, faces obstacles

    The Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope is part of a “new era” of large-scale development in the region but it isn't a sure thing, with litigation and costs among the factors that stand as potential impediments, a state official told lawmakers Thursday. John Crowther, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, said the scale of projects like Willow, which is on federal lands in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and was approved by the Biden administration last week, is “tremendous” and would benefit Alaska.

  • A California Bill To Potentially Ban Skittles Is Confusing Everyone

    During the week of March 20, a California bill that proposes banning foods with five types of chemicals has received a lot of attention because it could target a candy beloved by more than one generation: the Skittles brand, owned by the privately-held Mars Wrigley. Red Dye No. 3 is commonly used to give many popular candies their bright color. While the bill would also affect everything Nerds, Dubble Bubble gum and Hot Tamales, it has been widely nicknamed "Skittles Bill" because the candy is a favorite one.

  • Boeing personnel working on Air Force One planes had lapsed security clearances

    About 250 Boeing employees worked on the secretive Air Force One planes with expired security clearances before the lapse was discovered and they were temporarily suspended.