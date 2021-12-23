U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,731.75
    +35.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,983.61
    +229.72 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,678.22
    +156.32 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.34
    +23.44 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    +0.85 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0370 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    +0.0063 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4570
    +0.3530 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,642.16
    +1,987.20 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,283.77
    +50.16 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.34
    +31.68 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,798.37
    +236.16 (+0.83%)
     

TikTok ousts Google to become favourite online destination

·3 min read
TikTok on a mobile
TikTok on a mobile

Move over Google, TikTok is the world's new most popular online destination.

The viral video app gets more hits than the American search engine, according to Cloudflare, an IT security company.

The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August.

Last year Google was first, and a number of sites including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix were all in the top 10.

Cloudfare said it tracks data using its tool Cloudflare Radar, which monitors web traffic.

Social media icons
Social media icons

It is believed one of the reasons for the surge in Tiktok's popularity is because of the Covid pandemic, as lockdowns meant people were stuck at home and looking for entertainment.

By July this year, TikTok had been downloaded more than three billion times, according to data company Sensor Tower.

The social network, which is owned by a Chinese company called Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world, and that number continues to grow.

In China, to comply with the country's censorship rules, the app is called Douyin, and runs on a different network.

Douyin was originally released in September 2016. This year, China ruled that users under the age of 14 would be limited to 40 minutes a day on the platform.

Security concerns

TikTok was launched internationally in 2018, after merging with another Chinese social media service, Musical.ly, an app which allowed users to share videos of themselves lip-synching to songs.

The social media platform is no stranger to controversy. In 2019, it garnered a temporary ban in India, a US counter-intelligence investigation and a record £4.3m fine after Musical.ly was found to have knowingly hosted content published by under-age users.

As one of the only internationally successful Chinese apps, politicians and regulators outside China have raised concerns about security and privacy.

Last year TikTok was forced to deny it is controlled by the Chinese government.

Theo Bertram, TikTok's head of public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said it would refuse any request from China to hand over data.

TikTok ad in China
TikTok ad in China

The app hosts a variety of short videos, covering genres such as comedy, dance and politics.

In the UK, the most popular creator is make-up artist @abbyroberts with 17.4 million followers.

This year @Francis.Bourgeois, with 1.6 million followers, quit his job to become a full-time trainspotter as a result of his viral videos at railway stations talking about trains and cheering them as they pass.

Expanding

Food and recipe videos have become a key part of TikTok's success, with viral clips getting millions of views.

As a result, in the US, a new food delivery service called TikTok Kitchen will launch in March, allowing people to order dishes originally created in viral videos.

The menu will be based on the app's most viral food trends and will include courses like the baked feta pasta which was ranked the most searched dish of 2021 by Google.

Baked feta pasta
Baked feta pasta

TikTok Kitchen is being co-founded by Robert Earl, who owns the US food outlets Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo and Bertucci's.

He said about 300 TikTok restaurants are planned across the country for the launch, with more than 1,000 expected by the end of 2022.

TikTok Kitchen will operate out of many of the restaurants belonging to the chains owned by Mr Earl.

Recommended Stories

  • China has been ‘largely missing in action’ as a market driver, strategist says

    PineBridge Investments Global Head of Equities Anik Sen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how macro factors from Build Back Better to investment in China are affecting the stock market.

  • The 12 Best (and Worst) Kitchen Trends from Every Decade

    So, you’ve heard Newstalgia —a design trend that takes vintage furnishings and modernizes it with luxurious finishes and top-of-the-line tech—is predicted...

  • Intel lays out deadlines for Covid-19 vaccine requirements for employees

    The company is Oregon's largest private employer and it is requiring employee vaccination based on federal contractor requirements.

  • Google disables 'Hold for Me' feature on the Pixel 6 following buggy update

    Google's Duplex AI-powered "Hold for Me" feature has been temporarily disabled on Pixel 6 features due to a bug in the latest update.

  • China defends science exchange program following US arrest

    China on Wednesday defended its international scientific exchange programs in the wake of the conviction of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China manages such exchanges along the same lines as the U.S. and other countries. U.S. agencies and officials should not “stigmatize” such programs and “instead do something conducive to China-U.S. scientific and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation,” Zhao said.

  • China tightens its grip on rare earths

    China has tightened its grip on the rare earth metals needed to make cars and gadgets after combining three companies into one giant business.

  • Tesla's Rising, but This Nasdaq Biotech Stock Got Absolutely Crushed Wednesday

    The stock market took a breather Wednesday morning from extreme volatility in both directions over the past couple of days. After a huge jump on Tuesday, Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures contracts eased lower by 36 points to 15,944 as of 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday in premarket trading. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a name that's on many investors' watch lists, and it's always been a volatile stock.

  • No one asked for lickable TV, and yet...

    A lickable TV lets you taste what you see on the screen — and it might even be useful in some cases.

  • Secret's out: The Apple AirPods Pro are $70 off at Amazon — and they'll arrive by Xmas with Prime

    Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, these feature active noise-canceling.

  • Alibaba Admits It Was Slow to Report Software Bug After Beijing Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. conceded it was slow to report a major vulnerability in widely used software because it was unaware of its severity, a day after China’s tech industry overseer suspended cooperation on cybersecurity with the online retail giant.Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers

  • Cloud Computing Shift To The Metaverse Makes These Tech Stocks 'Sexy' Again

    As cloud computing evolves and the "metaverse" becomes a buzzword, network gear makers are again in favor.

  • Green Is the Color of Mosaic's Charts

    Mosaic Co. is a large fertilizer manufacturer. While we might want to eat all organic foods, the reality is that the world needs fertilizers to try to feed the 7.9 billion people on this earth. Let's check out the charts.

  • China Telecom Vows to Defy FCC Eviction, Keep Operating in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom (Americas) Corp. said it intends to continue most of its U.S. operations despite an order from regulators to stop due to espionage concerns.Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Far Below Delta’s in Two StudiesChina Telecom said

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1? Consider This $589 Trillion Problem

    Shiba Inu's big brother, Dogecoin, offers some clues. But it still boils down to some simple math.

  • Top five cryptocurrency mobile apps of the year

    In the last couple of years, many prominent cryptocurrency projects were born, together with their useful mobile applications.

  • My Favorite Software-as-a-Service Stocks for 2022

    Customers rarely cut software spending once the tools are engrained within their business process, making SaaS stocks great investments.

  • Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — starting at just $5

    Gift yourself with these fan-favorite sale items.

  • Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

    "The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Why the Log4j vulnerability is such a big deal, according to a former NSA hacker

    In a year that has experienced one jarring cyber attack after another — from ransomware disruptions to the U.S. gas supply and food industries to one of the largest crypto heists ever witnessed — it seems only fitting that 2021 should end with yet another cyber threat.

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc.

    Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.