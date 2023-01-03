U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

TikTok-owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China - SCMP

(Reuters) - ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video app TikTok, has laid off hundreds of employees across multiple departments at the end of 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

The job cuts have been implemented at Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok with about 600 million daily users, as well as the company's gaming and real estate operations, SCMP reported citing sources.

The job cuts represent a small percentage of ByteDance's workforce, the report added.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Minimum wage rises in more than half of U.S. states

    With the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour (unchanged for 13 years and counting), states across the country continue to take matters into their own hands.

  • Volunteer militia blamed in new Burkina bloodshed

    Twenty-eight bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso at the weekend, the government said, as rights campaigners blamed a volunteer militia created to support the army's battle against jihadists.

  • Futures rise on first trading day of 2023

    The benchmark S&P 500 shed 19.4% in 2022, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market cap, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 33.1%. The head of the International Monetary Fund has also cautioned that 2023 is poised to be a tough year as the United States, Europe and China all experience weakening economic activity. Investors will closely monitor the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting, when the central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points after four straight 75-basis point increases and signaled rates could stay higher for a while.

  • Dollar Makes Strong Start to 2023 After Months-Long Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar posted gains against nearly all its major peers as trading kicked off in 2023 after a seasonal holiday lull.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownOnly the Japanese yen proved stronger than the greenback among Group-of-10 currencies, with the pound, euro and Swiss franc falling sharply. That saw the Bloomb

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply I

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Big Tech will ‘have a better year’ in 2023, analyst says

    Though it's been a bleak year for the sector, Big Tech could be set to rebound in 2023, Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder R “Ray” Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • Bahamas regulator denies FTX CEO’s claims over seized assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has rejected “material misstatements” made by FTX’s newly-appointed CEO, John J. Ray III

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.

  • 25 Biggest Nordic Companies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 25 biggest Nordic companies. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Nordic Companies. The Nordic countries refer to the nation states of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland which are located in Northern Europe. They are among some of the most prosperous nations […]

  • Warren Buffett Bought This Chip Giant in 2022. Should You Do the Same in 2023?

    Huge news came out over a month ago when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) -- the company run by Warren Buffett -- reported it had made a $4 billion investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), otherwise known as TSMC. Clearly, the Oracle of Omaha sees a lot of value in the computer chip manufacturer at today's prices. Should you go along with Buffett and buy shares of TSMC in 2023?

  • An interest-rate shock wrecked stocks in 2022. What pros say will drive the market in 2023.

    Investors get a chance to think about what will drive the market in 2023 after stocks posted the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Fear of Global Gas Crisis Eased by Warm Start to Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- A warmer-than-expected start to winter across large parts of the world is rapidly easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to pressure on power bills.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownForecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe in the nex