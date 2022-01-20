U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,022.84
    -39.94 (-1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    -0.1630 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,662.67
    +909.49 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.96
    +17.70 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

TikTok joins Instagram in testing creator subscriptions

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Soon after Instagram started rolling out paid subscriptions for creators, TikTok says it may be following suit. The service is exploring a feature that would allow influencers to paywall at least some of the content they share on the app, as The Information first reported.

TikTok's subscriptions are being tested on a limited basis, so you may not see your favorite creators using them anytime soon. The platform didn't provide more details about how the feature works. "We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a TikTok spokesperson told Engadget.

As with the likes of Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, TikTok allows viewers to send tips to influencers who are enrolled in the Creator Next program. Users can also buy and send virtual gifts to creators.

Given its other monetization options and that rival platforms have embraced subscriptions, it's hardly a surprise that TikTok is following that path too. In 2020, TikTok announced a $200 million fund to support creators.

Meta is also spending heavily on influencers. The company said last year it would invest $1 billion in creators across the likes of Facebook and Instagram by the end of 2022, in the hope of keeping them away from competitors. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company won't take a cut of their earnings until at least 2023. Instagram subscriptions are only available to a very small number of creators for now, but there are plans to open up access to others in the coming months.

