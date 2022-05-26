TikTok partners with Hootsuite, Sprinklr, Emplifi and more to make it easier for brands to reach users

TikTok is extending its Marketing Partner Program to add new content marketing partners, the company told TechCrunch. The expansion will allow marketers to manage their TikTok accounts without leaving their third-party content marketing platforms. The short-form video app is partnering with Sprout Social, Hootsuite, Sprinklr, Emplifi, Dash Hudson, Khoros, Brandwatch and Later for the initial launch.

TikTok says marketers will now be able to manage and optimize their content campaigns directly through these third-party platforms. Through this integration, brands using these partners' platforms will be able to schedule and publish content on TikTok, while also managing cross-platform content. Brands will also be able to track profile and video metrics in real time and compare performance to other platforms. TikTok says brands will also be able to optimize their strategies by better understanding audiences and engagement.

Marketers can now also track conversations happening in the comments sections of their videos. With the new integration, brands will be able to understand their audiences better and stay engaged with users on TikTok by maintaining a consistent response cadence, TikTok says.

The company launched its Marketing Partner Program in September 2020 with the aim of making it easier for marketers to connect with users on TikTok. The program includes partners across several categories, including campaign management, creative, measurement, effect, commerce and sound. With this new launch, the company has added a content marketing section.

The launch comes as TikTok has been looking for ways to help brands better reach users on its platform. Last month, the company launched a new Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University program that is designed to help creative agencies become “TikTok experts.” The five-week program teaches enrollees what they need to know about getting started on TikTok and how to use the platform to up their marketing game.

Earlier this month, TikTok introduced a new way to lure advertisers to its platform by giving them the ability to showcase their brands’ content next to the best videos on TikTok. TikTok launched TikTok Pulse, which is a new contextual advertising solution that ensures brands’ ads are placed next to the top 4% of all videos on TikTok.