TikTok is picking up the bill for its Montana creators suing against ban, report says

TikTok users in Montana are suing the state over its banning of the app.

The company just confirmed that it's been funding the lawsuit, the NYT first reported.

At least two of the plaintiffs said they got involved in the complaint after being approached by TikTok's lawyers.

TikTok is funding a lawsuit brought by its users in Montana against the state's ban on the app, The New York Times reported.

While the likes of the US and European Union have banned government employees from using TikTok, Montana's ban is unique because it would apply to all citizens.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed the law last month, and it's expected to take effect from the start of 2024, the Associated Press reported.

But five TikTok creators filed suit against the state's attorney general, citing first amendment rights.

"Montana can no more ban its residents from viewing or posting to TikTok than it could ban the Wall Street Journal because of who owns it or the ideas it publishes," the lawsuit says.

The plaintiffs range in follower count from 44,000 to 215,000. They post about various topics, like promoting a small business, comedy, and camping.

It appeared to be a grassroots movement, but now TikTok has confirmed that it's footing the bill for the lawsuit, the Times reported.

"Many creators have expressed major concerns both privately and publicly about the potential impact of the Montana law on their livelihoods," a TikTok spokesperson told The Times. "We support our creators in fighting for their constitutional rights."

Two of the plaintiffs also told the Times that they only joined the suit after being approached by TikTok's lawyers.

The social media platform has provoked controversy because it's owned by the Chinese company Bytedance – lawmakers feared that users' data could be accessed by the country's government or spy agencies.

TikTok — which is headquartered in Singapore and Los Angeles — is building data centers in Europe and the US to convince people that China won't be able to access users' information.

Although Forbes reported earlier this month that sensitive information about American creators who sign up to earn money through TikTok is in fact stored in China.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

