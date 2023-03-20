TikTok Plasters DC With Ads Before Skeptical Lawmakers Confront CEO

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok is intensifying public-relations blitz days before its CEO testifies before Congress this week, as the Chinese-owned company works to convince skeptical lawmakers of its commitment to protecting user data and avoid a US ban.

TikTok bought ads in the Washington, D.C., metro system, at Union Station and in the Washington Post, and sponsored Politico’s Playbook newsletter as well as Axios’s Login tech-focused newsletter. A four-page color ad in the New York Times on Monday included a QR code linking to TikTok’s US Data Security website, which features a cartoon video explaining how the company that operates the popular short-video app has invested $1.5 billion in security.

“Safety. Your priority. Our commitment,” said one ad at Union Station. “We’re protecting your personal data and the integrity of the platform, while still allowing you to have the global TikTok experience you know and love,” says another.

The ad campaign is leading up to Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew’s testimony before a House of Representatives committee on Thursday. The big question is whether he’ll be able to say anything to overcome a conviction shared by lawmakers and many members of the Biden administration that TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., can’t do anything short of selling it off to assuage their national-security concerns.

It’s part of the company’s far more public and robust approach to critics and lawmakers after months of trying to keep its head down and quietly negotiate a security arrangement with the US government. Senators of both parties have argued that the app should be banned in the US.

A TikTok spokesperson said the public debate about TikTok doesn’t reflect the facts and the company’s investments in security measures, adding that the platform is sharing information about those efforts more widely.

Last week, people familiar with the matter said US officials had told TikTok’s owners in China to sell their shares or risk a ban of the app in the US. The company says its plan — which features an independent oversight board and a partnership with Oracle Corp. — goes well beyond what other apps do to protect user security.

“The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing,” TikTok spokeswoman Maureen Shanahan said at the time.

TikTok lobbyists and security executives have been meeting with both Republicans and Democrats in an effort to slow momentum for legislation that could limit the app’s operations in the US. The Biden administration has also rejected the company’s multilayered security plan to protect US users from Chinese influence.

Earlier this month, TikTok said it will automatically impose a 60-minute time limit for users under age 18, an attempt to mitigate the app’s addictive nature and address concerns about its impact on teens.

