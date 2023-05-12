TikTok was ‘propaganda tool’ for Chinese Communist Party, lawsuit claims

Shou Zi Chew - Jim Watson/AFP

TikTok’s Chinese parent company had a committee of Communist Party members installed to “advance core Communist values”, a former executive has claimed, piling fresh allegations on the company as it faces a US ban.

A US lawsuit brought by Yintao Yu, the head of engineering at ByteDance’s US division until November 2018, called the company a “useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party” that bred a “culture of lawlessness”.

Mr Yu, who claims he was fired from ByteDance for blowing the whistle on a global scheme to steal intellectual property from rival services, said the Chinese committee had “supreme access” to all of the company’s data.

He said the committee had access to a “death switch” that could turn off its Chinese apps and that engineers at the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, Douyin, were directed to adjust the app’s algorithm to promote anti-Japan video and demote material supporting protestors in Hong Kong.

The lawsuit comes on the eve of TikTok sponsoring Saturday’s Eurovision song contest, a major marketing push for the viral video app that will see the BBC broadcast part of its coverage exclusively on the service.

TikTok has been banned on government devices in the US, UK and Europe over security concerns and the White House has threatened the app with a wider ban if its Chinese investors do not sell their stakes.

The app has sought to allay fears that it could be used as a spying or propaganda tool by Beijing, saying it does not store data in the country and has restricted Chinese staff from accessing overseas data.

Mr Yu’s claims relate to how ByteDance operated before he was dismissed almost five years ago, and before TikTok became one of the world’s most popular apps.

He claimed that in the app’s early days, engineers at ByteDance would steal videos from Snapchat and Instagram and post them on the app in order to artificially stimulate growth on the app. He also accused the company of flooding the service with fake users.

He said he was fired for raising concerns about the practice and is suing for unfair dismissal.

Mr Yu, who said he was filing his case after negotiations with ByteDance failed, told the New York Times that engineers had “backdoor” access to user data wherever it was stored.

He also alleged that Zhang Yiming, ByteDance’s founder, arranged bribes to Chinese government officials.

Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s chief executive, has claimed that the Chinese government has never demanded data from the app and said the company would refuse to hand it over if it was asked to do so. In a Congressional hearing in March, he admitted that ByteDance staff in China have access to users’ data.

The company is seeking to avoid further crackdowns by setting up US and European data centres and restricting how staff in China can access information. However, its efforts have not been enough to avoid government crackdowns.

In March, TikTok was banned from UK government devices as well as the Parliamentary Wi-Fi network, in what ministers said was a “precautionary” step.

The Biden administration has threatened a wider ban on use in the US if TikTok is not sold by ByteDance’s Chinese investors.

TikTok has been downloaded more than 2bn times and has more than 150m users across Europe, with a similar number in the US.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit and its allegations.

In response to US demands, China has said it would “firmly oppose” any forced sale of TikTok and that such an order would damage investors' confidence in the US.

Mr Yu is seeking damages and lost earnings as well as the restoration of ByteDance share options that would be worth tens of millions of dollars, according to the New York Times.

