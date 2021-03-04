U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,753.81
    -65.91 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,786.96
    -483.13 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.98
    -328.77 (-2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.17
    -87.62 (-3.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.72
    +2.44 (+3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.10
    -21.70 (-1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    -1.04 (-3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1977
    -0.0090 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0710 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8110
    +0.8090 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,154.47
    -3,375.75 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.02
    -22.19 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

TikTok's Q&A features open to all creators

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

TikTok’s Q&A feature is now official. The feature was first spotted last month, when TikTok started testing it with users who had 10,000 or more followers. But now the app is allowing anyone with a creator account to opt in.

Once activated, there are a few ways that users can take advantage of the question and answer stickers. When commenting, viewers can use the “?” button to make their comment a question. Video creators can then filter their comments to view all the questions and record a video reply. The feature also works in live streams, where creators will have the ability to share and answer questions from their viewers in real time.

TikTok is also adding a Q7A section to profiles.
TikTok is also adding a Q7A section to profiles.

Finally, TikTok is adding a separate “Q&A” tab to creators’ profiles, which will pull in all the questions a creator has previously answered. Viewers can also submit new questions directly from that Q&A section.

Questions and answers are already a big part of TikTok culture, as the app already allows users to create video replies to specific comments. But comment sections can easily get unwieldy on popular videos, so having a dedicated way to ask and answer questions could make it easier for creators with lots of followers. It also gives them the tools to avoid answering the same questions over and over again.

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx Unveils Plan To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040

    FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said Wednesday it plans to reach carbon neutrality across its global delivery network by 2040, and as part of that strategy the Memphis, Tennessee-based company will transition to a fully electrified surface transport fleet by that time. In addition, the company said it will spend $100 million to establish the Center for Natural Carbon Capture at Yale University, the alma mater of Frederick W. Smith, FedEx's founder, chairman and CEO. The center will be tasked with developing methods to extract and store existing carbon emissions from the atmosphere, an effort considered as important but more costly and complex than preventing greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere in the first place. "The path toward sustainability requires new strategies for removing and storing Earth's excess carbon," FedEx said in a statement announcing the broad-based program. According to a 2019 analysis by the Economist Intelligence Unit, a division of The Economist, even with aggressive action to reduce carbon emissions, the world will still need to remove about 10 billion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere every year by mid-century, and 20 billion tons of carbon each year by 2100 to hold global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. FedEx acknowledged that its undertaking is ambitious because it pulls forward the company's previous timetables for reaching carbon neutrality. One major challenge for the company will be to hit carbon neutrality for its global air fleet, which today consists of 680 aircraft. Unlike a ground-delivery network that could be fully electrified by a certain date, "there is no magic bullet" to meet net-zero neutrality for its aircraft, Brie Carere, FedEx's senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, said during a press conference. Since 2012, FedEx's Fuel Sense program, designed to cut jet fuel consumption, has saved 1.43 billion gallons of jet fuel and avoided over 13.5 million tons of carbon emissions, according to company data. FedEx said it will initially spend $2 billion on the broad initiative. It did not comment on expectations of the program's total cost. Nor would the company comment on what plans, if any, it has to subsidize the transition to electrification for its FedEx Ground unit, which is operated exclusively by a network of independent contractors. The Ground unit, which also includes FedEx Home Delivery's operations, will likely become the most important part of the company in the years ahead as e-commerce fulfillment comes to dominate delivery patterns. In Wednesday's announcement, FedEx laid out a broad timeline for electrifying its pickup and delivery fleet that supports its FedEx Express air and international unit. The announcement did not address timelines for FedEx Ground and its FedEx Freight LTL operations. The company also said it would work toward reaching carbon neutrality for its more than 5,000 facilities across its network. FedEx Express recently conducted a test of electric pallets developed by General Motors Corp. (NYSE: GM). The unit will receive the first 500 of GM's electric vans later this year. Carere said that FedEx has long supported the concept of a marketplace for carbon pricing as a mechanism to efficiently reduce greenhouse gas emissions. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWalmart Girds For Future While Wall Street Sells Off SharesMore Retail Earnings, More Blaming Shipping Costs For Miss© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elizabeth Olsen & Brad Try 10 Different Cheeses

    Welcome to Taste Buds, our brand new show featuring our very own Brad Leone. For the inaugural episode, he is joined by the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, star of the hit Disney+ show 'WandaVision.' So what is Taste Buds anyway? Simply put, we pair Brad Leone up with different guests to explore any and every food or food-adjacent topic under the sun. This week: cheese tasting. What better way to make friends?

  • Honda To Sell Limited Batch Of Level 3 Autonomous Cars: Reuters

    Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) plans to sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology that allows vehicles to steer jammed highways, Reuters reports. The driver can watch movies or use the navigation on the screen upon the activation of the level 3 “Traffic Jam Pilot,” which aims to alleviate stress while driving in traffic congestion. The feature can also control acceleration, braking, and steering under certain conditions. It informs the driver to respond when handing over the control via vibration on the driver’s seatbelt. The system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle while alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn in case of unresponsive drivers. Honda intends to sell 100 vehicles with advanced technology to become the first company responsible for the bulk production of a car with level 3 technology. The limited-edition Legend will be sold from Friday in Japan at a retail price of $103,000 (11 million yen). Honda has no plans to increase production or sales of a level 3-equipped Legend at present. The announcement is preceded by the Japanese government’s safety certification award to Honda’s “Traffic Jam Pilot” in November. International automakers and tech companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), have been investing heavily in autonomous driving. However, autonomous vehicles are susceptible to regulatory norms of different countries. Regulatory hurdles have prevented the wider introduction of Audi’s A8 sedan with level 3 technology in 2017. Honda recently promoted its Japan R&D head Toshihiro Mibe as the CEO. It intends to electrify two-thirds of its global car sales by 2030 amidst a struggle to fund the electric and autonomous car technologies while sustaining its gas-powered car sales. Price action: HMC shares are trading down 0.50% at $28.73 on the last check Thursday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGeneral Motors Extends Production Cut Amidst Chip Crisis: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NFL hopefuls are adding AI video analysis to their arsenal

    More than 130 football players have been training under the watchful eye of the athletic performande development company EXOS in Arizona, all in hopes of landing a first-round NFL draft pick. As it turns out, though, the eyes they’ve been working in front of aren’t exclusively human. Intel today said that EXOS’s latest batch of NFL hopefuls have been training in front of video cameras that — with the help of the company’s 3D athlete tracking system — should give players and staff a finer sense of their “body mechanics or trouble spots.”

  • Full-time employment rate jumps in Stockton, CA following UBI pilot program

    Michael Tubbs, Former Mayor of Stockton, California, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to discuss the effectiveness of the city’s universal basic Income program.

  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slowest Pace in Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February as companies grappled with logistical challenges and rising prices at the same time a stretch of severe winter weather gripped much of the nation.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 during the month from an almost two-year high of 58.7 in January, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth and the February figure was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The group’s measures of orders and business activity also plummeted to the lowest levels since May. While many service providers remain constrained by the pandemic, the setback in February included an arctic blast that disrupted supply chains, caused blackouts and impeded commerce in some areas.“Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in statement.The polar vortex brought record-cold temperatures to more than 9,000 U.S. cities. The most severe case occurred in Texas, where the state’s power grid was overwhelmed and millions of residences went without lights, heat and water.The weather “one of the variables for sure one of the factors in there but not the big one. The big one I feel right now has to do with capacity constraints due to increased demand and not having the output, coupled with the logistics issues,” Nieves said on a conference call with reporters.Seventeen service industries reported growth during the month, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and construction.Backlogs RiseIn a sign the slowdown in services activity is temporary, the ISM index of order backlogs rose to a six-month high of 55.2, while a gauge of export demand was the strongest since June.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 71.8 in February, the highest since September 2008. Delivery times also lengthened. The group’s manufacturing data, released Monday, showed input costs for factories were also the highest since 2008.Both reports indicate that supply shortages and labor constraints remain obstacles across a broad swath of industries.Select ISM Industry Comments“Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern. “ - Accommodation & Food Services“Sales of residential real estate continue to be strong, even outstripping supply. Cost inflation in building materials seen as shortages develop from sporadic Covid-19 closures at manufacturing facilities.” - Construction“Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel.” - Retail Trade“We are seeing an ongoing influx of price increases due to raw-material shortages, labor shortages, and transportation delays.” - Wholesale Trade“Many materials have inconsistent lead times or are facing delivery delays.” - UtilitiesThe ISM’s index of services employment indicated slower growth in February, falling to 52.7 from 55.2. Another report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added fewer workers during the month than forecast.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Risk Sentiment, Capped by Rising Yield Fears

    The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading mixed early Wednesday after data out of China and Australia failed to generate any meaningful upside momentum. Despite economic data from China and Australia, the price action suggests investors are still eyeing the movement in U.S. Treasury yields for direction. Bullish investors are hoping that lower Treasury yields help to restore some calm to global markets and reignite demand for riskier assets.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Pulls Back From 50 Day EMA

    The Euro has tried to reach towards the 50 day EMA during the trading session on Wednesday in what has been very messy and sideways trading.

  • Powell says current policy appropriate even as bond market turmoil has caught his eye

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said he would be concerned if there was persistent tightening in U.S. financial conditions

  • Dow slides 460 points, Nasdaq sees correction after Powell struggles to cool bond-market jitters

    Stock benchmarks on Thursday afternoon were lower as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields, and that the pent-up inflation expected this year was unlikely to last.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Tesla Megabull Ron Baron Says It Was 'Painful' To Sell 1.7M Shares

    Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Ron Baron acknowledged Thursday morning his fund Baron Capital sold 1.7 million shares of the electric automaker despite his long-held belief the stock has a path to $2,000. What Happened: Baron Capital invested $387 million in Tesla's stock back in 2014 and the position has grown to be worth $5.5 billion in February, Baron said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Over the past six months, the fund has sold 1.7 million out of its 8-million share position between $450 and $900 a share with an average price of $666.70. Baron said many of his friends were skeptical with his original 2014 thesis that Tesla's stock would return 20 times. "We persisted," Baron said. "And at the time we invested, it was unlikely in most people's opinions that electric cars were going to dominate." Related Link: Ark More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon Why It's Important: The decision to authorize a sale of a stock he believes still has tremendous upside potential was due strictly to profit-taking as the stock's surge means it accounted for an outsized representation in the fund portfolio, Baron said. The fund also used some of the proceeds from the sale to pay down part of a line of credit. Baron said it was "painful" to sell close to 2 million shares of Tesla's stock as the company's prospects of eventually selling 20 million cars a year is a more realistic outcome. Tesla has so many opportunities ahead, such as the ability to monetize each of the 20 million cars sold by charging a monthly $100 fee for autonomous driving features. "That alone is worth the present price of the stock in 10 years," he said. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock What's Next: The billionaire himself said he has not sold a single share he personally owns and is unlikely to do so "for another 10 years." Tesla's stock traded around $657 a share at publication time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • China’s Top Stock Funds Trashed by $111 Billion Moutai Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular stock trade in China is unraveling, tarnishing the reputations of some of the country’s most successful money managers and undermining the outlook for the world’s second-largest equity market.Until three weeks ago, buying the nation’s beloved liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. was a surefire way for the $3 trillion mutual fund industry to mint money and attract bumper inflows. The stock soared 30% year-to-date through its Feb. 10 record, after gaining almost 70% in 2020 -- and doubling in the year before that.Many funds, flush with a record amount of cash, didn’t have a choice if they wanted to keep their clients and attract new investors. Buying Moutai was the simplest and most effective way to top rankings -- until it wasn’t. The stock began tumbling after the Lunar New Year break, and kept falling. It’s now down 22% since its peak, including a drop of as much as 6% Thursday, and has lost more than $111 billion in value.One of the most high-profile casualties is E Fund Management Co.’s Zhang Kun, the first in China to oversee 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). Zhang’s E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund is down 12% in 10 trading days after returning 95% last year largely due to a big bet on baijiu, the Chinese white spirit. The fund had 9.6% of its assets invested in Moutai as of December. Another fund run by Zhang has lost 23%. Zhang didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.The fund manager has received “verbal abuse” in recent weeks by investors who were previously fans, according to a report Wednesday in China’s state tabloid Global Times. He was known as “Prince Charming” or “Brother Kun” among his investors, who now refer to him on social media as “Kun Gou” or “Kun the dog” -- an offensive term in Chinese.Other copycat money managers will be feeling the pain: recent data showed two-thirds of mutual fund assets were invested in only 100 stocks, while the top 400 stocks lured 93% of total funds. Although China’s onshore market contains more than 4,000 stocks, Moutai is by far the largest with a market value of about $390 billion.Moutai accounts for 27% of the loss in the FTSE China A50 Index of the nation’s largest companies since Feb. 10. When added together with fellow spirit makers Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Luzhou Laojiao Co., the three comprise more than half of the gauge’s decline.Concern had been growing about the stretched valuations of Moutai and its peers, especially as gains accelerated. A gauge tracking consumer staples, including liquor makers, traded at a record 36 times projected 12-month earnings in February.Read how China is warning against ‘entertaining’ investors with fund pitchesTo be sure, the company’s shares have faced plenty of risks in the past. The stock tumbled about 8% in a single day in July after the People’s Daily criticized the high price of the company’s liquor. In 2017, Xinhua News Agency said the stock was rising too fast, triggering a selloff. Back in 2013, the stock plunged when Xi Jinping came to power and clamped down on lavish spending by party cadres.But this time around, authorities have grown increasingly concerned about risks to the financial system posed by excess liquidity. On Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. With Moutai being the best-known proxy for liquidity-fueled bets and momentum, fund managers will likely need to find a new strategy to protect their returns.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Is Worth Billions. It May Be Fairly Valued Already.

    Baird analyst Ben Kallo began coverage of the company, setting a price target that implies a modest gain for the stock.