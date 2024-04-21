TikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US Claims

Jennifer Jacobs, Kurt Wagner and Alex Barinka
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok is preparing to remove a key executive responsible for convincing the US government that the company was doing enough to stave off national security concerns about its connections to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Erich Andersen, the US-based general counsel for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd., has led years-long talks with the American government meant to show that the app was doing enough to prevent China from accessing US users’ data or influencing what they see on their feeds.

Those efforts failed to win over an interagency government panel conducting a security review of the app and lawmakers in Washington weighing legislation that would force its divestiture. On Saturday, the US House approved a bill requiring TikTok to be sold by its Chinese parent or face a ban in the US.

Read more: TikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in Days

The company is planning for Andersen to exit his current role, according to the people, who discussed the move on condition of anonymity. Andersen remains with the company for now, according to one of the people.

Andersen’s role has been reduced over the past year and a half, and TikTok limited his responsibilities in January 2023 when he stopped overseeing US government relations.

Andersen referred questions to the company’s communications team.

“That is 100% false,” said TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek, when asked for comment on whether the company is set to remove Andersen from his role.

Andersen sent an email to his legal team and other senior leaders at the company on Sunday, which confirmed that he is planning to step down from his role as general counsel, according to a report in The Information. In the email, Andersen wrote that the decision was his, and that he first initiated conversations about leaving “months ago.” He told colleagues that he will remain at the company until “we can be assured that there will be no drop off in focus and attention,” and will then serve as a legal adviser.

That divest-or-ban legislation is now accelerating toward becoming law, with the Senate prepared to pass the measure next week. President Joe Biden has already said he would sign the legislation, mandating a sale of TikTok within a year.

Andersen joined the social media company in 2020 from Microsoft Corp., where he was most recently corporate vice president and chief IP counsel.

(Updates with details of Andersen’s internal email in paragraph seven and reduced role in paragraph five.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Magnificent Seven Earnings Arrive With Stocks at Critical Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Tech earnings arrive next week, right in time for investors looking for an artificial intelligence-powered rebound in the slumping S&P 500 Index, which just suffered through its worst week in over a year.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an Al

  • Musk Postpones India Visit, Citing Heavy Tesla Obligations

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk postponed a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he must tend to pressing issues at Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal

  • TikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House on Saturday put legislation forcing TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. to divest its ownership stake on a fast track to become law, tying it to a crucial aid package for Ukraine and Israel.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an Alte

  • 1 Top Growth Stock Down 63% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    In the past month, four Wall Street analysts have given Sportradar price targets that imply more than 50% upside over the next year.

  • 1 Undervalued Growth Stock Down 79%: But Don't Buy and Hold Until You Know These 3 Risks

    It's always a good idea for investors to learn the bearish arguments for any business.

  • Raimondo Says Huawei’s Chip Breakthrough Is Years Behind US Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest phone shows that China remains behind on cutting-edge chip technology.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial U

  • Asian Traders Await Key Data; US Futures Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian markets were set for a muted open Monday as focus shifts to a slew of company earnings and economic data this week for insight into the direction of central bank policy. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $6.8 Mil

  • Here's How Big Joe Biden's Social Security Check Is -- To the Dollar

    President Biden's monthly Social Security check in 2023 was nearly 87% bigger than what the average retired worker brought home in March.

  • Sen. Tuberville thinks Social Security wastes taxpayer money. What's wrong — and what it might take to fix it

    There's a point to be made amid his blustery remarks.

  • The world isn’t as messed up as you might think

    Americans are in a gloomy mood, but new research points out that a lot of imortant things are going right.