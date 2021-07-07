U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.46
    +16.92 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,695.23
    +117.86 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,673.61
    +9.97 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,255.93
    -18.57 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.00
    -1.37 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0490 (-3.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5750
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,701.80
    +622.21 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.46
    +8.14 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

TikTok tests letting US users to apply for jobs with video resumes

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The reports were accurate: TikTok is expanding into job recruitment. As of today, the company has launched a pilot program that allows people in the US to apply for entry, associate and senior level positions by tagging videos they upload to the platform using the #TikTokResumes hashtag. You can see a list of the approximately three dozen companies that are taking part in the pilot, as well as the jobs they're hiring for, by visiting TikTok's dedicated resumes website. Some of the more notable brands taking part include Shopify, Target and the Detroit Pistons. Applicants have until July 31st to apply for the first set of jobs posted on the platform.

In expanding in this way, the company says it "believes there's an opportunity to bring more value to people's experience with TikTok by enhancing the utility of the platform as a channel for recruitment." And while it might seem strange for TikTok to push its users to upload video resumes, it's a reflection of the fact the platform was never just about viral dance videos. You can already find creators dedicated to helping other TikTok users build their careers. And as Gen Z faces uncertain job prospects following the pandemic, it makes sense for TikTok to support the demographic that makes up a significant portion of its userbase.

