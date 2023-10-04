TikTok revenge scheme offers unrealistic discounts, free high-end merch. Don’t buy it.

Seeking revenge at work seems perfectly normal these days — or at least it must to those who are running online scams.

Now, we're being warned about the "TikTok Revenge Scheme."

You might spot a trending video where an angry soul supposedly is seeking revenge, maybe they were just fired, and offers to give you a great, top-secret employee discount code to enable you to save money. You shouldn't have that code but the disgruntled worker wants to get back at a bad boss.

Maybe you should just ignore it — but, hey, you figure what's the harm in trying to save some cash? The pitch often even says you can get up to 100% off the company’s merchandise, according to a new warning from the Better Business Bureau.

Maybe, the implication is that you can get expensive jewelry — or electronics or designer goods — for free if you're willing to pay for shipping.

The harm? Well, here's a shocker: No one is going to send you an iPhone, designer handbag or diamond stud earrings for free. You might get a junkie trinket in a box, cheaply made knockoffs, or nothing at all. And you'll pay for shipping and hand over your credit card — or worse yet, peer-to-peer payment app — information to crooks.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning Oct. 3 about fraudulent smishing text messages that claim there is a problem with delivering you a package and include a tracking link. The con artists claim to be from the United States Postal Service. Such scams pick up around shopping holidays, such as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days that take place Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

As the holiday shopping season unofficially kicks off long before Halloween for many consumers, it's not a bad idea to review some online shopping scams:

The fake discount code

Free high-end merchandise should be a clue to a scam. But if it's not, some shoppers told the BBB that one red flag is that your shipping costs seem to skyrocket dramatically as you're adding more goods when you check out by using the ex-employee discount code. It might still seem like a deal when shipping is $100 but it's not.

Another red flag: The website has no cancellation mechanism and does not list an address and phone number. Supposedly, you can only contact this retailer via an email address.

The fake clearance prices

A Michigan consumer reported losing $198 in September after spotting an ad on Craigslist for clearance deals for Bed Bath & Beyond merchandise, according to a report made to the BBB ScamTracker.

She never got what she ordered. Instead, she received two packets of USB pastel colored cables from 21460 Yellow Brick Road, Walnut, California, 91789. The shopper used her credit card so likely could try to dispute the charges but no such mention was made to the ScamTracker report.

The Bed Bath & Beyond clearance scam appears to be making the rounds in September, as other consumers reported losing $45 or more on orders that they didn't receive. Scam or imposter online sites often provide a tracking site and plenty of excuses for when you're not receiving items or a refund.

Fake liquidation sales are all over the place, often impersonating Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, according to a BBB alert.

The retailer, once a popular spot for engaged couples to register for pots and pans fit for gourmet cooks, held liquidation sales and closed more stores this year.

Scammers began posting online ads on social media for massively marked-down Bed Bath & Beyond products, according to a BBB alert.

"It's a going-out-of-business sale, and the prices are too good," the BBB stated. "The website you are directed to looks legitimate, with the Bed Bath & Beyond logo and product information. However, a closer look at the domain name or email address reveals you aren't on the official website."

Overstock.com acquired the Bed Bath & Beyond brand in June in an all cash deal supervised by the bankruptcy court. And Overstock now uses the Bed Bath & Beyond name online. "Think of it as Bed Bath & a much bigger, better Beyond," according to a press release announcing the launch of the revised website in the United States in August.

The fake websites

Melanie Duquesnel, BBB president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan, said scammers are notorious for building websites that look close to the real thing. One tip: Double check the URL to make sure it's the real deal. Look for odd spellings or signs. Don't click on a link that you see in a social media pitch. Go directly to the retailer's website on your own. If you can't find the special deal anywhere, the BBB warns, the ad may have been a fake.

The fake delivery scam

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning Oct. 3 about fraudulent smishing text messages that claim a problem with delivery and include a tracking link. The con artists claim to be from the U.S. Postal Service.

“Clicking on fraudulent links can lead to identity theft, the installation of malware on your device, and could lead to your contact information being sold to other bad actors who are also looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims," Nessel stated in her warning.

The alert noted that "smishing" takes place when the scammer tells the victim to provide them with a password, account number, or even Social Security number to stop an alleged fraudulent transaction.

But once the scammer has this information, the crooks can gain access to the device and any personal information stored on it, including email, bank, credit card, or other types of accounts including social media.

As we move deeper into the holiday shopping season, it's essential to be on high alert for scammers who send texts impersonating the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or others to notify you about some glitch. "You have a package that needs to be delivered," one says.

It's a good warning to remember around Amazon Prime Day in July and the latest Amazon Prime Big Deal Days that take place Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

