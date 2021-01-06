U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,753.70
    +26.84 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,826.13
    +434.53 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,765.86
    -53.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.56
    +72.45 (+3.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    50.23
    +0.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.50
    -30.90 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    -0.29 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2332
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0420
    +0.0870 (+9.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    102.9500
    +0.2470 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,297.36
    +960.82 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    679.33
    +8.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,841.86
    +229.61 (+3.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,055.94
    -102.69 (-0.38%)
     

TikTok rolls out its first lidar-powered AR effect

Sarah Perez
·2 min read
TikTok logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
TikTok logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Snapchat was among the first apps to leverage the iPhone 12 Pro's LiDAR Scanner for AR, but now TikTok has followed suit. The social video app confirmed today it has launched its first-ever lidar-powered effect to help its users ring in the new year. The effect features an AR ball, similar to the one that drops in Times Square on New Year's Eve. After a countdown, the ball drops and explodes to fill the room with confetti, as well as a floating "2021" in the air.

Support for LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, was introduced on the new flagship 5G iPhone models, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, in the fall. The technology helps the iPhone better understand the world around you, by measuring how long it takes for light to reach an object in the space and reflect back.

Along with improvements to the iPhone's machine learning capabilities and dev frameworks, this allows for more immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Snapchat, an early adopter of the technology, had first used the new LiDAR Scanner to create a Lens in its app where flowers and grasses would grow in the room around you. The Lens included virtual vegetation that even climbed up the walls and around the cabinets in the room, for example.

Similarly, TikTok's effect aims to use LiDAR's understanding of the room to land the confetti more realistically after the ball explodes.

In the example video the company published on Twitter, it showed the confetti covering the floor, sofa and throw pillows, much as it would in real life. This effect wasn't perfect by any means -- it was still very clear this was an AR experience and not real confetti -- but it was an improvement over AR effects that lack the same spatial awareness.

TikTok described the effect as being able to visually bridge the digital and physical worlds, thanks to how the AR effects interact with the user's environment. It's available globally, with the exception of a few select countries.

Of course, fun AR effects are only one of many use cases for something like lidar. The technology is also being adopted by apps that let you scan to create 3D models, like 3D Scanner App, or those that help with interior design, like RoomScan LiDAR, or even games, like the Apple Arcade title, Hot Lava.

TikTok says it plans to roll out "more innovative effects" over the course of 2021.

Apple unveils its flagship 5G phones, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Latest Stories

  • 10 Biden tax plans that would sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans in light of a likely Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. government considering banning investments in Alibaba, Tencent by Americans: report

    The U.S. government is contemplating a plan that would restrict Americans from buying shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. , according to The Wall Street Journal. The government has been increasingly cracking down on investments in companies that it claims to have ties with the Chinese military. The WSJ report, which cites multiple anonymous sources, said that the U.S. government has been debating whether restrictions on investments in Alibaba and Tencent would have a far-ranging impact on the markets, and it remains uncertain whether the government will go through with such prohibitions. Late Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange again flipped its stance on whether it will delist three Chinese telecommunications companies-China Telecom Corp. Ltd. , China Mobile Ltd. , and China Unicom - from its exchanges as it seeks to comply with an executive order from President Trump that aims to bar U.S. investors from buying shares of companies with alleged ties to China's military. The New York Stock Exchange said last week that it would delist the names, before reversing course earlier this week and then later saying it would revert to its original plans to delist the stocks. Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares are off about 5% in Wednesday afternoon trading, while Tencent's are off more than 3%.

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

    "Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.What Happened: The "Shark Tank" fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.> I'll run if BTC gets to $1m AND we can get commitments to donate 350 BTC to the Treasury each of the 4 yrs so that we can give 1 satoshi to every citizen each yr, that they must hold for 10 years. How's that sound :) https://t.co/dW0e7FJ91m> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2021Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as "broken." The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching 6,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time. Related Link: PayPal, Square Gobbling Up All New Bitcoin Supply Fuels Current Price Spike: ReportPhoto by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally * As Bitcoin Crossed K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS Blesses Tax Breaks on Forgiven PPP Loans After Law Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will allow businesses that got their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven to write off expenses paid for with that money, shifting policy after Congress passed new legislation last month.IRS guidance issued on Wednesday overrides previous rules that recipients of PPP loans that had been forgiven couldn’t claim deductions for the wages, rent, utilities and other expenses covered by the loans. The change came after a bipartisan move in Congress to clarify that business owners should be eligible for those tax breaks.The recent stimulus legislation updated the Cares Act passed in March to “say that no deduction is denied, no tax attribute is reduced, and no basis increase is denied by reason of the exclusion from gross income of the forgiveness of an eligible recipient’s covered loan,” the IRS said in a statement.The change is widely regarded as a victory for small businesses, which can use tax-free money to generate more breaks, something that’s typically prohibited under the tax code. Lawmakers said allowing the deductions was necessary to keep small businesses afloat amid waves of restrictions and weakened consumer spending resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.Some firms could pay a negative tax rate on their PPP money -- meaning the tax benefits outweigh the amount of their loan. For business owners paying the top tax rate, it generally means they could save as much as $37 on their taxes for every $100 of tax-free PPP money they received.The new guidance from the IRS stretches the money received from the government even further, said Lisa Zarlenga, a partner at law firm Steptoe & Johnson.“The PPP loan proceeds are free, if they’re forgiven, effectively -- so it’s it’s a good benefit,” Zarlenga said.Many small businesses expected to be able to claim the deductions based on the original Cares Act language, said Andrew Gibson, a managing partner at accounting firm BDO. Lawmakers made it clear that their intent was for companies to claim the deductions after the IRS said that they wouldn’t allow the tax breaks, he said. But IRS officials said they couldn’t update their guidance based on intent -- they needed a law change, so the issue sat unresolved for months until it was included in the December stimulus legislation.The delay in resolving the deductibility issue has created some problems for small businesses, said Michael Greenwald, a business tax leader at accounting firm Friedman. Other tax breaks -- such as the 20% pass-through deduction, the R&D credit and the New Markets tax credit -- interact with the expense write-offs, meaning that businesses are rushing to determine whether they can still qualify for other tax benefits they usually claim.“Clients were clearly relieved when Congress passed this, but the other side of that coin is that they were unaware of the nuances,” Greenwald said. “When we tell them about those, it’s as if we are taking away their Christmas present.”The $2.3 trillion bill providing Covid-19 relief and government funding for the fiscal year into 2021 includes $284 billion in additional funding for PPP loans, which were designed to limit a wave of small-business failures that could cripple the economy. The plan lets some businesses apply for a second round of funding if they can show losses during the pandemic. Deductions are allowed on second-round loans as well.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street refused to believe the Georgia polls. Now there’s a big rotation under way.

    Financial markets are gyrating on Wednesday as results from two Georgia Senate races point toward Democratic control of the House, Senate and presidency.

  • Americans’ retirement savings may not be that safe after all, new survey finds

    The stock market may have recovered from the first shocks of the pandemic, but Americans’ retirement savings might not be as lucky. A majority of Americans — 60% — withdrew or borrowed money from qualified retirement plans since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S., two-thirds of whom did so to pay for basic living expenses, according to a new survey from Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine and financial firm Personal Capital. Nearly a third of the 744 respondents surveyed withdrew $75,000 or more from a retirement account, and another 58% borrowed between $50,000 and $100,000 the poll found.

  • Joe Biden's plan for third, $2,000 stimulus checks suddenly looks more possible

    The president-elect has said $2,000 payments could "go out the door immediately."

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup comments on company outlook after stock plunges 40%

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh talks with Yahoo Finance after the company's stock fell 40% Tuesday morning.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    There’s a strong feeling growing among investors – of relief – that the new year will feature lower volatility than 2020. That along would be enough to boost spirits, but better yet, there is also a perception that the markets are going to drive higher in the new year.Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s well-known quant expert, sees the initial stages of a positive feedback loop, with lower volatility and systematic investment strategies coming together to drive gains, attracting more investors – and, in Kolanovic’s view, pushing the S&P 500 to 4,600 by year’s end. That will be a 25% increase for the index.A general market environment like that is bound to produce plenty of stock winners, and Wall Street’s analysts are busy pointing them out. Among other things, they are tapping penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share. Their rock-bottom starting price makes pennies the logical place to look for huge returns on investment. Although their risk factor is high, even a small gain in absolute numbers will turn into a massive percentage gain in share price.Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks the pros believe could see explosive gains in the coming months. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community.9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)Some biopharma companies take a broad-based approach, while others focus on a niche. 9 Meters is one of the latter, taking aim at unmet needs for gastrointestinal patients. The company’s development pipeline features drug candidates under investigation as treatments for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease (CeD), two conditions that are both dangerous and difficult to treat.Drilling down to pipeline details, 9 Meters’ flagship product, Larazotide, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of CeD. CeD affects about 1% of the population, yet there are no approved therapies. Top-line data from the study is expected in the second half of 2021.Furthermore, this past December, the company announced that it had entered an agreement with EBRIS, the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, to investigate Larazotide as a potential treatment for respiratory complications due to COVID-19.The other major drug in the company’s pipeline is NM-002, for SBS. The company has recently announced positive Phase 1b/2a results, with a measurable impact on disease symptoms from a compound that was well-tolerated by patients.NMTR’s strong pipeline and $0.89 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street.One of these NMTR bulls is Truist’s Srikripa Devarakonda. Citing Larazotide as a key component of his bullish thesis, the analyst noted, “We acknowledge investors are likely to see a pivotal trial in a tough-to-crack Celiac disease program as high risk despite encouraging Ph2b data. We model $705M/$353M in peak unadjusted/adjusted sales and see potential upside of 400% - 1650% from positive Ph3 readout.”Devarakonda also sees “significant unmet need in SBS” and continues to believe that “NM-002 has a differentiated profile vs. SOC.” His key takeaways from the recent Phase 1b/2a results include: “1) we believe that the drug showed early activity in SBS patients; all 9 patients showed meaningful reduction in total stool output volume; average TSO reduction was 42% from baseline; 2) responses occur rapidly, with effects on TSO seen within 48 hours of dosing; 3) safety profile looks favorable, we would like to see greater durability.”To this end, Devarakonda rates NMTR shares a Buy along with a $5 price target. This figure conveys his confidence in NMTR’s ability to soar 462% in the coming year. (To watch Devarakonda’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that NMTR is a Strong Buy. Given its $4.33 average price target, upside of 386% could be in store for investors. (See NMTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)Orchard Therapeutics takes the broad-based approach to the biopharma industry. The company is engaged in the development of gene therapies for rare, frequently terminal, diseases, including neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies, and blood disorders. The gene therapy approach uses blood stem cells to deliver corrected genetic information directly into the patient’s body.Orchard’s pipeline demonstrates the diversity of disorders amenable to gene therapy – the company has no less than 12 drug candidates in development. Among these candidates, Libmeldy (OTL-200) stands out.Libmeldy is in commercialization stages as a treatment for MLD (metachromatic leukodystrophy), a rare, mutation-based genetic disorder of the nervous system. Libmeldy, which is designed to treat children suffering from the infantile for juvenile forms of MLD by replacing the defective ARSA gene, received its approval for medical use in the EU in December 2020.Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten notes the European approval of Libmeldy, and its implication for Orchard’s progress. He writes, “We look forward to the company’s commercial execution in the EU and an eventual 2022 approval in the US. Last month ORTX received IND clearance from the FDA for the program paving the way for discussions with the US regulators to decide a suitable path forward toward a BLA filing.”"Net-net, with possibly two gene therapies approved in the next 12-18 months and a pivotal study beginning in a third (MPS-I), we think ORTX shares are undervalued at these levels," the analyst concluded. In line with his bullish comments, Nierengarten rates ORTX as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target indicates a potential for 241% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Do other analysts agree with Nierengarten? They do. Only Buy ratings, 3, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ORTX gets a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $15, the average price target indicates shares could appreciate by 241% in the year ahead. (See ORTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Marijuana Stocks Surge With Democratic Senate Likely; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • ‘Buy banks, energy, emerging markets’: Expert

    As Democrats seem poised to pick up two Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff, Renaissance Macro Research’s head of economics Neil Dutta lays out the areas investors should focus on going forward.

  • Georgia Runoffs Have Huge Stock Market Implications; Dow Jones Hits Record High, Nasdaq Turns Up

    The Georgia runoff elections signaling Democratic Senate control will have huge implications for tax and spending policy and the stock market outlook.

  • Here’s what a ‘blue wave’ forming in Washington means for markets

    Democrats are looking to be in pole position in Washington after key runoff Senate races in Georgia are tilting away from Republicans, with results already rippling through financial markets.

  • Goldman Sachs Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Stocks

    It’s a new year, and a good time to choose new stock to line the portfolio. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has been watching the markets with an eye toward the long term – and a finger on pulse of the present. The firm is bullish following the passage of the COVID relief bill last month, seeing the direct income assistance of $600 per person – or $1200 for married couples – as a positive for consumers’ disposable income in the here-and-now.And with consumer spending making up some two-thirds of the US economy, and boost to that metric is seen as good for the whole. Taking the COVID relief checks into account, Goldman Sachs' chief economist, Jan Hatzius, raised his expectations for US economic growth in 1Q21 – bumping his GDP forecast from 3% to 5%.“While the income effects of the fiscal package will be very front-loaded, we expect the impact on consumer spending to be more evenly distributed throughout the year,” Hatzius noted. The economist sees current conditions – with lockdowns in place, as putting something of a damper on immediate spending, but leading to pent-up demand later in the year. With that in mind, Hatzius is predicting sequential gains in Q2 and Q3, and full-year GDP growth of 5.8%, up 9% from his previous estimate.The stock analysts at Goldman are keen to follow Hatzius’ lead, and they’ve been combing the market for stocks that are likely to gain as the markets take a long-term rising trajectory. The firm's analysts are pulling the trigger on two stocks in particular, noting that each has the potential to deliver double-digit gains in the year ahead. We ran the two through TipRanks’ database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.17 Education & Technology (YQ)The worldwide pandemic had one effect that could never have been predicted in advance: the sudden shift of schools to mass online classes. Remote office work has been around for a long time, and at the secondary and college levels, schools have had long experience with correspondence courses – but mass online learning, even down to the primary level, had never been attempted. Companies like 17 Education, however, take up the challenge of online learning.17 Education is a Chinese company, dedicated to joining technology with high-quality educational content to create more effective and efficient tutoring services for K-12. The program includes both online and in-classroom solutions – 17 Education bills itself as a full-service educational technology provider.It is also a new company to the financial markets. YQ stock went public just this past December, when trading commenced on the 4th of the month. The IPO opened flat, with shares priced at $10.50, the midpoint of the pre-IPO range. By December 9, the share price had nearly doubled. Since then, however, the stock is down 34% from its peak.Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Christine Cho, who initiated her coverage of YQ with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. This figure indicates a 55% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Cho’s track record, click here)Cho is bullish on the company’s application of big data systems to analyze and streamline classroom solutions, and sees its unique ‘hybrid’ model of combining in-school and online courses as a net plus. “We see [YQ] translating into two potential advantages for its AST [after school tutoring] business: (1) proprietary school-level insights enabling YQ to develop more localized/customized content, and (2) ability to grow paid enrollments rapidly at a low student acquisition cost — a key challenge in the online AST industry — through penetration of organic in-school MAUs…” The Goldman review is one of two on record for 17 Education; the other is also a Buy, making the consensus view a Moderate Buy. The stock is priced at $13.5, and the $20.50 average price target gives an upside potential of ~52%. (See YQ stock analysis on TipRanks)ChampionX Corporation (CHX)17 Education wasn’t the only new ticker to hit the markets at the height of the pandemic, rather, it was one of many. ChampionX is an oilfield technology company that conducted a major change in 1H20. It’s namesake, ChampionX Holdings, merged with Apergy Corp, with the combined company attaching the ChampionX name to the new partner’s trading history. CHX started trading in June 2020, and in December, the company moved its ticker from the NYSE to the NASDAQ.CHX offers a range of oilfield tech solutions, including such specialized applications as drilling fluid and mud additives, fracturing fluid systems, and well cementing, in addition to drilling technologies. These tech services are essential for the oil producers – that own the wells – to get the product to the surface. The essential nature of the service, plus the generally improving economic conditions, led to a Q3 sequential gain in revenues of 112%. The top line came in at $633 million.Analyst Angie Sedita, who covers this stock for Goldman, sees the company in an advantageous position.“We view ChampionX as a strong oilfield service and equipment provider with a global footprint and favorable product mix. Its primary businesses, chemicals and artificial lift, are exposed to the production phase of the life of a well, thus producing lower earnings cyclicality and stronger through-cycle EBITDA. The recent merger of the two companies completed in Q2-20 (Apergy and ChampionX) should drive market share growth and cross-selling opportunities both in the international and U.S. markets,” Sedita wrote.To this end, Sedita initiated coverage on CHX with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. Her target implies a 20% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Sedita’s track record, click here)All in all, six of Wall Street’s analysts have reviews CHX shares, and 5 said to Buy against 1 who rated it a Hold. This puts the analyst consensus at a Strong Buy. However, the recent share appreciation has pushed the stock price above the average price target of $17.10. (See CHX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pare gains after U.S. Capitol goes into lockdown amid escalating protests

    Stock pared gains Wednesday as turmoil in Washington escalated.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In January 2021: Apple, Microsoft Slash Losses

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in January 2021.

  • Will Palantir Or Snowflake Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) or Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock would grow the most by 2022.Palantir Vs. Snowflake Stock Palantir builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company is known for Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors.Palantir Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.The company also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Foundry also allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place.See Also: Best IPOs 2020In one of the year's most anticipated IPOs, Palantir went public in September via a direct listing. Shares of Palantir opened for trading at $10 and currently trade around $25.Snowflake is a software company that provides data cloud platforms for customers in data engineering, data lake, data warehousing, data science, data applications, and data sharing. The company also provides solutions for data silos and data governance.In its first earnings report as a public company on Dec. 2, Snowflake reported quarterly sales of $159.62 million, which beat the $147.52 million estimate and represents 119% year-over-year growth.The company reported a third-quarter loss of $1.01 per share, which missed estimates by 75 cents. Snowflake reported 3,554 total customers and 65 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.Snowflake had one of the largest IPOs ever for a software stock and now trades around $283.Survey SaysFifty-five percent of participants said shares of Palantir will grow more by 2022.Many respondents to our study expressed confidence that CEO Alex Karp will lead Palantir to win several more data software contracts with the government and private-sector firms throughout 2021, something the company had great momentum with going into the end of 2020.Taking a look at Palantir's recent wins: * The company won a three-year, $44 million contract with the Food and Drug Administration. * Announced the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems opted to execute the second year of its partnership on the Army Vantage program for $113.8 million * Won a two-year, $31.5 million contract with the U.K.'s National Health Service.Kicking off 2021 on the right note, on Jan. 4 Palantir announced a one-year, $22.5 million contract with SOMPO Holdings.As a measuring stick for investors, it can be said much of Palantir's 2021 growth will be tied to garnering more contracts like the aforementioned examples.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple, GE, Boeing, FuboTV Or Ideanomics? * Will United Or American Airlines Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.