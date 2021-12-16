U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

TikTok rolls out GIPHY support, HD videos, cat sound effects, among other new features

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

In addition to announcing coming changes to its For You feed, TikTok today announced a handful of updates to its lineup of camera and editing tools, including new features for its popular Green Screen effect tool, as well as other updates to video enhancements and sound effects.

Among the updates, one highlight is the update to the Green Screen effect, which the company notes is one of the most-used effects on the platform since its 2019 launch. The tool, which allows creators to position themselves in front of a different photo or video background, will now support GIFs.

To make this feature work, TikTok has partnered with GIPHY -- notably, a Meta-owned company. With the new integration, TikTok users will be able to select from a library of GIFs to use as their background, allowing for different types of videos. For example, users could record "reaction" videos with a GIF as the background, or they could use the tool to showcase or reference a particular meme.

Meanwhile, as TikTok expands to include more professional creators, we've seen the company begin to roll out tools that better cater to that particular audience -- like the recent test of the desktop software for live streamers. Now, the company says it will roll out an option to upload videos in 1080p HD. This feature will be available in "select countries" and will be available as a toggle ("Upload HD") on the Publishing page under "More Options," if available in your market.

Another feature is a new Visual Enhancement button which will automatically improve the video's exposure, low-light conditions and perform color correction. The idea is to offer users who aren't necessarily video experts an easy one-tap tool that can make their content look better. To use the tool, after you record or upload a video, you'll tap a new "Enhance" button that appears on the right-side panel. If you don't like how the adjustments make the video look, just tap the button a second time and the effects will be removed.

In addition, TikTok is rolling out new musical and audio effects, including silly features that make voices or other sounds turn into either animal sounds or the sound of a musical instrument, including a flute, suona, or a cat. The new features will be available on the Editing page by tapping the "Voice Effects: button on the right panel.

