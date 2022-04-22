TikTok rolls out interactive add-ons for in-feed ads globally

TikTok announced this week that interactive add-ons are now available globally for in-feed ads to help brands create more engaging ads on its platform. The company says interactive add-ons offer a way to engage with users through popups, stickers and other visual elements.

There are two types on interactive add-ons available for brands: standard or premium. The standard interactive add-ons offer a way to reach lower marketing goals, such as driving clicks and conversations. An example of a standard interactive add-on is a voting sticker, which encourages audience participation by allowing companies to poll, quiz or collect feedback from users.

The premium interactive add-ons offer a way to reach higher marketing goals, such as brand awareness and community building. An example of a premium interactive add-on is a pop-out showcase, which allows companies to spotlight products through a pop-out element to drive clicks.

"Interactive add-ons drive engagement by catching the attention of audiences in a uniquely innovative and exciting way," TikTok said in a blog post. "Our research shows that 57% of viewers are more likely to search for brand information online when they connect with businesses on TikTok. Acting as an extension of your creative idea, Interactive Add-Ons offer flexible formats that encourage consumers to join in the fun when they see your ad."

The global launch of interactive add-ons comes a few weeks after the company introduced a new Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University program that is designed to help creative agencies become “TikTok experts." TikTok says the five-week program will teach enrollees what they need to know about getting started on TikTok and how to use the platform to up their marketing game.

These two announcements will help TikTok create and form new creator partnerships while also enabling agencies to be better positioned to advertise on the platform and reach its users.