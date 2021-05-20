U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,114.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,801.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,274.00
    +40.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.70
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.97
    -0.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.40
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6570
    -0.0260 (-1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    +0.45 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4127
    +0.0015 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9490
    -0.2200 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,846.87
    +7,990.59 (+23.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.92
    -18.55 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.19
    +34.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims fall to a new pandemic-era low

444,000 Americans filed new claims for the week ended May 15

TikTok rolls out tools to bulk delete and report comments, block users

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

TikTok today is introducing a feature that will allow creators to deal with online abuse in an easier way. The company is launching new tools that will allow creators to bulk delete comments and block users, instead of having to moderate comments one-by-one. The update may be somewhat controversial, as it allows creators to curate a persona where the content they've posted is seemingly well-received, when in reality, it had a lot of pushback or correction from the broader TikTok community.

Twitter had faced this same issue in the past, and ultimately split the difference between giving the original poster control over the conversation or ceding that control to the Twitter user base at large. With Twitter's "Hidden Replies" feature, it allow users to tuck all the unhelpful and rude comments behind an extra click -- that way, the replies themselves were not removed entirely, but they weren't allowed to derail a conversation.

TikTok, on the other hand, is putting full control in the hands of the creator. That's a more Facebook-like approach, where users can delete anything they want from appearing on their own user profile -- including comments on their posts that they don't like.

Image Credits: TikTok; image shows the bulk delete tool (why is the user deleting nice comments, though?)

This may be the right choice for TikTok, since its social network is mainly designed to have conversations through videos. Video formats like duets and stitches allow TikTok users to react and reply to other content on the site, while also creating new content that raises a creator's own profile. Some creators use this to their advantage. They single out others who've posted something they disagree with -- often content that toes the line between being a "bad opinion" and one that violates rules around misinformation. They then duet or stitch (or green screen duet) that content to share their own thoughts on the subject.

However, this process can send a brigade of angry fans over to the other video, where they proceed to troll and harass the original poster. (To what extent that's a warranted reaction may depend on your own stance on the post and the politics in question.)

TikTok says such abuse can be "discouraging." It certainly has been for some of TikTok's early stars, like Charli D'Amelio, a teenage girl who somehow rocketed to TikTok stardom, where she now has nearly 116 million followers. D'Amelio has begun to speak more publicly about the downsides of her online fame, saying she now finds it difficult to find enjoyment on TikTok due the mounting criticism she receives there. This includes the abusive remarks she received, the body shaming, and dealing with the competitive, dishonest nature of the influencer set, among other things.

The new bulk delete feature doesn't solve these problems, but it may allow creators to clean up their comment section and block trolls quickly enough that they can re-establish some semblance of control over their profile.

To use the new feature, users can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper-left corner to open a window of options. From here, they can select up to 100 comments or accounts instead of going one-by-one, making it easier to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk.

TikTok says the new feature is rolling out first to Great Britain, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Thailand, and will continue to expand to other markets globally in the weeks to come, including the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Concerned About Pandemic Weight Gain? Here's What To Do:

    Take a deep breath and give yourself some grace. You're not alone and it's not the end of the world, promise. Here’s what a registered dietitian thinks about those extra pandemic pounds.

  • The future of work in a post-pandemic world

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis discusses the future of work with LinkedIn chief economist Karin Kimbrough, as companies decide what offices will look like after the pandemic.

  • Stripper in limbo as pandemic winds down

    ”I feel like stripping is a part of me and I wasn't ready to let go of that part. And so going for so long without working, without stripping, I feel like there is a part of me that's missing.”April Haze is eager to get back to doing what she loves - stripping at a California club. But it remains unclear what that new normal will be.Haze has been teaching pole dancing in Milpitas - and has been performing online - to help make ends meet during the global health crisis that shuttered lucrative strip clubs in the state.But remote work - especially for a stripper - doesn’t quite cut it:"It's been really rough and just like anxiety inducing and just like I don't like being in the state of limbo, you know, where it's just like I know that the clubs could be open and that like they're probably just as safe as any other business that is open right now…”In San Francisco, strip clubs which offer food are able to reopen… but everyone must wear a mask. Strippers included.No physical contact is permitted. That means lap dances and private VIP rooms - which make up a large portion of a stripper’s income - are still prohibited.And - there’s fewer customers.[“I have one pieces. They're all so strappy.]Revenue at U.S. clubs decreased some 17 percent in 2020 and - according to research by IBISWorld - revenue is forecast to fall another 1.5 percent this year.But the hope among strippers and strip club owners is that once restrictions are fully lifted, the industry will see a significant boom in patrons."I don't think we're going to live in a world where there's no concerts or nightclubs or strip clubs or crowded spaces anymore. It's just like people are not dealing with the pandemic well. So I don't think that we're ever going to be in a world where that doesn't exist, you know?"

  • With hits now scarce, no-hitters on the rise

    Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber pitched the majors' sixth no-hitter Wednesday against the Rangers, just a night after Spencer Turnbull's gem, and 2021 is on pace to obliterate the modern record of seven no-hitters in a season. Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox had only seven in his no-hitter against Cleveland last month.

  • How To Keep Your Couch Clean And Stain-Free (Even When You Have Kids)

    You removed pee stains from all the mattresses in your home, tackled some easy DIY home projects, and decluttered your home. Well done! Up next: Take a long, hard look at the furniture in your living room. If you haven’t cleaned your couch lately, don’t worry, we won’t judge. But you should clean it regularly to keep bacteria, stains, and smells []

  • Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Utility Dress Is One of Their ‘Best Clothing Purchases from Any Retailer Ever’

    It comes in three colors

  • Knives Out 2 decides not to wait for it, adds Leslie Odom Jr.

    Last week, inspired by the daily string of excellent Knives Out 2 casting announcements, The A.V. Club got together and we made our own—all excellent—pitches for who should be in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit sequel. However, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson’s latest offer went to someone we didn’t think of: Leslie Odom Jr., fresh off of an Oscar nomination for his work in One Night In Miami (and also he was apparently in something called Hamilton). He’ll be joining, in reverse order of when they were announced, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Daniel Craig (who, as far as we know at this point, will be the only returning character from the first movie). This casting also debunks our theory that Johnson was specifically picking up people who had been in Marvel movies, as up until now Craig and Monáe were the only ones who had never met Iron Man, so that was apparently just a statistical inevitability caused by how many actors have been in Marvel movies and not a conscious decision.

  • Apple releases first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 betas to developers

    In a surprising turn of events, Apple released the first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 developer betas on Wednesday afternoon. The reason that this came as such a shock is because iOS 14.6 has yet to be publicly released, as the release candidate only rolled out on Monday. Only beta program participants have had a …

  • Watch Brie Larson Crush a Pullup While Wearing a Weightlifting Chain

    Here's a look at how Larson builds her superhuman strength.

  • 5 Haircuts That Will Trick People Into Thinking You Have 3 Times More Hair

    According to four celebrity hairstylists.

  • Saweetie Channels Her Inner Genie in a Sparkly Drape Top & Skirt Teamed With Cinderella Heels

    Saweetie has us ready to dress up again with her latest ensemble.

  • 'Call of Duty: Warzone' is adding Rambo and John McClane

    Call of Duty: Warzone is adding '80s action heroes Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane as part of a mid-season update.

  • No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem

    Corey Kluber stopped for a moment before his first pitch of the ninth inning. Kluber then finished the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday. “It was a lot of fun, I think it was a special night,” Kluber said.

  • New York Is Reopening. Here's What That Actually Means.

    NEW YORK — New York will lift many capacity restrictions on businesses starting Wednesday, in response to the easing of the coronavirus pandemic in the region and rising vaccination rates. It is a moment state officials have billed as a major return to normalcy. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most businesses — restaurants, stores, salons and gyms — will be able to return to 100% capacity, but only if they can still maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals or groups. The same is true for houses of worship. Vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances, but individual businesses are free to make stricter mask rules. “This is an exciting moment; this has been a dark, dark hellish year,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, after announcing the end of the mask mandate. “But that was yesterday, and we are looking at a different tomorrow.” What will immediately change? Wednesday's reopening is not a full return to normal. In many cramped New York City restaurants, the requirement to maintain 6 feet of distance between tables could mean fewer customers than under the 75% capacity that had already been allowed. In New York, the indoor social gathering limit will be set at 250, and the outdoor limit will be set at 500. What is new, however, is that these capacity rules are no longer ironclad. Restaurants will be allowed to place tables closer together to reach 100% capacity if 5-foot-tall solid partitions are placed between them, Cuomo said. And theaters and other large venues, including ballparks, are permitted to return to full capacity, instead of one-third full, if they require patrons to show proof of vaccination. The biggest change will be the end of the mask mandate. While restaurants and other businesses can make their own rules, servers, chefs and customers in theory could all be unmasked starting Wednesday if they are vaccinated. How safe is it? Despite the new guidelines, many experts still suggest wearing a mask indoors when not eating or drinking. People should maintain social distance when possible. And they should try to choose outdoors over indoors. “We have to keep reminding ourselves, we are in a good place in New York,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a public health researcher at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. “We are almost where we were last summer,” when there were 300 new cases a day, as opposed to about 600 now, she added. “But we are not there yet.” What about at a restaurant? In choosing a restaurant, the better the airflow, the more space between tables, the more seriously a restaurant is taking cleaning and other protocols, the less the risk, health experts said. Many public health experts are not fond of the 5-foot barriers in between tables at restaurants as a substitute for social distancing. “Studies have shown that plastic barriers can actually be harmful because they block proper ventilation of that space,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and an authority on airborne disease transmission. Other common-sense tips apply when choosing to eat indoors at restaurants. Avoid crowded times. Try to sit near a window. And steer clear of crowded indoor bars, which aren’t permitted yet. What should I do everywhere else? In its new guidance, the CDC has said that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask even when breathing heavily in an indoor group exercise class. But that remains one of the most risky indoor situations in the minds of epidemiologists, particularly for the immunocompromised or unvaccinated. If you do want to exercise indoors, look for a gym that has good airflow and filtration, social distance between patrons and masks when possible, experts said. Avoid crowded times and maybe go early. Beauty salons have to continue to maintain social distancing rules between chairs. Though vaccinated salon workers and patrons can eschew masks, many salons may keep the requirement. These factors would mean that for vaccinated patrons, salons are low-risk, several epidemiologists said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Retreat As Traders Move Away From Riskier Assets

    The crypto market, which serves as a decent indicator of current risk sentiment, suffered a serious blow today.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Strengthens into Close Over $63.79, Weakens Under $63.02

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil market into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $63.79 and $63.02.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Climbs, Pushing Past ‘Musk Dip’ as Crypto Volatility Increases

    Investors are buying and no longer panicking.

  • Boohoo links executive bonuses to supply chain issue resolution

    British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bowed to pressure from lawmakers to link multimillion pound bonuses for its executives to improvements in its supply chain, including workers' rights. In September, Boohoo accepted the recommendations of an independent review which found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about working conditions and low pay, and set out steps to tackle the issues. Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, has also faced investor criticism over a bonus scheme which would pay up to 150 million pounds ($213 million) to its founders and executives if its share price rises 66% over three years from June 2020.