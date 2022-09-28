U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,677.25
    +29.96 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,369.03
    +234.04 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,899.47
    +69.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,685.12
    +22.61 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.78
    +2.28 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.90
    +22.70 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0028 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8140
    -0.1500 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4660
    -0.3250 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,338.69
    -834.45 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.77
    +12.99 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.55
    +6.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

TikTok says fake account removal increased 61% to 33.6M in Q2 2022

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

TikTok is continuing its PR offensive to convince the world that it takes its content moderator responsibilities seriously, as the Bytedance-owned social video platform today published its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

Covering the period from April 1 to June 30 this year, the report spans a wide gamut of self-reported data points around video and account takedowns, arguably most notable among them relating to that of fake accounts. TikTok reports that it removed 33.6 million fake accounts for the quarter, representing a 61% increase on the 20.8 million accounts it removed in the previous quarter. Looking further back to the corresponding second quarter last year shows that TikTok fake account removal rate has grown by more than 2,000% over 12 months.

The definition of a fake account varies, but it generally refers to any account that purports to be someone or something that it's not -- this could mean a celebrity, political figure, brand, or some other scammer with nefarious intentions.

TikTok: Total account removal, by quarter and reason Image Credits: TikTok

What's perhaps most interesting here is that while its fake account removals has apparently increased, the number of spam accounts blocked at the sign-up stage decreased dramatically, dropping from around 202 million during the first quarter to some 75 million. This is no coincidence, according to TikTok, which says that it has implemented measures to "hide enforcement actions from malicious actors," essentially to prevent them from gaining insights into TikTok's detection capabilities.

In short, it seems as though TikTok has allowed more spammy / fake accounts onto the platform, but ultimately removed more once they're on.

Elsewhere in the report, TikTok said its proactive video removals (where it removes content before it's reported) rose from 83.6% in Q1 to 89.1% in Q2, while videos removed in under 24 hours (from when a report is received) increased from 71.9% to 83.9%.

Legitimate

TikTok’s rise over the past few years has been fairly rapid, with the company reporting 1 billion active users last year, leading Google to invest in a rival service called YouTube Shorts. And just as the other tech heavyweights have been forced to become content moderators to prevent everything from political chicanery to vaccine misinformation, TikTok has had to fall in line too.

While TikTok has long tried to enhance its credentials by banning deep-fake videos and removing misinformation, with the midterm elections coming up in the U.S., some politicians have voiced concerns about potential interference, either from China (where TikTok's parent company hails) or elsewhere. Indeed, TikTok recently launched an in-app midterms Elections Center, and shared further plans on how it planned to fight misinformation.

Elsewhere, TikTok has battles on multiple fronts, with news emerging from the U.K. this week that the company is facing a $29 million fine for "failing to protect children’s privacy," with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) provisionally finding that the company "may have" processed data of children under the age of 13 without parental consent. This followed a planned privacy policy switch in Europe, which TikTok eventually had to pause following regulatory scrutiny.

Recommended Stories

  • Lula challenges Bolsonaro's grip on Brazil evangelical vote

    When Ariel Nery left the pews of her conservative evangelical megachurch for the floor cushions and hammocks of the progressive Igreja Mangue church four years ago, the backlash from her family often left her in tears on Sunday nights. For the same reason, the 25-year-old is avoiding a chat with her parents, stalwart supporters of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, about her plans to vote on Sunday for his leftist rival, ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. She is far from the only evangelical Christian in Brazil dancing around that delicate matter.

  • Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment

    In March 2020, Sami Bouremoum and Michael Ginzo, two tech entrepreneurs with a background in consulting (Bouremoum worked for Bain & Company) and software development (Ginzo led product at hiring startup Deel), came together to co-launch Hofy, a company that delivers office equipment to remote hires. It wasn't long after that Hofy began earning "low-six-figure" revenue, Bouremoum claims, as the pandemic forced employees around the world to transition to work-from-home setups. More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy's mission, evidently.

  • Intus Care Launches Palmetto PACE Podcast to Educate and Inform on PACE

    John Tucker, Principal and Founder of Palmetto PACE Advisory Group, will Host the Series on Relevant PACE Topics.

  • UBS Strikes Again, Hires $1.3 Billion Team From Merrill

    he new recruits come just a day after UBS said it had picked up 10 advisors from Merrill Lynch in Washington, D.C.

  • Home for Destitute Children's graves restored in Vermont

    Among the graves at a scenic lakeside cemetery in Vermont is a row of 51 small headstones. The line of tombstones — less than knee high — mark the graves of children who died in the late 1800s and early 1900s while living at the Home for Destitute Children, a former orphanage and boarding house in Vermont's largest city of Burlington that served children from around the state. “It just really felt like we were honoring and respecting and regarding these young people who lived and died so many years ago,” said one of the volunteers, Denise Vignoe, a spokesperson for the social service organization the Howard Center, about the children.

  • 10 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 companies that are buying back their stock in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022. So far in 2022, we have seen a number of […]

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Has Palantir Stock Finally Bottomed?

    Palantir's stock is down 58% year to date, but its latest results may shed some light on why now could be a generational buying opportunity.

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 1 Surprising Stock That Has Survived The Sell-Off

    At last check, 26 of the 30 Dow stocks have lost ground this year, with many falling much more than the index. One of the few stocks that have survived this year's sell-off in the Dow Jones might catch some investors by surprise. After delivering rather lackluster performance in recent years, oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is leading the Dow Jones this year with a more than 20% gain.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]

  • MindMed Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed") (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,058,823 common shares, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 7,058,823 common shares. The combined offering price to the public of each common share and accompanying warrant is $4.25. Each common share will be sold in combination with an accompanying

  • As Biogen Surges on Alzheimer Trial Results, Here's How to Play It

    Biotechnology firm Biogen and their Japan-based partner Eisai Co. Ltd reported better-than-expected results from a late-stage study of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. A successful treatment for Alzheimer's could be worth tens of billions in sales for Biogen.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 13% drop

    The recent 13% drop in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$1.1m...

  • Crypto selloff wipes out $50bn overnight as bitcoin and ethereum plunge

    The cryptocurrency market cap lost nearly $50bn in a dramatic downturn after an early week rally against global currencies such as the pound and euro.