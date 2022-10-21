U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,653.25
    -22.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,228.00
    -125.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,987.00
    -103.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.80
    -7.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.43
    -1.08 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,624.80
    -12.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.36 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9766
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.33
    -0.43 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1135
    -0.0100 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.8580
    +0.7680 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,980.72
    -162.27 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.31
    -2.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.15
    -50.76 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

TikTok says it has never been used to target specific people after Forbes reported the app would be used to monitor some individuals' locations

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
tiktok
A person walks past a sign for TikTok.Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • TikTok says the app has never been used to target specific individuals in the US government.

  • Its parent ByteDance planned to use the app to monitor the locations of some Americans, Forbes reported.

  • TikTok has been caught in debates about privacy and security under in the US.

On Friday, TikTok denied that it has ever been used to target specific individuals, such as members of the US government, activists, public figures, or journalists.

The social media platform tweeted the denial after Forbes reported on October 20 that ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent, planned to use the app to monitor the locations of certain Americans.

In the Twitter thread, TikTok wrote that its internal audit team adheres to policies and processes when they need to obtain information to conduct internal investigations into violations of the company's code of conduct. But "any use of internal audit resources as alleged by Forbes would be grounds for immediate dismissal of company personnel," the company wrote.

TikTok also took issue with how Forbes did not include its statement that "TikTok does not collect precise GPS location information from US users, meaning TikTok could not monitor US users in the way the article suggested."

TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said the app collects approximate location information based on the IP addresses of users, Forbes reported.

TikTok has been caught in debates surrounding privacy and security under the administrations of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden over concerns that the company could be influenced by Beijing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The spellbinding history of Halloween costumes and how they've evolved

    Long before "Sexy Edible Gummy," revelers dressed as saints to mark the autumn celebration.

  • Ukraine war: Growing Russia-Iran ties pose new dangers

    The conflict has driven them closer together in a way which could impact the world beyond Ukraine.

  • Microsoft in Advanced Talks to Increase Investment in OpenAI

    The software giant is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, as Microsoft seeks to further incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • JFrog (FROG) Unveils Security Solutions to Boost Growth

    JFrog (FROG) launches security solutions to address threats being posed to company's software supply chain, such as critical vulnerabilities, misconfigured services and leaked secrets.

  • Analyst Report: Snap-on Incorporated

    Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments—repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. The company’s finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

  • Kayhan Space is making orbit safer with timely, automatic collision warnings for satellites

    The orbital economy is heating up, but the infrastructure that supports it is starting to creak. Kayhan Space is a startup that makes sure your satellite doesn't crash into another — or a launch or piece of space trash, for that matter — using modern data crunching techniques and a web-accessible platform. Kayhan presented today at Disrupt SF as part of the Battlefield, and the business is considerably further along than when we first covered them; at the time, they were raising a pre-seed round, but now they've got their feet under them and are raising again.

  • Hugo Boss Designs in Another Dimension

    The lifestyle brand is utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications to drive innovation.

  • Should You Be Adding Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Chegg Promotes Nathan Schultz As Operations Head

    Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has promoted Nathan Schultz to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Schultz has served in various roles at Chegg for fifteen years and was previously President of Learning Services. He has successfully overseen Chegg's required materials service, Chegg Study, Writing, and Math, the creation of the Chegg Study Pack, international growth, and the acquisition and integration of new services such as skills accelerator, Thinkful, and languag

  • Theneo wants to bring Stripe-like API documentation to all developers

    A new company is taking a leaf out of Stripe's API playbook with a platform that makes it easy for any company to create clear API documentation, while also allowing non-technical team members to contribute to the process. Demoing as part of the Battlefield 200 cohort at TC Disrupt this week, TechCrunch met up with Theneo to find out how they plan to get their slice of the $4.5 billion API management market -- a figure that's predicted to rise to nearly $14 billion within five years.

  • Zapier extends its automation service with first-party database and UI tools

    For the longest time, Zapier, which launched in 2011, was content with helping its users automate simple workflows and build integrations between various business-critical tools. Today, at its ZapConnect conference, it's taking the next step in this journey with the launch of Zapier Tables and Interfaces, a database service and a UI builder for allowing end users to interact with existing Zapier workflows. Today, the company's users often use services like Google Sheets as their database, Zapier to essentially create the business logic and then maybe Salesforce or Trello as a kind of front-end to these workflows.

  • New York Times Scraps Kids' App Plan To Focus On Expanding Its Subscription Business

    New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) ditched its plans to launch an app for children, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an internal email. Times is increasingly focused on areas beyond news, snapping sports-media site The Athletic and the popular game Wordle. It has a Cooking app and the Wirecutter, a product-recommendation site. Times determined that the kids' app was no longer a worthwhile investment. Also Read: New York Times Faces Strife With Employees Over Outdated Wages "When we launched ou

  • Sources: BeReal raised $60M in its Series B earlier this year, now has 20M DAUs

    BeReal, the photo-sharing app, has been a huge hit with Gen Z and beyond. Now with other big social apps rushing to clone some of its no-frills ethos, it's put together a war chest to work on its next chapter. The funding is coming in the form of a Series B and it values Paris, France–based BeReal at a valuation north of €600 million -- which at today's exchange rates is just under $587 million.

  • Apple Fitness+ comes to iPhone on October 24th

    Apple has revealed that Fitness+ will reach the iPhone on October 24th, and iOS 16.1 should debut at the same time.

  • Apple CarPlay: Everything you need to know

    Apple CarPlay beams your phone apps onto your car's display. Here's everything you need to know about it.

  • File Explorer tabs finally come to Windows 11

    And no, you can't disable them.

  • Android 13 Go Edition brings the Material You look to entry-level phones

    Google has revealed Android 13 Go Edition, and it finally brings Material You to the most affordable phones.

  • Google Messages updates bring iOS reactions and YouTube embeds

    Google has detailed the new, recent and upcoming changes to its Messages app. They include the ability to react to iPhone text messages, to reply to individual messages by swiping on them and to watch YouTube without having to leave the application.

  • Tradestation vs. Interactive Brokers

    TradeStation and Interactive Brokers focus their tools and cost structures on very frequent traders. If you are an active trader, which is right for you?