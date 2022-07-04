U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.12
    +1.69 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +9.20 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    +0.25 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7060
    +0.5310 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,599.83
    +529.89 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.22
    +4.08 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.85
    +74.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

TikTok says 'Project Texas' will bolster security for U.S. users in wake of China data access concerns

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Over the weekend, TikTok wrote to Republican Senators to assure them that it's working on a program called "Project Texas" to bolster data security for U.S.-based users. This was in response to the Senators' letter to the company dated June 27 that questioned its data access policy after BuzzFeed News reported some China-based employees had access to U.S. TikTok users' data.

"The broad goal for Project Texas is to help build trust with users and key stakeholders by improving our systems and controls, but it is also to make substantive progress toward compliance with the final agreement with the U.S. government that will fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in the letter.

Chew hoped that the company's response to Senators' questions in the letter will assure them that the short video app hasn't misled Congress at any point.

While reiterating its goal of moving 100% of US users' data to Oracle's cloud, it admitted that some China-based employees have access to this data "subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our US-based security team."

TikTok also said that ByteDance engineers across the world contribute to developing its recommendation algorithm, but its deal with Oracle will make sure that training for its AI will happen on the U.S.-based company's cloud.

TikTok has been weathering questions and skepticism for years over how U.S. data is handled on its platform, and more generally data-sharing practices with its China arm and the impact on U.S. national security; although after the initial controversies that first surfaced when Trump was still in office and threatening to ban the app outright, some of it had died down.

In the wake of the BuzzFeed report from mid-June, however, that criticism has amplified in volume again. Last week, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote to Apple and Google about removing the short video app from their app stores over national security concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo Resigns From City Council Amid Heavy Criticism

    Uvalde CISD Police Department/Lisa Krantz/ReutersStill entwined in controversy for his department’s botched response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, school district police chief Pete Arredondo is calling it quits as a city councilman.Arredondo was placed on administrative leave from his post June 22, a day following state Senate testimony where Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Arredondo’s officers could have intervened within minutes of arriving

  • ‘We Will Fight for This Film,’ Say ‘A Room of My Own’ Team as They Brace for Backlash

    Georgian-German drama “A Room of My Own,” about a young woman looking for a female roommate in Tbilisi after her personal life implodes, has its team thinking about future reactions in the Republic of Georgia. But director Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze and actress/co-writer Taki Mumladze are “ready” to address subjects considered controversial in their home country, […]

  • Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump would lead to ‘graver’ threat

    ‘I think it’s a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president’s party looks away’, Liz Cheney says

  • Abortion is on the ballot in Kansas. Will it motivate Democrats and help Davids?

    The suburban makeup of the 3rd Congressional District makes it a bellwether for whether the issue will help Democrats maintain the coalition that helped them control the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate

  • Marcos vows to boost Philippines' grains output to avert food crisis

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed on Monday to do what it takes to boost his country's rice and corn production, seeking to reduce reliance on imports and avoid being hit hard by a food crisis now looming across the world. Marcos, who was sworn in as president last week and has appointed himself agriculture minister, said the Philippines - the world's second-biggest rice importer - was now at a disadvantageous position over its food supply. "When we look around the world, everyone is preparing for it," Marcos said during a meeting with senior agriculture officials, referring to the food crisis.

  • Is the Indian government now banning Sikh voices on social media?

    Earlier, it banned the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha, Tractor2Twitter, and Amaan Bali; and took down Sidhu Moosewala's latest song "SYL"

  • How Much Of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Do Institutions Own?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • EasyJet flight to Menorca intercepted after British teenager ‘made false bomb threat’

    An easyJet flight from London to Menorca was intercepted by a Spanish fighter jet on Sunday after a British teenager on board allegedly made a false bomb threat on social media.

  • Yemen's mountain of trash piles on the country's woes

    STORY: At a landfill near the Yemeni capital Sanaa, a truck unloads bags of trash onto a seemingly endless sea of garbage.Close by, people stand readied with bags to collect any recyclables they can find amid the piles of waste.The al-Azraqain landfill receives hundreds of tons of trash a day, including dangerous untreated medical waste generated by hospitals in Sanaa.More than seven years of conflict in Yemen have devastated the economy, displaced millions, and wreaked havoc on the environment.Bahauddin al-Hajj is the data manager at the landfill."We have no solution but to bury it the medical waste with the garbage. It is mixed with garbage and buried. This may cause issues in the future, health issues - chemicals may leak into the groundwater, meaning this will affect the environment, this is one of the biggest threats to the environment."Waste management officials in Sanaa say Saudi-led airstrikes destroyed a medical waste processing incinerator at the landfill site in 2015.Houthi administrators say they are looking for support from NGOs to rebuild the facility.In 2021 the United Nations Development Programme inaugurated a waste-to-energy system in Yemen in a bid to "revolutionize the governorate’s approach to addressing waste management."The plant built southwest of the capital is expected to transform up to five tons of solid waste a day.But that's only a fraction of the 1,870 tons of waste dumped at al-Azraqain.Yemen's warring sides, in a major breakthrough, agreed this month on a two-month truce that began on April 2 - the first since 2016. The deal eased a coalition blockade on areas held by the Houthis, who ousted former president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government from the capital in late 2014.

  • Meta is pulling the plug on its crypto payments wallet, Novi

    Three years after Facebook announced its ill-fated push into cryptocurrency, aka the Libra project, the tech giant has signalled another scaling back of its activity -- announcing Friday that Novi, the digital wallet payments pilot it launched last October, will be ending on on September 1. In a statement provided to CoinDesk, the tech giant that's now known as Meta suggested it has plans to repurpose the digital wallet technology (neé Calibra) for future products, including those related to its eponymous focus on "metaverse" development. Although it's not clear exactly what Meta might have in mind for repurposing the Novi tech.

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Amazon's 115+ best July 4th sales: Save on Vacuums, lawn tools, electronics

    The mega-site is packed to the gills with deals (including pre-Prime Day steals!) on Apple, Samsung, Ninja, Motorola and more.

  • Japan’s No. 2 Mobile Carrier Falls After Massive Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers fell in Tokyo trading after a nationwide disruption of its services over the weekend. As many as 39 million mobile lines were affected, preventing users from making calls or using data services, until the network was almost fully restored Monday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Tr

  • Geely Chairman Eyes Phone-Making by Acquiring Meizu Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Shufu, founder and chairman of carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is expanding his manufacturing empire to include smartphones and consumer electronics by acquiring a majority of shares in Android device maker Meizu Technology Co.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on

  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a Leica camera with a massive 1-inch sensor

    The Xiaomi 12S Series is the company's first Leica co-branded line of smartphones, with the 12S Ultra featuring a 1-inch main sensor.

  • Roe v. Wade: Google Makes a Major Decision to Protect Privacy

    Consumers who use mapping apps such as Google ( ) will regain some privacy since the company said it will delete location histories for certain locations such as abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters. On Friday, the internet behemoth said some of the locations that people go to will be eliminated in the "coming weeks," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president of Core wrote in a blog post on July 1. The company responded to consumers who sought to have the amount of information collected on them limited as several states said they would conduct abortion investigations and prosecutions.

  • Hitting the Books: How 3D printing helped make cosplay costumes even more accurate

    In "Cosplay: A History," Andrew Liptak explores the theatrical origins of the craft and its evolution from costuming enthusiasm to full-fledged fandom -- as well as how advances in technology have impacted the cosplay community.

  • WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

    WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to hide their online status.

  • Boom! Save nearly 50% on tablets for July 4th — Apple, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more

    Entertainment at your fingertips, thanks to these massive holiday markdowns at Amazon and Walmart.

  • Buy More, Save More: Amazon Is Having a Blink Security Camera Bonanza Sales Like No Other

    Deals on doorbells, indoor cams, solar chargers and much more.