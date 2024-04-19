Is TikTok Shop Better Than Dollar Tree and Amazon? 8 Best TikTok Shop Deals

ChayTee / iStock.com

While TikTok Shop may be a new type of online marketplace compared to Amazon or Facebook, they are more than making up for it by its users saving money on everyday household items. Here are eight of the best deals you can access right through the app on your smartphone.

Too Faced Better Than Chocolate Palette

What Is It: This eyeshadow palette is the perfect one for creating a natural look for work, a date or even for everyday wear. It has 18 pigmented shades that include matte, glitter and metallic finishes. You can save even more when purchasing from TikTok by using their 40% off coupon offer. But both Amazon and TikTok are the best offers as this palette retails at Sephora for $54.

Sol De Janeiro Jet Set and Mists Fragrance Set

What Is It: This fun scent smells like pistachio and caramel mixed with the beach and sunshine. This popular perfume includes other mini samples of products that are perfect for your next vacation as the name suggests. It’s also great for a staycation.

B Pure Facial Products

TikTok Price : $3.79

Dollar Tree Price: $1.25

What Is It: Dollar Tree has been knocking it out of the park lately with its skincare and makeup dupes. This hydrating rose oil primer leaves a dewy-like finish that’s perfect to wear under your foundation or even alone. While it’s cheaper at Dollar Tree, this is still an amazing deal if you can’t find one close to you. Your skin will thank you for it.

Meoky 50 oz Tumbler

TikTok Price : $15.15

Amazon Price: $31.99

What Is It: Everyone loves a good tumbler and even more loved when it’s affordable. This stainless steel insulated Meoky tumbler is large enough to hold any drink of your choice that’s hot or cold. Those Starbucks cups have nothing on this tumbler.

Hand Blender

What Is It: How do all the people on TikTok get their coffee so frothy for those ASMR videos? With a hand blender, of course! This hand blender comes with numerous attachments to make the latte of your dreams come true without even leaving the house. Just add some coffee syrup and you’re ready to go.

Ice Maker

What Is It: Most fridges now come with a built-in icemaker and water dispenser but if your’s didn’t … never fear, a portable ice maker is here. These can cost well over $100 on Amazon but on TikTok, you’re able to find them much cheaper. This ice maker would also make a good gift for those family members who seem to have a fridge that is withstanding the tales of time.

Brentwood 5-Speed Mixer

What Is It: If Nara Smith inspires you on the regular, why not invest in this fun stand mixer with a 3-quart stainless steel mixing bowl? Brentwood Appliances offer quality at a lower price than other brands and it’s cheaper on TikTok than Amazon by almost 20%. That means you can make your ice cream and butter from scratch with the best of them. You can also make that box of brownies that’s collecting dust too.

Soda Can Organizer

What Is It: These clear organizers for your fridge or pantry are perfect for putting snacks away just as much as they are for holding your soda. These are cheaper at Dollar Tree but with stock ranging from store to store, grabbing them on TikTok instead is a solid bet. TikTok also offers acrylic versus the plastic ones Dollar Tree offers. You can match this deal with a 40% off coupon to make it even cheaper.

TikTok is more than a social media platform. It’s also a fun way to shop to get the best deals saving you even more money. And who doesn’t like saving money? When shopping anywhere, make sure you verify the retailer and ensure that you protect yourself when making your purchases. You’ll also want to double-check payment methods and shipping and handling to make sure your item will arrive safely.

Now go forth and grab these deals before they’re gone.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is TikTok Shop Better Than Dollar Tree and Amazon? 8 Best TikTok Shop Deals