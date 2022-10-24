U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

TikTok Showcases Kendago's Unique Approach To Performance Marketing With Vshred Case Study

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok, the fastest growing social media app today published a case study on performance marketing that will have brands excited about the results. Kendago, which is already one the biggest advertisers on Google and Facebook, finds itself in the spotlight again. Now they've successfully turned TikTok's video entertainment platform into a primary advertising channel for its clients.

According to TikTok, Kendago increased Vshred's ROI month-over-month and grew their daily budgets by more than 3 times!

Other milestones include an increase in conversion rate by 20%, 2 million more organic TikTok followers, and a 337% increase in engagement from the previous 3-month period.

Kendago's unprecedented success comes from their ability to capture interest through creative storytelling. And, when dialed in, TikTok's billion plus daily users provide Kendago and its partners with the best way to create, connect and entertain at a global level.

"We were one of the early adopters of TikTok Ads, especially for wellness products. It was not easy at first. TikTok has different keys for success than Facebook and YouTube. In addition, TikTok is very sensitive about its users, and protecting them always comes first. We had to learn how to advertise on the platform, but once we overcame the challenges, we were able to acquire new customers for our clients at a fraction of the costs of other popular networks. TikTok has been a real game changer for us and something that we expect to continue to grow substantially into the future." said Adam Feldman, VP Business Development, Kendago.

About Kendago

Established in 2006, Kendago is a leading digital marketing group responsible for turning D2C brands into household names. Recognized by their peers as an omni-channel, performance advertiser, with 7 figure daily budgets on platforms like Facebook and Google to strong emerging networks like TikTok and Twitter.

Learn more at www.kendago.com

Media Contact

Adam Feldman, VP Business Development at Kendago

adam.feldman@kendago.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiktok-showcases-kendagos-unique-approach-to-performance-marketing-with-vshred-case-study-301657118.html

SOURCE Kendago

