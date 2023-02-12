U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3800
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,899.78
    +166.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

TikTok shut down 2 networks of pro-Russian influencers who tried to mislead users about the war in Ukraine

Stephanie Stacey
·2 min read
TikTok logo on a phone in front of a Russian flag
The pro-Russian accounts amassed some 133,000 followers before being identified, TikTok said.Jakub Porzycki/Getty Images

  • TikTok uncovered two networks of pro-Russian TikTokers last year, TikTok said in a report on Thursday.

  • Most of these accounts operated from Russia but pretended to be based in Europe.

  • They used speech synthesis software to spread pro-Russian propaganda in various languages.

TikTok said it shut down two coordinated networks of about 1,700 pro-Russian influencers who attempted to use the platform to mislead Europeans about the Ukraine war.

Most of the accounts operated from Russia but pretended to be based in Europe, according to a report released by TikTok on Thursday.

The accounts used speech synthesis software, a tool on the platform that converts text to artificial speech, to amplify pro-Russia propaganda in various languages and primarily targeted users in Germany, Italy and Britain.

The accounts amassed more than 133,000 followers before being identified and removed by TikTok between July and September last year.

This information was disclosed in a report that analyzed data from TikTok's operations in Europe between mid-June to mid-December. It was compiled in compliance with the European Union's 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation, which aims to counter online content that is harmful, but not necessarily illegal.

TikTok has previously been criticized for facilitating the spread of online misinformation among its large Gen Z audience. Last year, a study by misinformation monitor NewsGuard found that one in five search results on TikTok contained misinformation.

In its report, TikTok said that Russia's "war of aggression" in Ukraine has "challenged us to confront a complex and rapidly changing environment."

It said it had invested in efforts to counter harmful disinformation after the war began last February such as using native Russian and Ukrainian speakers for content moderation.

In a blog post that accompanied the report, TikTok public policy director Caroline Greer said the platform was able to help find innovative solutions to these "long-standing industry challenges."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. warplane shot down object over northern Canada on Trudeau’s order

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over the Yukon, acting a day after the U.S. took similar action over Alaska.

  • Southwest Airlines Offers a Faster Way for Passengers to Get its Biggest Perk

    Airline's move comes as it struggles to regain credibility with customers after disastrous holiday season.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.84, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day.

  • US Consumer Prices May Show Fed Has More Work to Do

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices of US goods and services probably climbed last month at a pace that remains discomforting for consumers as well as for Federal Reserve policy makers seeking greater progress in their battle to beat back inflation.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsCl

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Adani: Narendra Modi’s key ally threatening India’s economy

    After sweeping to victory in the 2014 general election, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hopped on a private jet from his home state of Gujarat to the capital New Delhi.

  • U.S. List of China Balloon Suppliers Hints at New Age in Surveillance

    Company profiles point to high-tech parts while military links fuel Washington’s concerns of a spy threat.

  • IRS tells 21 states how to handle last year's special payments

    Taxpayers in 21 states faced confusion on how to handle money they received in special state refunds or payments in 2022. The IRS finally has answers.

  • The latest jobs report was red-hot, but ominous LinkedIn data tells a different story about the economy

    “Companies have started to tighten their belts and take a more judicious approach to recruiting,” Rand Ghayad, head of economics at LinkedIn, says.

  • Hard or Soft Landing? Some Economists See Neither if Growth Accelerates

    Economists rang in the year debating whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate increases would steer the highflying U.S. economy into a hard or soft landing—forcing inflation down through either a painful recession or a gentler slowdown in growth. Surprising strength in hiring and consumer spending last month, together with signs that demand for autos and housing might be stabilizing after a decline, now have some economists pointing to a third scenario that seemed improbable just a few weeks ago: an economic growth upturn. “A ‘no-landing’ scenario is a present-day reality,” said Neil Dutta, an economist at the research firm Renaissance Macro.

  • Florida governor gains control over Disney district board

    (Reuters) -Florida lawmakers on Friday granted Governor Ron DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Walt Disney Co's central Florida theme parks, escalating the Republican's battle with the company. State Republicans targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis last year over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure. Legislators in Florida gave final approval on Friday to a bill authorizing the governor to appoint five supervisors to run what is now known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-government entity with oversight of the 25,000 acres surrounding the Walt Disney World resort.

  • ‘Crimea is Putin’s kryptonite - Russians will die in numerous ditches defending it’

    It’s possible to take a dark view of the Ukraine war. The astonishing courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainians has stopped the Russian onslaught when very few, initially, thought this could be done. But now the fighting has stabilised into an attritional bloodbath. Putin is assembling a new invasion army, ready to launch a fresh offensive in the spring. Some Western experts believe that Russian successes are imminent.

  • Energy industry faces ‘death by a thousand cuts’, warns major power supplier to Britain

    Britain’s energy industry risks “death by a thousand cuts” as tax raids, red tape and a constant "flip-flopping" on policy deter investment, the head of one of Britain's biggest power producers has warned.

  • Biden Prepares Largest Defense Budget in History

    The Biden administration is reportedly close to settling on a topline figure for defense spending in its 2024 budget proposal, scheduled for release on March 9. The chief financial officer at the Department of Defense said the spending request for 2024 is expected to be larger than the $858 billion enacted in the 2023 fiscal year, making it the largest in history in nominal terms. The total for 2023 includes $817 billion for the Pentagon, with the remainder going toward defense programs in other

  • 2-year Treasury yield posts biggest weekly rise since November

    2-, 10- and 30-year Treasury yields post their biggest weekly gains in over a month after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment improving.

  • Trump is a glaring absence from guest list for Club for Growth donor summit in Florida

    "We think it would be great for our members to hear [Republican alternatives for 2024], see what they have to say, where they want to lead the country," says the anti-tax group's president, David McIntosh.

  • The IRS Has New Tax Rules for State Payments. What They Could Mean for You.

    This guidance came after the IRS told millions of taxpayers to hold off filing their returns until the agency determined their status.

  • IRS says people in most states who got inflation-relief payments don’t have to report them on their taxes

    The IRS is not going to tax payments from most of the states that cut checks to residents last year in order to help them defray rising living costs.

  • Ford Plans to Build EV Battery Plant in Michigan With Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, according to people familiar with the matter, capping a monthslong search that became mired in geopolitical tensions between the US and China.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska

  • Quake Latest: Death Toll Nears 30,000; Looters Detained

    (Bloomberg) -- The death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 29,000, as rescuers continued to dig through rubble for survivors and victims. Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never