TikTok's SoundOn platform lets musicians directly share their own tracks

TikTok now has its own music distribution platform. The social network has launched SoundOn, which allows artists to upload their music directly to TikTok and to distribute it to various music streaming services. ByteDance, the app's parent company, won't be charging artists any distribution or transaction fees. Artists will get 100 percent of their royalties for an unlimited time when TikTok creators use their music for their videos, as well as for whatever they earn on ByteDance's music streaming service Resso.

For other streaming services that include Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, artists will get 100 percent of their royalties in the first year and then 90 percent in the years after that. As TechCrunch reports, other similar music distribution platforms charge subscription fees or charge for distribution while paying out 100 percent in royalties to artists.

SoundOn users will be able to choose which streaming services they want to upload their music to. They'll also get access to audience insights, advice from the SoundOn marketing team and promotional support from TikTok. They'll get verified on TikTok, as well, and other users will see their profile under the song page for their tracks. As noted on SoundOn's FAQ page, artists will get to keep all the rights to their music, and they're not expected to use the platform exclusively.

TikTok already has a massive effect on the music industry, thanks to viral videos on the app that tend to use the same catchy tunes. The SoundOn platform, which could potentially expand TikTok's influence even further on today's music landscape, is now live in the US, UK, Brazil and Indonesia, and musicians in those regions can visit its website to register.