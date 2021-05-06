U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,181.67
    +14.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,408.21
    +177.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,576.69
    -5.74 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.77
    -19.59 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.89
    -0.74 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +31.80 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    27.53
    +1.01 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    -0.0140 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3887
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1120
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,955.25
    -485.78 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.22
    +12.81 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

TikTok works with Streamlabs' tipping and livestream tools

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·1 min read

Streamlabs offers some of the most useful and popular livestreaming software available, and it works on some of the biggest platforms out there — including Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Now, it'll be available on TikTok thanks to a new partnership between the companies. Streamlabs today confirmed that it's an early partner in the TikTok for Developers program, which mean TikTok users can go live using Streamlabs OBS app for desktop and mobile. This will provide livestreamers access to familiar tools like tipping, donation data and analytics and on-screen alerts.

Besides the Streamlabs OBS software for Mac and Windows, people can also use the Streamlabs mobile to go live and get the same functionality. The Streamlabs widgets that are available will also work with TikTok and streamers will be able to build a custom merch store and sell gear directly on TikTok using this new integration, as well.

While TikTok is primarily known for shorter form video content, it has also let users "go live" for a while now. Avid streamers who already use Streamlabs to go live on other platforms will likely be interested in giving this a shot, while those who haven't used it before may appreciate being able to broadcast live to TikTok using a more advanced and flexible setup at their computer rather than on their phone.

Recommended Stories

  • Ruffles recalled from Sam’s Clubs in Florida, North Carolina and seven other states

    For the second time this year, Frito-Lay has issued a recall of Ruffles potato chips after the wrong potato chips in the wrong bags created a food allergy danger.

  • Exclusive: India asks state banks to withdraw cash held abroad over Cairn dispute, sources say

    India has asked state-run banks to withdraw funds from their foreign currency accounts abroad, two government officials and a banker said, as New Delhi fears Cairn Energy may try to seize the cash after an arbitration ruling in a tax dispute. Cairn was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion plus interest and costs in December in a long drawn-out tussle with the Indian government over its retrospective tax claims. While New Delhi has filed an appeal, the London-listed firm has started identifying Indian assets overseas, including bank accounts, that could be seized in the absence of a settlement, which Cairn says it is still pursuing.

  • Nintendo is selling way more Switches than it predicted

    Nintendo beat its own expectations to post solid sales of the switch console, which has now surpassed the Game Boy Advance in lifetime sales.

  • U.K. Dishes Out First Fine to Broker Linked to Shah in Tax Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s financial regulator handed down its first penalty over the Cum-Ex tax scandal, fining a broker 178,000 pounds ($248,000) for failings regarding its relationship with hedge-fund manager Sanjay Shah.Sapien Capital, which executed more than 6 billion pounds of trades in Danish and Belgian stocks on behalf of Shah’s Solo Capital group through 2015, had inadequate financial-crime controls in place, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement Thursday.Shah has emerged as a key figure in a scandal over alleged tax fraud that has engulfed multiple European countries, with investigators raking over a trading strategy that allowed investors to claim multiple refunds on a dividend tax that was paid only once. The FCA said the trading “is highly suggestive of sophisticated financial crime.”“These transactions ran money-laundering and other financial-crime risks, which Sapien incompetently failed to see,” Mark Steward, the agency’s director of enforcement and market oversight, said. The fine was reduced due to serious financial hardship.Ramesh Kumar Ahuja, Sapien Capital’s chief executive officer, declined to comment by phone. The firm told the FCA that “it is only with the benefit of hindsight that the shortcomings in relation to the Solo business have become apparent,” according to a summary of its submissions.While more than 25 bankers, traders and lawyers have been charged in Denmark and Germany, U.K. authorities have faced criticisms from the courts for the speed of their investigations.Danish prosecutors said earlier this year that Shah was the mastermind behind a a 9.6 billion-krone ($1.6 billion) tax-fraud case. Shortly after that, Shah and six others were indicted by Hamburg prosecutors over more than 50 cases of money laundering relating to Cum-Ex trades in Denmark and Belgium that went through German accounts.Shah has consistently said he did nothing wrong other than take advantage of loopholes in national laws.The FCA said Sapien had just 40 clients before adding more than 160 customers linked to Solo. The brokerage was expecting to take in as much as 700,000 pounds in brokerage fees annually.Even when Sapien couldn’t be sure about the identity of one of the Solo clients, a mix of offshore companies and pension plans, it proceeded to add the firm as a customer anyway, the FCA said. The client presented mismatched signatures as part of a bundle of documents and Sapien simply asked it to re-sign the forms, the regulator said.Inside Sapien, the mismatched signatures were known as a “touchy subject,” according to the FCA.(Updates with details on Sapien Capital’s submissions in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Honest Co. Jumps in Debut, Alba to Keep Raising ‘Fourth Kid’

    (Bloomberg) -- The personal-care products brand Honest Co. jumped 44% in its trading debut, delivering what co-founder Jessica Alba called a “pinch me moment” and elevating her platform for pitching wholesome products.The actress turned entrepreneur, whose stake in her decade-old venture could be worth up to about $130 million, said she has no plans to step back now that Honest has gone public.“I have three kids, I would say Honest is my fourth kid,” Alba said in an interview. “You should have products that you can trust and across the board we hit on all of those things that are very important to not just the millennials, but the younger generation that are driving really the consumer’s behavior to a more conscious life.”The company’s shares, which sold for $16 in its initial public offering, closed at $23 in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 billion. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company is valued at about $2.5 billion.Honest and its existing stockholders raised $413 million in Tuesday’s share sale. The company offered 6.5 million shares, with more than 19 million shares sold by investors including private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.“The vision and the mission of the company 100% came from Jessica,” said Eric Liaw, a general partner at IVP and board member at Honest. “We wouldn’t be here without her.”Honest received merger interest from special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, but “just decided it probably wasn’t the right thing for us,” Liaw said. The long-discussed IPO was made possible in part because the company had become profitable, he said.Alba’s StakeAlba, though she has stepped down as board chair, remains a director and is also the company’s chief creative officer. She owns 5.65 million shares including options, and didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In a letter to potential investors in the company’s filings, Alba touted Honest’s commitment to healthy products. In addition to baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” traced her interest in healthy products to her own childhood ailments.“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” she said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”Target, AmazonFounded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.Alba has said she became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Sales GainLos Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020. Diapers and wipes accounted for 63% of last year’s sales.Honest is focused on growing its brands rather than acquiring new ones, Chief Executive Officer Nick Vlahos said in the interview with Alba.“If there is an opportunity from a capability standpoint to look at something, that’s something that we would consider,” Vlahos said. “But to turn around and look at bringing in multiple brands under a portfolio, that’s not something that we’re focused strategically on.”Vlahos said he sees potential growth despites declining birth rates in the U.S. Honest appeals to the 3.7 million to 4 million millennial and Generation Z that become mothers every year, he said.“They care about sustainability as well as social responsibility,” he said. “And we’re kind of right at that sweet spot when it comes to that consumer segment.”More than 34% of new customers on the company’s website came through the skin and personal care space, making those categories promising growth areas, Vlahos said.Post-Pandemic SlipThe pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade, though. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The company’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.Alba compared the IPO and future plans for Honest to becoming a mother.“You put so much into your birth plan and essentially when you’re a mom and you have the kids then you understand, especially me after having three, that the real work is raising those kids,” she said in the interview. “That’s when you really getting started and that’s kind of how I feel today.”(Updates with closing share price in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia Aims for V-Shaped Recovery After Disappointing GDP

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is setting its sights on a sharp turnaround starting this quarter as it assembles more stimulus programs to lift stubbornly weak domestic demand.Gross domestic product declined 0.74% in the first quarter from a year ago, the statistics bureau said Wednesday, worse than the median estimate of -0.65% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, it represented an improvement from the 2.19% contraction in the final quarter of 2020.Southeast Asia’s largest economy should return to growth this quarter as the government readies tax and sales measures to support the retail sector, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a briefing. GDP is expected to expand 6.9%-7.8% in the second quarter period, a pace that would be its fastest since 2008, according to Bloomberg data.“The trend of economic recovery is toward positive growth,” Hartarto said. “The curve is V-shaped, as seen in many other countries.”“Until we return the consumer confidence that will revive demand, the risk will be on the downside,” said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at PT Bank UOB Indonesia in Jakarta. He added that he’d be downgrading his full-year outlook because of the first-quarter numbers.The country’s benchmark stock index pared the day’s gains to 0.2% after the GDP data were released. The rupiah was little changed at 14,435 to the dollar.“The virus resurgence at the start of the year is likely to have put a dent in consumption, even though there have been some signs of nascent recovery more recently,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Bank Indonesia is most likely going to continue to keep its policy rate unchanged, focusing on pushing for more forthright transmission of its previous rounds of rate cuts by the banking system.”Main DriversThe government recently maintained its outlook for 4.5%-5.3% GDP growth for 2021, expecting consumption around Eid celebrations in April-May to boost growth in the second quarter. On Tuesday it cut its forecast for 2022, now expecting growth of 5.2%-5.8% next year, down from an earlier projection of 5.4%-6.0%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Indonesia’s recovery should continue to advance in 2Q in year-on-year terms, but more quarterly contractions this year can’t be ruled out given the higher infection rate of Covid-19 variants now circulating alongside relatively slow inoculations. We still expect a muted recovery this year, with growth coming in well short of the central bank’s 4.1-5.1% forecast range.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistSolid performance in trade and investment have been the main growth drivers early this year. Exports and imports bested estimates, while foreign direct investment climbed to a three-year high, mostly in provinces outside the main growth engine of Java.“The process of economic recovery will differ between provinces and sectors,” Suhariyanto, head of the country’s Statistics Office, said in announcing the GDP data. “Sectors that are highly dependent on public mobility, such as transportation and accommodation, will take longer to be able to pick up.”While factory activity and consumer confidence have shown a steady increase, core inflation and retail sales remain subdued as movement curbs limits household spending, which accounts for almost 60% of the economy.Other details from Wednesday’s release:The economy shrank 0.96% from the previous quarter on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, worse than the 0.85% drop forecast by economistsSectors that expanded the most in the first quarter, in year-on-year terms, include information and communications, +8.72%; water supply, +5.49%; health services, +3.64%; and agriculture, +2.95%Biggest decliners were transportation and warehousing, down 13.12%; accommodation, food and beverage, -7.26%; company services, -6.1%; and other services, -5.15%Private consumption fell 2.23%, while government spending rose 2.96% and gross fixed capital formation declined 0.23%Exports rose 6.74% from a year ago. Imports rose 5.27%Vaccine DriveAs many as 12.7 million Indonesians had been inoculated as of early May, though that’s still a small percentage of the country’s 270 million population. Private companies will begin inoculating workers once the government sets a selling price on vaccines.“The high frequency mobility data we track from Google suggest that government restrictions and social distancing remain a major drag on activity,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote in a research note.By maintaining restrictions even as infections decline, “the government is making a clear trade-off to get ahead of the infection curve, because the cost of future lockdowns will be even worse for the economy,” UOB’s Tanuwidjaja said. “This is necessary to get a more sustainable recovery in coming quarters.”(Recasts lead and adds minister’s comments in third and fourth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysia Holds Key Rate at All-Time Low, Sees Downside Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low Thursday as a fresh surge in coronavirus infections threatens to further delay an economic recovery.Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 1.75% for a fifth straight meeting, a decision expected by all 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey.“Latest indicators point to continued improvements in economic activity in the first quarter and into April,” the central bank said in a statement Thursday. “While the recent re-imposition of containment measures in select locations will affect economic activity in the short term, the impact will be less severe as almost all economic sectors are allowed to operate.”Still, the statement noted that “the balance of risks to the growth outlook remains tilted to the downside,” due to uncertainty over the course of the pandemic and potential challenges for the country’s vaccine rollout.The decision comes as Malaysia suspended a domestic travel bubble and tightened movement curbs in Kuala Lumpur and in Selangor, its richest state, to contain a surge in infections that has left some hospitals low on ICU beds. Daily cases last week topped 3,000 for the first time since February.The ringgit was largely unchanged on the day at 4.1215 per dollar as of 4:38 p.m. Stocks erased earlier losses to trade little changed on the day.Recent GainsBank Negara Malaysia “spoke about how the current monetary policy stance remains appropriate, and how the virus curbs are less severe than before,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “From those alone, it does not look like a central bank that is laying the groundwork for any cut in the near term.”Further containment measures could undo recent strides the economy has made. The April manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index hit a record high, while March exports registered the strongest year-on-year growth in almost four years. Manufacturing sales rose at their fastest pace in nearly four years in March, while an index of industrial production showed its strongest gains in March since July 2013.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Downside risks from the pandemic keep the door open for more rate cuts. Our base case, though, remains that BNM will leave its policy rate unchanged this year. This assumes global demand continues to recover, supporting commodity prices and market sentiment. The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, albeit slow, should help to steadily lower new virus cases, allowing Malaysia’s social distancing measures to be pared back.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistConsumer prices surged to an almost three-year high in March, driven partly by a low base effect from last year, when tight movement restrictions pushed the country into deflation. The central bank expects headline inflation to average 2.5%-4% this year.“The fact that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its policy rate on hold at 1.75% today despite the worsening economic outlook means any further loosening is unlikely,” Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote after the decision. “With the recovery set to be slow and fitful, we think BNM will leave interest rates at their current low until at least the end of 2022.”(Updates market levels in sixth paragraph, adds Bloomberg Economics comment in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 7% to $254.02 on Thursday, slumping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares in danger of breaching the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through SPACs, sank more than 5%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped as much as 4.9% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 21%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Watchers Look for Signs of Tightening Ahead: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Bank of England on Thursday may add fuel to investors’ expectations that its next move will be to tighten monetary policy rather than provide fresh stimulus to the economy as the pandemic eases.The U.K. central bank is set to significantly upgrade its growth outlook as the debate shifts away from whether it should cut interest rates below zero to how fast can the economy recoup its pandemic-induced losses. A forecast for inflation around its 2% target within the next two years could be read as an endorsement to growing expectations that interest rates are headed higher, according to Bloomberg Economics.Economists expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates and bond-buying targets to remain unchanged at noon in London. Many also expect any inflationary surge this year to be short-lived and point to BOE’s statements that it needs to see a sustained rise in prices before pulling back stimulus. That hasn’t stopped investors from pushing up market-based rates, driven by the U.K.’s successful vaccination drive.“Despite the faster recovery, we expect the MPC to forecast inflation remaining around target over its forecast horizon,” Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a preview of the decision. “That will provide validation for pricing by financial markets.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years, leaving Governor Andrew Bailey room to wait before acting.The nine-member MPC is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) at midday in London, according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg.The BOE has been buying about 4.4 billion pounds of government bonds a week -- a pace that would see the program reach its overall target at the start of November.Some investors expect officials to announce on Thursday that they will slow the rate of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly. Most other expect no change and will look to Bailey’s press conference and minutes of the meeting for signs of when policy makers might act.“The most I expect, really, is maybe an acknowledgment in the language that the recovery has been very strong, probably ahead of expectations,” said Shamik Dhar, London-based chief economist for BNY Mellon Investment Management.Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen ruffled markets saying, “it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn’t overheat.” She later clarified that she wasn’t forecasting rate increases.For the BOE, a decline in the pace of purchases wouldn’t impact the total amount of stimulus reaching markets, unlike the tightening seen last month by the Bank of Canada. Even so, there’s signs the BOE is preparing for broader action. In February, Bailey asked staff to review how the BOE might unwind its stimulus measures.Financial markets have responded to signs that the U.K. economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in three centuries. The yield on the U.K. government’s 10-year bond was over 0.81% on Wednesday, near the highest since before the start of the pandemic. Traders have priced in 12 basis points of rate increases in August 2022 compared to about 6 points a little over a week ago.Much has changed in the U.K. since the BOE’s last forecast round in February. The economy took less of a hit than expected in during the lockdowns to control the coronavirus. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect growth of 5.5% this year, above the 5% pace forecast by the BOE in February. Bloomberg Economics expects a 7% expansion.What Our Economists Say...“With the vaccination program showing little sign of slowing, that’s likely to mean growth is more front-loaded this year compared with the central bank’s February projection. But with the recovery still in its infancy, the central bank is likely to stress there’s a higher than usual bar for tightening policy and that it’s ready to loosen again if needed.”-- Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full PREVIEWThe new projections will also likely reflect a lower peak in post-crisis unemployment. Previously, the BOE expected the jobless rate to touch 7.8% in the third quarter, but in March, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments for workers thorough September.The strength of the recovery dependents on households’ willingness to dip into the 150 billion pounds of savings they accumulated when shops and restaurants were closed for lockdown. But some analysts, notably the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, worry that higher inflation is around the corner.“The bias will be to keep monetary policy relatively loose and we’ll want to see the whites of inflation’s eyes before we start to raise dramatically,” said Dhar, the economist from BNY Mellon. “That that induces a bias toward maybe overshooting compared with undershooting.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Trading rebound boosts earnings at France's SocGen

    PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale will press ahead with an overhaul of its investment bank after its equities division posted its best performance in six years in the first quarter, the French bank said on Thursday. Revenue from share trading surged to 851 million euros from just 9 million a year ago, helping SocGen post a better than expected net profit of 814 million euros ($977 million) after a loss of 326 million euros in the first quarter of 2020. Shares in France's third-biggest bank leapt as much as 6.6% to their highest since March 2020 and were up 3% at 0926 GMT, outperforming a 0.46% drop in the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.