U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,066.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,318.25
    +17.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,401.80
    -3.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    -0.44 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.22 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    -0.17 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3439
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8790
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,344.80
    -1,207.02 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.90
    -54.48 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.23
    -18.74 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

TikTok takes extra steps to curb dangerous challenges

·3 min read
Stock image of teenagers looking worried watching a phone video
Stock image of teenagers looking worried watching a phone video

TikTok is trying to strengthen the detection and enforcement of rules against dangerous online challenges and hoaxes.

Just over one in five teenagers has participated in an online challenge, a survey commissioned by TikTok suggests.

But only one in 50 has taken part in a "risky and dangerous" - and fewer than one in 300 a "really dangerous" - one.

The survey looked at teenagers' broad online experience, without focusing on any one platform.

'Skull-breaker' challenge

There has been widespread concern about the proliferation, across various platforms, of potentially harmful online challenges.

Last year, the "skull-breaker" challenge, shared on TikTok, was linked to injuries.

And this year, doctors warned of the risk to life and limb of the "milk-crate challenge", which invited the foolhardy to climb pyramids of milk crates.

But online challenges can also be positive and promote worthwhile causes, experts note, such as the "ice-bucket challenge", which helped raise awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Violating content

The independent report, Exploring effective prevention education responses to dangerous online challenges, TikTok commissioned draws on a survey of teachers, parents and 5,400 13- to 19-year-olds in the UK, the US, Germany, Australia, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam and Argentina

In response to its findings, TikTok said technology that "alerts our safety teams to sudden increases in violating content linked to hashtags" would be expanded "to also capture potentially dangerous behaviour".

For example, if a hashtag such as #foodchallenge normally used to share recipes suddenly saw a spike in interest apparently connected to videos breaking the company's rules, the team would investigate.

TikTok already has a policy of removing content that "promotes or glorifies dangerous acts".

Self-harm hoaxes

Experts contributing to the report noted: "Adolescence is a period that has always been associated with heightened risk-taking."

But it comes at a time of heightened public debate about the impact of social media on teenagers, after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed Facebook research into the effect Instagram had on their mental health.

The TikTok research also looked at suicide and self-harm hoaxes.

Some schools warned parents about Momo, for example, a sinister character with bulging eyes setting children dangerous "challenges" such as harming themselves.

Experts said it was a hoax.

But the survey indicates these can still affect children.

Alarmist warnings

Of those to have seen a hoax, 31% said it had had a negative impact - and 63% of those said this had been on their mental health

"Hoaxes like these often have similar characteristics - and in previous cases, false warnings have circulated suggesting that children were being encouraged to take part in 'games' which resulted in self-harm," TikTok said.

"These hoaxes largely spread through warning messages encouraging others to alert as many people as possible to avoid perceived negative consequences."

And as well as removing the hoaxes, it would now "start to remove alarmist warnings about them, as they could cause harm by treating the self-harm hoax as real".

Heightened risk-taking

The report also highlighted previous research suggesting the number of searches for hoax challenges by children "peaked in a way that mirrored the media coverage and public comment".

Calling for better "media guidelines on dangerous challenges and hoax challenges", it suggested existing guidance on the reporting of suicide, followed by many media organisations, could be a model.

TikTok said it had worked "to develop a new resource for our Safety Centre dedicated to challenges and hoaxes" and sought expert advice to improve warning labels that appear to people who search Tiktok for content related to harmful challenges or hoaxes.

"A new prompt will encourage community members to visit our Safety Centre to learn more," it said.

"And should people search for hoaxes linked to suicide or self-harm, we will now display additional resources in search."

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill set to be 'huge' help in pandemic fight, says doctor

    Dr. Ali Raja, professor at Harvard Medical School, talks about how Pfizer's new treatment is another added tool that can fight breakthrough cases and turn the tide against COVID-19.

  • With Progress on Multiple Fronts, Sorrento Stock Is a Great Buy: Analyst

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has plans to shortly advance its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk) inhibitor abivertinib into pivotal testing for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients, yet abivertinib has recently been making waves as a possible therapy for an entirely different disease. Last week, the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Cancer Research published the results from a pivotal study based in China in which abivertinib was tested on 227 heavily pretreated NSCLC (non-small cel

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) were soaring 36.1% as of 11:03 a.m. EST on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company announced interim results on Monday from a phase 2 study evaluating KZR-616 in treating autoimmune disease lupus nephritis. With the huge move for the biotech stock today, it's not surprising that Kezar's results were really good.

  • Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared

    The surprisingly big jump in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 reflects the sky-high cost of a controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug. The premium hike will put more than a dent in the newly increased Social Security cost-of-living allowance, which worked out … Continue reading → The post Why 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums Soared appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Zoomed Higher Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), a much-discussed title among the meme stock crowd, had the latest in a series of up-and-down trading days on Monday. The biotech's stock flew nearly 7% higher on the back of encouraging patent news. Tonix announced that last Tuesday, it received a patent for "Trefoil Family Factor Proteins and Uses Thereof."

  • See Why Molecular Partners Shares Dropped To 52-Week Low During Tuesday Premarket?

    Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) has announced that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the Phase 3 ACTIV-3 study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of hospitalized adults with COVID-19. The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommends discontinuing recruitment in the ensovibep arm of the ACTIV-3 study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). ACTIV is evaluating multiple therapies for COVID-19. At the time of the analysis, 470 pa

  • Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize Its Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill; Shares Inch Down

    Pfizer stock inched lower Tuesday after the company asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its Covid pill for emergency use.

  • U.S. Marijuana Stocks Give Up Gains After GOP Reform Bill Announced

    U.S. marijuana stocks were up on Monday, ahead of an expected unveiling of Republican-led draft legislation to legalize cannabis in the U.S.

  • Report says drugmakers impose unjustified U.S. price increases; spending on AbbVie drug rises $1.4 billion

    Drugmakers hiked U.S. prices on seven of the 10 costliest prescription drugs in 2020 without justification, increasing drug spending by $1.67 billion, a U.S. group that reviews the value of medicines said on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc's widely used Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug accounted for the majority of the spending increase, with a net price increase of 9.6% leading to an almost $1.4 billion increase in U.S. spending.

  • Biogen's top scientist to retire

    Al Sandrock, the head of R&D and longtime chief medical officer at Biogen Inc., is set to retire at the end of this year.

  • Biogen Stock Is Dropping After a Key Executive Announced His Retirement Amid Alzheimer’s Drug Stumbles

    Dr. Alfred Sandrock, the man most closely associated with Biogen's controversial Alzheimer’s disease therapy, Aduhelm, will retire at the end of the year.

  • Merck Stock Tumbles On Pfizer Rivalry In Covid Antivirals — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is Merck stock a buy after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, offers a new hope in the fight against Covid-19? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • The FDA reportedly plans to approve COVID boosters for all this week. Why experts say that’s the right call.

    Last Thursday, Colorado — breaking with federal officials — became the first state in the U.S. to approve COVID-19 boosters for all residents over 18 who were initially vaccinated at least six months ago.

  • Regulators closer to approving COVID booster for all adults

    An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend.

  • Rigel to lay off 31, focus on later-stage drugs, including Covid program

    The company is exiting early research and looking for "other opportunities" that complement its work in cancer.

  • Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

    More than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and

  • What You Should Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots, According to an Infectious Disease Expe

    With new information becoming available each day on the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine boosters, an internal medicine and infectious disease specialist shares the most important facts you should know about the COVID-19 booster shots.

  • ‘We…Like to Self-Diagnose’: La La Anthony Opens Up About Heart Condition and How She Underwent Emergency Surgery After Initially Avoiding the Issue

    La La Anthony is speaking up about a recent health scare she experienced earlier this summer. During a recent cover story for Self, the “Power” […]

  • Small-cap Biopharma Kezar Life Sciences Is Soaring, Here's Why

    Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares are soaring Tuesday following a positive clinical readout. What Happened: California-based Kezar announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating KZR-616 in patients with lupus nephritis. For the interim analysis, five patients had reached the end of treatment, and ten patients had reached week 13. At the end of the treatment period, three of the five patients achieved a 50% or greater reduction in

  • DC to drop most indoor mask requirements next week

    The District of Columbia will lift its indoor mask requirement starting next week, as local COVID-19 infection cases continue to trend downward. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces. A statement from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails.