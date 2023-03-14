U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,920.56
    +64.80 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,155.40
    +336.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,428.15
    +239.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.89
    +32.59 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.52
    -3.28 (-4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.90
    -8.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1710
    +0.9730 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,912.32
    +617.90 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.07
    +11.05 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

A TikTok Tale: Chemical Kim and Dow

DOW
·7 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / DOW:

As the world races to develop and scale solutions for myriad global sustainability challenges, a diversity of perspectives will be key. That's one reason why, in 2015, the United Nations dubbed February 11 the "International Day of Women and Girls in Science." Women make up less than 30% of the world's researchers today. STEM fields must do more to welcome and encourage women-identifying students and workers - because lived experiences often yield the most targeted solutions.

Kim Hilton is one key voice working to close the gap. When she turns on her camera, she brings the magic of science to viewers around the world - including women and girls who are interested in pursuing careers in science. Known as Chemical Kim on her social media channels, the chemistry professor and influencer has more than 1.4 million TikTok followers and a talent for unpacking complex topics with hands-on education - like in this TikTok video on advanced recycling.

Jill Martin, Dow's Global Sustainability Fellow, shares Kim's passion for the advancement of women-identifying students and employees and appreciates her work to expand sustainability education in accessible ways.

"Circularity and sustainable plastics can be a complex space. Kim's content shows how new technologies and innovators are addressing plastic waste and creating more sustainable and circular products," Jill explained.

In celebration of this year's 8th annual International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Jill recently spoke with Chemical Kim about her passion for supporting women-identifying, science-interested people in STEM.

Jill: How did you go from chemist to TikTok influencer?

Kim: My passion is making science education inclusive and accessible for everyone. For more than 25 years, I've shared science demonstrations and activities with kids at local schools, community groups, libraries, museums and even a local children's hospital.

Fifteen years ago, I developed the "Chemical Kim Science Show" on local public access television, which led to a biweekly segment on a morning show. I turned to TikTok during the pandemic to keep bringing science lessons to kids and encouraging discovery and investigation in their own environments.

Jill: What advice do you have for your TikTok audience, especially those who identify as women or girls?

Kim: It's important to find a role model. Women are a minority in science, and many scientists you learn about in school or online won't be women. Reach out to other women in science that you admire and feel a connection to. Having women in science is a necessity as diverse minds and diverse thinking are important in the advancement of research and development.

For my TikTok audience at large considering careers in science, look to your curiosities. Most people in STEM, including myself, sought science as a career because we've been curious from a young age. It's important to recognize that studying science won't provide answers to your curious questions - but it will provide you with the tools to seek the answers.

The other very important piece of advice is to embrace this passion to learn science. The courses are challenging and require a lot of time and hard work, but the commitment will be worth gaining the knowledge and understanding of the world around you along with having a career you will enjoy and that you worked so hard to achieve.

Jill: What has your personal experience been like as a female influencer in the STEM space? Any examples?

Kim: I've had parents, kids and young adults tell me how much I am a role model. One of my favorite exchanges involved a mom and her 10-year-old daughter approaching me at a large amusement park. The daughter was extremely excited to meet me and shared that she watches all my videos and loves performing my science activities.

A few weeks later, I received an email from this same mom, sharing a picture of her daughter dressed up as Marie Curie for Halloween. The mom explained that after discovering Chemical Kim, her daughter has become obsessed with learning science.

I also receive comments and messages from young women in high school or college sharing that they are going into science because I've shown how fun learning science can be.

Jill: How do you see sustainability playing a role in STEM and in engaging women and girls in science?

Kim: I predict today's role of sustainability in STEM and engaging women and girls in science will be like the role environmental studies has had since the early 1990s, when I was an undergraduate attending Michigan Technological University, a science and engineering-focused college.

At that time, degrees in environmental science or environmental engineering were scarce and mostly a focus of study in biochemistry or civil engineering degrees. But over the past 30 years, some of the greatest increases in undergraduate and graduate STEM degrees have been in environmental science and engineering.

The impact at Michigan Tech alone brought the construction of the Dow Environmental Science and Engineering Building. And although engineering is a historically male-dominated space, environmental engineering is seeing this gender imbalance flipped at some colleges across the country with women equal to or greater than men in enrollment. Now, sustainability is at the forefront of environmental science and engineering degrees, research and careers. I am excited about the future progress of environmental science with diverse voices and ideas involved, particularly those from women and minority groups who have been previously left out of the conversation.

Jill: Why and when did you start talking about plastics on your TikTok channel?

Kim: My first viral plastic video, posted in 2021, featured a simple how-to on making samples of starch-based plastics - and it got more than 2 million views! The idea for this video came from my followers' interest in bio-based plastics made from renewable biomass sources, like vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, straw, woodchips, sawdust and recycled food waste. Since many of my viewers don't have a strong background in science, I jumped at the opportunity to connect chemistry to their everyday lives through that first video.

Jill: Who has been most responsive to your videos about plastic?

Kim: I was pleasantly surprised to discover that my videos about plastic are popular outside of the U.S., especially in places like the Philippines and Indonesia. In both countries, viewers have shared comments about how they reduce plastic waste in their everyday lives. In contrast, people post comments that are skeptical about recycling and sustainable plastics, which creates an opportunity for healthy dialogue. My goal is to highlight how science is key to tackling issues like climate change and the immense potential it has to make an impact.

"During our partnership, I've been both surprised and excited to learn about Dow's investment in both advanced and mechanical recycling and its efforts toward creating a zero-waste economy."

Jill: What did you know about Dow before our partnership? What were you surprised to learn during the partnership about our company?

Kim: I completed my chemistry undergraduate and graduate work in Michigan schools and lived near Dow's headquarters for several years, so I have always been interested in its work. During our partnership, I've been both surprised and excited to learn about Dow's investment in both advanced and mechanical recycling and its efforts toward creating a zero-waste economy. I feel great pride in this partnership and the ability to share on my platform that one of the largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world is taking a bold step toward fixing our plastic waste problem.

Jill: How do you hope your content will contribute to conversations around plastics?

Kim: I'm hopeful that my followers and others will feel more motivated to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics after understanding the science behind how they are made and repurposed. I strive to help consumers look at plastic waste as a resource. Thanks to Dow and advanced recycling, we are teaching people that plastic's value goes far beyond its first use.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743740/A-TikTok-Tale-Chemical-Kim-and-Dow

Recommended Stories

  • DOW Launches Dowsil PV Product Line, Expands Portfolio

    DOW expands silicon-based product portfolio and launches Dowsil PV Product Line to offer Photovoltaic assembly materials.

  • As China embraces electric cars, this start-up is trying to profit from a 60-year-old smart glass technology

    He Jiazhi, a Purdue University chemistry PhD graduate, is on a mission to bring electrochromic (EC) technology for glass out of the research lab and into the hands of thousands of consumers. The explosive growth of China's new energy vehicle industry and recent breakthroughs in lab research have offered fresh hope that the technology is ready to be widely adopted. "When we were doing early experiments, we were only able to make it the size of a fingernail ... But if we can make it into a technol

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.99, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Very important for your cash.’ Here’s what accounts are, and are not, insured by the FDIC

    Depositors at Silicon Valley Bank watched this week as their bank’s market value plummeted more than 60%, and it was later shuttered by regulators. Meanwhile, regional bank stocks from the likes of KeyCorp, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial Group also tumbled. “All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured … they’ll be protected and they’ll have access to their money as of today.”

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • AMC tumbles as shareholders approve plan to convert APE preferreds

    Shareholders also approved a one-for-ten reverse share split. The approval of the measures at Tuesday's shareholder meeting comes as AMC faces an April 27 hearing in a lawsuit claiming it circumvented shareholders who were against adding more shares. AMC listed the preferred shares trade under the symbol "APE" in a nod to Reddit's wallstreetbets stock trading forum, where participants often describe themselves as apes.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • Citadel scoops up Western Alliance shares on the cheap

    Western Alliance Bancorp's stock rocketed Tuesday toward its best day in 15 years after Citadel Advisors disclosed taking a big stake in the regional bank.

  • This 14.5%-Yielding ETF Pays Huge Monthly Dividends, but There Are Risks to Consider

    With inflation at 6.4%, many investors are looking for investments that can beat the rate of inflation. The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) not only helps investors beat inflation, but it more than doubles it with a massive dividend yield of 14.5%. SDIV also holds additional appeal to income-seeking investors because, unlike many other dividend stocks and ETFs, which pay dividends quarterly, this ETF pays a dividend each month. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that in

  • OPKO Health (OPK) to Develop EBV Vaccine With Latest Tie-Up

    OPKO Health's (OPK) entry into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck is expected to aid in developing a vaccine against EBV.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as cancelling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.