TikTok is testing a feature that lets you see which followers viewed your posts

TikTok is testing a new feature that allows users to see which of their followers have viewed their videos. On the other hand, people you follow will be able to see that you viewed their posts. A spokesperson for TikTok told TechCrunch that the new feature is not widely available, which indicates that it's currently part of a limited test with select users.

The feature was first spotted online by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted screenshots displaying the new functionality. The screenshots indicate that TikTok is referring to the feature as "post view history." They also show that you can turn the feature off at any time from the Settings menu. In addition, it appears that post view history will only be available for seven days from the date that a video was posted.

New! TikTok Post View History 😳 You can now see which of your followers watched your TikToks! 👁 …And the people you follow will be able to see you watched their TikToks😮 pic.twitter.com/fgVX3mEJab — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 15, 2022

"We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a spokesperson from TikTok told TechCrunch.

As with any other test feature, it's unknown when or if TikTok plans to roll out this functionality more widely. If it does roll out officially, it'll expand on TikTok's current feature that lets you see who viewed your profile. The feature is only available to users who are above the age of 16 who have fewer than 5,000 followers. If you have the post view feature, you’ll see an eye icon in the top right corner when you look at your own profile. If you click on it, you’ll see who viewed your profile in the last thirty days. Only you can see who viewed your profile, but if you turn on the feature, then you’re also consenting to let other people see that you’ve viewed their profile.

You have to manually opt-in to TikTok profile views, but it's unknown if that is the case with post view history. TikTok did not say whether other people can only see that you’ve viewed their video if you have the feature turned on yourself, as is the case with profile views.

The new feature may be a welcome addition for people who would like to keep track of who views their content, but on the other hand, it may be an unpleasant one for users who want to keep their viewing history to themselves.