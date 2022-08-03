You can now buy Ticketmaster tickets on TikTok

TikTok has teamed up with Ticketmaster to help users discover events and buy tickets directly through the app. Creators such as music artists, comedians, sports teams and venues can search for relevant Ticketmaster events and link to them on their videos. The feature is only open to select creators at the outset, though more will gain access over time.

Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys and WWE are among those who can use the feature at the jump. Event links will appear on the bottom left of the screen. Users can tap or click through to an in-app browser to buy a ticket.

Ticketmaster says the partnership with TikTok will help event organizers and creators reach more fans and potential ticket buyers. Along similar lines, Snapchat added a Ticketmaster Mini app in February to help users find events.