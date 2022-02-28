TikTok is extending the maximum video length to 10 minutes

TikTok is once again increasing the maximum length of videos on the platform, this time from three minutes to 10 minutes. "Today, we're excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world," a TikTok spokesperson told Engadget in a statement.

The service tested the longer time limit over the last few months, as TechCrunch notes. TikTok bumped up the maximum video length from 60 seconds to three minutes last July.

The increased time limit could make TikTok a bigger competitor to YouTube (which countered TikTok with a competing feature called Shorts ). The move should benefit creators who focus on makeup tutorials, cooking and other types of content that perhaps work better in a longer-form format. There also will be less need for users to split their more in-depth content across multiple videos.