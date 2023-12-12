TikTok users were shocked by UPS driver's paycheck. Here's how much drivers will soon be making

A UPS driver has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video breaking down his weekly paycheck in the name of pay transparency.

Skyler Stutzman, an Oregon-based UPS delivery driver with over 244,000 TikTok followers, posted a video in October in which he showed a recent pay stub with his pre-tax earnings of $2,004 for one week of work.

After taxes and deductions, and at a pay rate of $44.26 per hour, Stutzman's take home pay was about $1,300 for 42 hours of work.

The original video has gotten nearly 12 million views and over 11,000 comments since Stutzman posted it, and he's followed up with multiple other posts responding to users' comments. Many of the comments express jealousy, while others were shocked to learn how much money a UPS driver can make.

"40 dollars an hour. Meanwhile me fighting for my life making 15 an hour," one commenter wrote.

"Thats good money for only 42 hours worked," wrote another.

Average UPS driver salary to reach $170,000

The Teamsters union reached an agreement with UPS earlier this year that will see UPS drivers earn an average of $170,000 in annual pay and benefits at the end of a five-year contract.

"When you look at total compensation, by the end of the new contract, the average UPS full-time driver will make about $170,000 annually in pay and benefits," UPS CEO Carol Tomé said at the time. "And for all part-time union employees that are already working at UPS, by the end of this contract, they will be making at least $25.75 per hour while receiving full health care and pension benefits."

The agreement came after months of intense negotiations and Teamsters threatening to enact what would have been the largest single employer strike in U.S. history.

As part of the agreement, UPS agreed to add air conditioning to all larger delivery vehicles, sprinter vans and package cars purchased after Jan. 1, 2024. All cars will get two fans and air induction vents.

