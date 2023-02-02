U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,179.76
    +60.55 (+1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,053.94
    -39.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,200.82
    +384.50 (+3.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.22
    +40.41 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.89
    -0.52 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.20
    -15.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    -0.0080 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    -0.0149 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7100
    -0.2150 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,677.47
    -16.52 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.21
    -4.11 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

TikTok Works to Change Reputation on Privacy as It Faces US Ban

Kurt Wagner and Alex Barinka
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the app that faces three congressional bills that could result in its restriction or ban in the US, is trying to take control of the narrative.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As part of efforts to prove that it’s not a “Trojan Horse” for the Chinese government, as one of the proposed bills describes it, TikTok is opening a Transparency and Accountability Center at its Los Angeles headquarters.

Policymakers and security experts are concerned about TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd., and whether that connection could mean the government could access users’ data or influence the videos they see on their feeds. Executives have assured regulators that TikTok is implementing strict security protocols, but that trust has been eroded by a number of high-profile scandals, including the inappropriate access of US users’ data by ByteDance employees.

The center, which doesn’t directly address the China question, nevertheless aims to help outsiders understand how the app works, with various stations including touch screens that illustrate how its algorithm and content moderation tools operate. One installment, for instance, gives visitors a chance to experience the decision-making process for a TikTok moderator who is presented with a type of content that has been reported to the company for potentially violating policies.

At the center, TikTok aims to answer basic questions about the app’s inner workings for people who might have a say in its future — like politicians, regulators, data privacy experts and journalists.

The company is also updating its rules around account suspensions, adding a new strikes system that means users who continually violate the same rule or abuse the same feature on the app will face a permanent ban.

On Tuesday, journalists invited to tour the facility heard from Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas, who has represented TikTok’s interests in the US and has previously been called to testify before Congress. She emphasized that building consumer trust is a top priority. “This is an area of commitment for us,” she said. “You’ll often hear about it whether you work inside or outside the company as this being our No. 1 priority.”

Yet during the 40-minute presentation, which included perspectives from three other executives, none specifically addressed China or discussed other recent security vulnerabilities. Beyond the bills in Congress, TikTok is undergoing an intensive US national security review.

TikTok has argued for years that its user data is secure, but has also developed a own plan to dispel those concerns and satisfy US authorities. The company is now taking an aggressive approach to promote the strategy to the public.

Known as Project Texas, the plan includes a partnership with Oracle Corp. to store all of its US user data. There will also be a series of regular third-party audits and reviews to ensure the company is adhering to its promises. TikTok previously stored US user data on servers in Singapore and Virgina, a spokesperson said, and is in the process of deleting that data now that it has been copied over to Oracle servers.

Without mentioning China, executives did tout Project Texas, saying the company has already spent $1.5 billion on the privacy plan and estimates it will cost between $700 million and $1 billion annually once it is fully operational.

One door was off limits to the media at the Transparency Center: a secure server room where third-party vendors or partners, like Oracle, could come and review TikTok’s code, according to a spokesperson. In order to cross the threshold, one would need to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks now lets you pay with Venmo

    Starbucks is teaming up with Venmo to let you use the popular payment service at its retail locations.

  • ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released new research revealing that half (51%) of IT professionals predict that we are less than a year away from a successful cyberattack being credited to ChatGPT, and 71% believe that foreign states may already be using the technology for malicious purposes against other nations.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today

    Next-generation assisted-driving tech company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a macro Wednesday as far as its stock performance was concerned. The deal will allow MicroVision to integrate the privately held, Germany-based company's perception software features into its MicroVision ASIC assisted-driving system. At the time, the buyer wrote in a press release that "Together, MicroVision's MAVIN lidar hardware and Ibeo's mature software will position MicroVision as a leading hardware and perception software partner to [original equipment makers]."

  • Why Microsoft Stock Climbed Today

    What happened Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose on Thursday after the company rolled out new productivity tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As of 1:10 p.m. ET today, Microsoft's stock was up more than 3%.

  • Apple earnings will be the latest sign the tech industry is coming back to Earth

    If Apple's earnings hue closely to analysts' predictions, it'll be just the latest sign that the tech industry is on the downswing.

  • Why LivePerson Stock Skyrocketed Today

    What happened Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) climbed 22% on Wednesday after the customer engagement software provider announced some exciting artificial intelligence-powered upgrades to its platform.

  • ChatGPT Users Topped 100 Million in January. Investors Are Betting Big on AI.

    ChatGPT has reached the 100 million-user level faster than previous red-hot applications such as TikTok, according to UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft

    Microsoft is far and away the leader in cybersecurity, but are other stocks in the sector compelling at this juncture?

  • Apple earnings: What to expect from the iPhone maker

    Apple's Phone business was hit by COVID-19 curbs in China. The company's upcoming earnings report will show how deeply the company was impacted.

  • ChatGPT on track to surpass 100 million users faster than TikTok or Instagram: UBS

    ChatGPT is on track to surpass 100 million monthly active users, according to data compiled by UBS.

  • ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base - analyst note

    ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study on Wednesday. The report, citing data from analytics firm Similarweb, said an average of about 13 million unique visitors had used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the levels of December. It took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2-1/2 years, according to data from Sensor Tower.

  • ChatGPT to charge $20 a month for premium subscriptions, as chatbot grows faster than TikTok

    Users of ChatGPT will soon be able to subscribe to a premium tier of the buzzy chatbot service, its creator said Wednesday.

  • Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. lifted its full-year profit outlook after record PlayStation 5 console sales helped earnings beat estimates.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneThe Tokyo-based group raised its PS5 sales foreca

  • Twitter will charge developers to access its API starting February 9th

    The website has announced through its Twitter Dev account that it will no longer support free access to its API, both versions 1.1 and 2, starting on February 9th.

  • Google Fi Was Hacked, and Google Says There's Nothing You Can Do

    Earlier this week, Google announced that user accounts for its cell network service, Google Fi, had been compromised. The breach appears to have been the result of the hack on Google’s service provider, T-Mobile, which suffered a massive breach earlier this month that impacted some 37 million customers.

  • ChatGPT reportedly reached 100 million users in January

    ChatGPT has been growing at a rate much, much faster than TikTok or any other popular app or service, according to a study.

  • Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

    Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook is trying to bolster demand in a weak economy that has prompted mass layoffs in the tech industry, a move Apple has so far avoided thanks to frugal hiring during the pandemic. "With supply chain challenges largely normalized, we now believe Apple is entering a period of slower demand due to macro factors," said Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, adding that he expects 2% fewer iPhone units to be sold in 2023.

  • Amazon's Ring Is Building A Mini Security Drone That Can Fly Around Your House

    Ring revolutionized the home security industry with its namesake doorbell. The startup initially catapulted to mainstream attention after it showed up on the popular startup investing show “Shark Tank.” It originally was called Doorbot but rebranded to Ring shortly after its “Shark Tank” debut. The startup didn’t get an investment from any sharks, but it did manage to get acquired by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $1 billion. Since it’s been under the Amazon umbrella, Ring has released a num

  • The best power banks for 2023

    With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.

  • OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, starting at $20 per month

    Aiming to monetize what's become a viral phenomenon, OpenAI today launched a new pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, its text-generating AI that can write convincingly human-like essays, poems, emails, lyrics and more. "We plan to refine and expand this offering based on your feedback and needs."