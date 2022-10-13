U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

TikTok will offer movie showtimes and ticket options after showing trailers

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Antonio Gravante / EyeEm via Getty Images

TikTok may soon offer an easy way for you to buy a movie ticket after you see a trailer that catches your attention. It's offering select movie studios access to a tool called Showtimes on TikTok. The studios will be able to show a full trailer, then display details on showtimes and nearby theaters. They'll also be able to add a link to a partner site where you can buy tickets.

TikTok says 52 percent of users learn about a new show, movie or actor on the app, and a quarter of people who see an entertainment ad or trailer buy a ticket. This tool may streamline things and (from the studios' perspective) help consumers follow through on their intent to buy a ticket.

The platform announced Showtimes on TikTok as part of a summit focused on brands and advertising. Another notable update is the fact that creators who are collaborating with mobile gaming companies will be able to include relevant iOS and Android app store links to help folks download the game they're promoting. Creators will also be able to pin a comment with a link to more details about the service or product they showcase in a video.

There will be updates to the TikTok Creator Marketplace, where brands can find influencers to partner with. TikTok says it will improve search, help brands and agencies to quickly find creators who match a brief and allow them to invite any user (including those who aren't on the 800,000-strong TikTok Creator Marketplace) to take part in a campaign.

Meanwhile, TikTok has announced a feature called Profile Kit. This will allow users to link their accounts to some third-party apps and display some of their videos there. TikTok's first partner for this initiative is Linktree. You'll be able to display some of your TikToks on your Linktree "link in bio" page alongside links to your other social media profiles.

