A TikToker who 'consensually' doxxes people says it's easier than you'd think

The internet remains a wild and mysterious place, with no telling what kind of content might go viral on any given day.

Today, I am introducing you to a viral phenomenon that certainly wasn't on my 2022 bingo card: "consensual doxxing."

Ready to learn about being doxxed (with permission)? Then let's dive in.

Magnifying glass hovering over social media icons in a safe 4x3

TikTok; Meta; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

1. Meet a TikToker who's gone viral for her "consensual doxxing" content. Typically, being doxxed — having private, identifying information about you shared — isn't something people seek out. But one TikToker has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers who want her to expose their secrets.

Kristen, a 32-year-old server in Chicago, is best known for her TikTok account, @NotKahnJunior. Kristen uses her platform to "consensually dox" users and reveal their birthdays using just social media — and has become a data-privacy educator by proxy.

Kristen said she uses information that users or their friends or family have provided on social-media profiles to figure out when their birthday is — and found that family members expose people more than anything else.

Users are often shocked by how easy it is for her to find out their information, Kristen said. Since she started snooping on people's profiles, she's been able to use her account to teach people which parts of their social media have cracks and what they can do to lock down their profiles better.

How one TikToker has become a consensual doxxer.

In other news:

Rivian manufacturing

Rivian

2. Rivian is putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant. The forklift quarantines are in response to reports of bedbug sightings on the machines in an "isolated area" of the manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. What we know so far.

3. Unused offices in Twitter's HQ have been turned into bedrooms. Elon Musk had the office space converted to bedrooms as a way to save costs when people come to work from out of town — and is having one built for himself. Now, San Francisco building inspectors are reportedly launching an investigation.

4. WarnerMedia's former CEO predicts only three major entertainment companies will survive the streaming wars. In a piece for The Wall Street Journal, media exec Jason Kilar argues the streaming space is overcrowded — and that there will be "two or three major mergers and/or acquisitions" in the industry in the next two years. See which companies he thinks will survive.

5. Meet the people building the next generation of the internet. With cloud computing dominating the tech industry, we created a list of 100 people to know who are working on the next iterations of the cloud. From Google to Goldman Sachs, these professionals make up our Cloudverse 100.

6. Apple is facing two lawsuits over its AirTags. Two women are suing the company over the device, saying that their former partners hid AirTags in a car and a child's backpack and used the gadgets to stalk them. More on that here.

7. Meetup's CEO shares the best leadership books he read this year. David Siegel put together a list of books that helped him better understand effective leadership and smart decision-making. Check out each of his picks — and what they taught him about running a company.

8. Apple is delaying its long-rumored self-driving car until 2026. Per Bloomberg, Apple is also scaling back its ambitious plans for a fully autonomous vehicle. Here's what to expect from Apple's self-driving car.

Odds and ends:

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50.

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50.Tim Levin/Insider

9. Get an inside look at BMW's luxurious — and polarizing — Tesla rival. Coming in at $96,000, BMW's iX SUV is a head-turner, in part because of its divisive features, like its beaver-tooth grille. Take a full tour of the EV.

10. See inside a luxury three-bedroom 3D-printed home project in Tampa. Listed at nearly $600,000, the concrete home will feature 10-foot ceilings and quartz countertops, and the owners can choose to add on 3D-printed furniture. Here's what it'll be like to live in.

