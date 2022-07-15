U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.70
    +63.32 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,201.32
    +571.15 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,420.87
    +169.69 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.92
    +32.42 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.47
    +1.69 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.30
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    +0.37 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0082
    +0.0061 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9280
    -0.0320 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1856
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5500
    -0.4200 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,844.07
    +189.64 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.03
    +5.02 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

TikTok's chief security officer steps down amid increased scrutiny from US officials

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

TikTok announced today that its head of global security, Roland Cloutier, is stepping down effective September 2nd. Cloutier will be replaced by Kim Albarella, who has been appointed the interim head of TikTok's Global Security Organization. Cloutier will move into an advisory role at the company to focus on the business impact of TikTok's security and trust programs. The organizational change comes as the popular ByteDance-owned app has been facing increased scrutiny from U.S. officials.

"Part of our evolving approach has been to minimize concerns about the security of user data in the U.S., including the creation of a new department to manage U.S. user data for TikTok," TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a statement. "This is an important investment in our data protection practices, and it also changes the scope of the Global Chief Security Officer (CSO) role."

The change follows the aftermath of a BuzzFeed News report that revealed TikTok staff in China had access to the company's U.S. users’ data. At the same time, TikTok said it was moving U.S. users’ data to Oracle servers stored in the U.S. The BuzzFeed News report, which cites recordings from 80 TikTok internal meetings it obtained, claims that U.S. employees of TikTok repeatedly consulted with their colleagues in China to understand how U.S. user data flowed because they did not have the “permission or knowledge of how to access the data on their own.”

The report came as U.S. officials have expressed concern for years that TikTok might let China’s authoritarian government have access to the data the firm collects from Americans and users from other nations.

In response to the report, numerous Republican senators wrote to TikTok to express concern about the company's policies regarding data access. TikTok responded to the letter by admitting that some China-based employees have access to data “subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our US-based security team.” The company also assured the senators by noting that it’s working on a program called “Project Texas” to bolster data security for U.S.-based users.

“The broad goal for Project Texas is to help build trust with users and key stakeholders by improving our systems and controls, but it is also to make substantive progress toward compliance with the final agreement with the U.S. government that will fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests,” Chew had said in the letter.

TikTok says ‘Project Texas’ will bolster security for US users in wake of China data access concerns

TikTok moves all US traffic to Oracle servers, amid new claims user data was accessed from China

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter and Elon Musk have their first court hearing on July 19th

    Twitter and Elon Musk have the first hearing in their takeover dispute on July 19th,

  • U.S. Approves Ericsson’s $6.2 Billion Vonage Acquisition

    The Swedish telecom-equipment giant said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. had authorized its proposal purchase of Vonage, clearing the way for the deal to be completed next week.

  • Scrutiny of Alibaba in Record Breach May Ensnare All China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Questions surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s role in China’s largest known cybersecurity breach may fuel Beijing’s resolve to clamp down on domestic tech giants and accelerate a move away from their private cloud services.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of R

  • Ethereum’s Merge Projected for September According to 'Soft' Timeline

    The Merge will see Ethereum switch from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a more efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) system.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Eth2 merger closer as ninth shadow fork goes live

    Ethereum’s ninth shadow fork went live overnight Wednesday in Asia, marking one of the final steps before the merge with the proof-of-stake (PoS) Beacon Chain as part of the network’s transition to Ethereum 2.0. See related article: Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum ahead of merge; ‘not a security’ Fast facts A shadow fork is a test […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Amazon.com's Ring gave police data without user consent 11 times in 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said. Amazon said it provided the video under emergency circumstances. Senator Edward Markey, a lawmaker interested in privacy, on Wednesday released a letter from Amazon on the topic that was a response to his inquiry to the company.

  • Tesla's high-profile Autopilot executive departs

    Andrej Karpathy, a high-profile Tesla executive who played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology, said on Wednesday he is leaving the company. The departure of Karpathy, who provided no reason for leaving, comes at a critical time as Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk races to achieve full self-driving capability this year, after missing earlier targets several times. Shares of Tesla fell 1% in extended trade to $704.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Short Seller Andrew Left Says The Idea Of Decentralization Is The 'Stupidest Thing Ever'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research says the idea of decentralization, where power is shifted from the hands of centralized entities is the “stupidest thing ever” and pointed out that the only utility Bitcoin has is that it is a collective consciousness of people, with people buying because others are. Web3 a big illusion Left, one of the world’s best-known short-sellers, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga, said that Web3 is a big illusion, and it is only aimed at taking power away from

  • You raises $25M to fuel its AI-powered search engine

    At least, that's the crux of the argument Richard Socher, the former chief scientist at Salesforce, likes to make. In 2020, Socher co-founded You, a search engine that uses AI to understand search queries, rank the results and parse the queries into different languages (including programming languages). While that pales in comparison to the world's most popular search engines (i.e., Google, Bing), which have hundreds of millions of users, Socher draws attention to You's retention rate.

  • Why a16z’s Marc Andreessen calls the visceral ‘fear and loathing’ of crypto an ‘incredible gift’ to his firm

    Blockchain and decentralized finance are poised to unleash the “second half of the internet” that finally answers how to build trust on a permissionless and open network like the World Wide Web, and the world's smartest "nerds" are flocking to it.

  • Millions of Americans are still eligible for free internet and $100 for a laptop, but it won't last — don't miss your chance

    This government program offers $30 off your broadband but can also make your bill free thanks to new partnerships with big service providers.

  • Netflix Is Teaming up With Microsoft to Provide Ad-Supported Subscriptions

    Earlier this year, Netflix announced plans to launch a more affordable ad-supported tier in the...

  • Morgan Stanley Wealth Unit Shows Strength Despite Tough Quarter, CEO Says

    Transactional revenue plummeted and total client assets fell, but the wealth management unit still brought in $52.9 billion in net new assets.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Circle’s Detailed Reserve Report Shows Only Cash, Short-Term Treasurys Back USDC Stablecoin

    The asset breakdown comes at a time when crypto firms and their finances are under increased scrutiny in the on-going crypto credit crisis.

  • JPMorgan Halts Share Buybacks as Earnings Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. temporarily suspended share buybacks and reported second-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, driving the stock as much as 5.1% lower. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mort

  • Macron says Putin using gas as 'weapon of war' amid rationing fears

    French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Russia of using energy as a “weapon of war” as the chief executive of oil and gas giant Shell warned gas rationing in Europe this winter was possible.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada uses 'shock and awe' to bolster inflation-fighting credibility

    The Bank of Canada unveiled a 'shock-and-awe' full-percentage-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a surprise move that marked a change in messaging for a central bank desperate to show it can tame the worst inflation since 1983, analysts said. Two previous 50-basis-point rate hikes in April and June were clearly signaled by Governor Tiff Macklem.