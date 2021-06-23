U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,241.84
    -4.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.24
    -71.34 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,271.73
    +18.46 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,303.47
    +7.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    +0.0150 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3964
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9600
    +0.3250 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,194.67
    +960.23 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.59
    -14.60 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.06
    -15.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,874.89
    -9.24 (-0.03%)
     

TikTok's Chinese nemesis Kuaishou hits 1 billion monthly users worldwide

Rita Liao
·1 min read

It's a big day for Kuaishou, TikTok's largest rival in China. The Chinese short video company, known overseas for one of its video apps Kwai, announced it has sailed past the one billion monthly active user (MAU) mark.

How big is that? Facebook's MAUs stood at 2.85 billion as of March. TikTok was forecasted to surpass 1.2 billion MAUs this year, and its Chinese version Douyin said in September it had already amassed 600 million daily users. So there's still room for Kuaishou to catch up.

China remains Kuaishou's key market. Its overseas MAUs exceeded 100 million in the first quarter, during which it "moved forward with our strategy in South America and Southeast Asia," and quickly jumped to 150 million MAUs by April, the firm noted on an earnings call.

Listed in Hong Kong, Kuaishou's stock climbed more than 6% to nearly HK$200 ($25.7) a share on Wednesday, lifting its market cap to about HK$830 billion ($107 billion), though the price is well below its peak at HK$415 in February.

Kuaishou's advancement around the world is a reminder that ByteDance isn't the only Chinese internet company making significant inroads into foreign markets. Bigo, owned by China's Joy, was a hugely popular live video app in India before getting banned by the local government.

"As a pioneer since 2011, Kuaishou has provided internet users globally the opportunity to record and share their life stories," the firm's founder and CEO Su Hua said at a press conference Wednesday where he announced the app had earned the official broadcasting rights to air the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kuaishou, TikTok’s Chinese nemesis, surges 194% on IPO debut

Recommended Stories

  • Both parties pounce on China as midterms issue

    Democrats and Republicans in purple states are already leaning into U.S. competition with China as a key issue in the fight to control the Senate in 2022.Why it matters: American voters hold increasingly negative feelings toward the Chinese government, particularly around bilateral economic relations and following the nation’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden also has made it clea

  • Philippines' Duterte warns he'll jail people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine

    Philippines' Duterte warns he'll jail people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine

  • Summer Beauty Must-Haves

    Lifestyle Expert Emily L. Foley Shares Her Must-Have Summer Beauty Products

  • Snackpass gobbles up $70M at a $400M+ valuation as its social food ordering platform crosses 500K users

    While every food delivery company is trying to get an edge on its rivals with discount codes, faster service, and a turn into the realm of spooky with ghost kitchens and dark stores, a startup built on a lighter, social concept -- letting people see what their friends are chomping on, making it possible to order food and drinks for each other and group order, with buyers picking it all up for themselves -- has just raised a substantial Series B and says that it is already profitable in a number of markets. Snackpass, which describes itself as a "food meets friends" -- essentially a social commerce platform for ordering from restaurants; "snack," the CEO tells me, has a double meaning of eating, and a flirtatious reference to a cutie pie -- has picked up a $70 million, a super-sized Series B that it will be using to continue expanding to more markets in the U.S.

  • Alibaba Alum Becomes Billionaire With IPO for China Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. employee Zhang Hui is the latest Chinese entrepreneur to join the ranks of billionaires after his Uber-like trucking startup went public Tuesday in New York.Zhang, the founder and chairman of Full Truck Alliance Co., has a stake worth about $2.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as shares in the Chinese company closed at $21.50 in New York Stock Exchange trading -- a 13% increase over the IPO price. Zhang, 42, owns 9.2% of th

  • Hong Kong’s Apple Daily Poised for Closure Following Arrests, Asset Freeze

    Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most-read newspaper and the territory’s leading opposition voice, may end all its operations by the end of this week. Local authorities and the city’s new Security Bureau have arrested several of its top editors on national security grounds and ordered the freezing of HK$18 million ($2.3 million) of its affiliates’ financial […]

  • Northrop CEO: To beat China, US must step up investments in advanced computing

    Chinese advances in the areas of artificial intelligence and processing data is "particularly problematic," says Northrop's chief executive.

  • Kim Yo Jong Overtakes Putin as Biden’s Most Outspoken Foe

    GettyNorth Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong has a blunt message for U.S. officials looking for dialog with the North: Don’t get your hopes up.With a long record of attacking both the U.S. and South Korea on behalf of her brother, Kim Yo Jong warned the U.S. against even “greater disappointment” in response to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s seeming optimism about prospects for renewed talks.Kim Yo Jong, who greeted President Joe Biden in March with the advice

  • BlackBerry Earnings Preview: Here's What the Chart Says

    BlackBerry has come off its highs but is holding up over prior resistance. Here's how to trade the stock from here with earnings on deck.

  • Australia blames China for UN move to put Great Barrier Reef on endangered list

    The Australian government lashed out at the UN and blamed China over a move to put the Great Barrier Reef on a list of endangered world heritage sites. Unesco's World Heritage Committee on Tuesday recommended that one of Australia's most valuable tourist assets be reclassified as "in danger" and called for more action on climate change. Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the government was “blindsided” by the committee, which is chaired by China. “Clearly there were politics behind

  • China has once again tanked the entire cryptocurrency market

    When Elon Musk isn’t busy manipulating the cryptocurrency market, China is happy to do so in his place. In a repeat of what we witnessed earlier this year, bitcoin is crashing on Monday, following more bad news from China, where many mining operations have been taken offline. China’s desire to regulate digital currency isn’t new, …

  • NBA world reacts to Rockets landing No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021

    The Rockets had a 48% chance of falling to No. 18 overall, but they avoided that dire scenario and will have the second-best choice.

  • 10 Best EV Startups to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV startups to watch. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these startups, go directly to the 5 Best EV Startups to Watch. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been on a record rally in the past few months as the new administration in the White […]

  • ‘I am not a loan shark’: I loaned my sister $20K and she repaid me after two years with insane interest: 30%. What do I do?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I loaned my sister $20,000 to help her buy a new home. We did not put any terms in writing, but she said that she would repay the loan in six months. (If it took longer to repay, and that was OK with me.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Stake in ViacomCBS (VIAC)?

    Boyar Value Group, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its Q1 letter, the fund talked about the speculations that abounds cryptocurrencies, the signs of hope for value-oriented investors, the fund also talked about the interest rates & inflation, and the […]

  • Brooke Shields swimsuit Instagram photo with daughters sends American Eagle stock flying

    American Eagle Outfitters investors are basking in some gains thanks to star Brooke Shields and her daughters.

  • Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after $3.6 billion 'hack'

    Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

  • Fannie, Freddie ruling sends stocks plummeting but may lead to more affordable housing

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Anymore

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 866 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. […]