TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly intended to use the app to surveil specific Americans' locations

Travis Clark
·2 min read
TikTok
Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images

  • TikTok's parent ByteDance planned to use the app to surveil specific Americans' locations, Forbes reported.

  • A China-based team intended to gather location data on at least two specific US users, per the report.

  • The report is sure to raise more privacy and national-security concerns over TikTok.

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of social platform TikTok, planned to use the app to monitor specific US citizens' locations, according to a report by Forbes published on Thursday.

A China-based team at ByteDance, called the Internal Audit and Risk Control department, intended to use TikTok to obtain the location data of at least two Americans who had never been employed by the company, according to Forbes.

Forbes said it did not specify the nature or purpose of the planned monitoring in order to protect its sources, and it's unclear from documents Forbes reviewed whether the data was actually collected.

TikTok did not immediately return Insider's request for comment. But a spokesperson told Forbes that TikTok collects location data to "among other things, help show relevant content and ads to users, comply with applicable laws, and detect and prevent fraud and inauthentic behavior."

But the Internal Audit team — which typically investigates TikTok and ByteDance staffers over violations like misuse of company resources — didn't intend to use the data for ad-targeting purposes, but to surveil specific people in the US, according to Forbes.

TikTok is often at the center of privacy and security debates, and Forbes' report is sure to raise more eyebrows. The platform has been the target of both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's administrations.

Trump threatened to ban the app if it didn't find a US-based buyer, something that never came to fruition. The Biden White House proposed new rules earlier this year that would give the US government more oversight over apps that could be potential national-security risks, such as TikTok.

The Forbes story is the latest in a series of reported scandals for TikTok. BuzzFeed News reported in June, based on leaked audio it obtained, that US user data had been regularly accessed by China-based ByteDance engineers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

