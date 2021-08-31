U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.54
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,406.79
    +6.95 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,264.21
    -1.68 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.82
    +9.83 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.76
    -0.45 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    +0.0140 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,410.22
    -725.07 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.43
    +17.83 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

TikTok's new Creator Marketplace API lets influencer marketing companies tap into first-party data

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

TikTok is making it easier for brands and agencies to work with the influencers using its service. The company is rolling out a new "TikTok Creator Marketplace API," which allows marketing companies to integrate more directly with TikTok's Creator Marketplace, the video app's in-house influencer marketing platform.

On the Creator Marketplace website, launched in late 2019, marketers have been able to discover top TikTok personalities for their brand campaigns, then create and manage those campaigns and track their performance.

The new API, meanwhile, allows partnered marketing companies to access TikTok's first-party data about audience demographics, growth trends, best-performing videos, and real-time campaign reporting (e.g. views, likes, shares, comments, engagement, etc.) for the first time.

They can then bring this data back into their own platforms, to augment the insights they're already providing to their own customer base.

TikTok is not officially announcing the API until later in September, but it is allowing its alpha partners to discuss their early work.

One such partner is Capitv8, which tested the API with a NRF top 50 retailer on one of their first TikTok campaigns. The retailer wanted to discover a diverse and inclusive group of TikTok creators to partner with on a new collaboration and wanted help with launching its own TikTok channel. Captiv8 says the branded content received nearly 10 million views, and the campaign resulted in a "significant increase" in several key metrics, which performed about the Nielsen average. This included familiarity (+4% above average), affinity (+6%), purchase intent (+7%) and recommendation intent (+9%).

Image Credits: TikTok Creator Marketplace website

Capitv8 is now working with TikTok's API to pull in audience demographics, to centralize influencer offers and activations, and to provide tools to boost branded content and monitor campaign performance. On that last front, the API allows the company to pull in real-time metrics from the TikTok Creator Marketplace API -- which means Capitv8 is now one of only a handful of third-party companies with access to TikTok first-party data.

Another early alpha partner is Influential, who shared it's also leveraging the API to access first-party insights on audience demographics, growth trends, best-performing videos, and more, to help its customer base of Fortune 1000 brands to identify the right creators for both native and paid advertising campaigns.

One partner it worked with was DoorDash, who launched multiple campaigns on TikTok with Influential's help. It's also planning to work with McDonald's USA on several new campaigns that will run this year, including those focused on the chain's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the return of Spicy McNuggets.

Other early alpha partners include Whalar and INCA. The latter is currently only available in the U.K. and its integration stems from the larger TikTok global partnership with WPP, announced in February. That deal provided WPP agencies with early access to new advertising products marketing API integrations, and new AR offerings, among other things.

Creator marketplaces are now common to social media platforms with large influencer communities as this has become a standard way to advertise to online consumers, particular the younger generation. Facebook today offers its Brands Collabs Manager, for both Facebook and Instagram; YouTube has BrandConnect; while Snapchat recently announced a marketplace to connect brands with Lens creators. These type of in-house platforms make it easier for marketers to work with the wider influencer community by offering trusted data on metrics that matter to brands' own ROI, rather than relying on self-reported data from influencers or on data they have to manually collect themselves. And as campaigns run, marketers can compare how well their partnered creators are able to drive results to inform their future collaborations.

TikTok isn't making a formal announcement about its new API at this time, telling TechCrunch the technology is still in pilot testing phases for the time being.

"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands. We’re thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way," said Melissa Yang, TikTok's Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, in a statement provided to select marketing company partners.

Recommended Stories

  • Ranking the Top 22 shooting guards for the 2021-22 season

    HoopsHype projects and ranks the Top 22 shooting guards for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

  • Tiffany Haddish Adds Style Queen To Her Resume In A Neon Alex Perry Dress

    This is the vibrant fashion energy we love to see.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • CH Robinson Announces Drayage Congestion Surcharges

    Freight broker C.H. Robinson said it would begin levying drayage surcharges in September due to worsening congestion at U.S. ports. "As you are aware, the past year has brought about unprecedented challenges for the transportation industry. Recently, it has reached a breaking point," a Thursday client advisory read." As a result, international drayage carriers servicing several ports/ramps through the U.S. have implemented congestion/peak season surcharges." Beginning Wednesday, a surcharge of $

  • Workday vs.Oracle: Which SaaS Stock is a Better Pick?

    The cloud enterprise application software market is experiencing an upswing as enterprises move from on-premise models to cloud-based models. Cloud-based enterprise applications reduce the organization’s investments in alternative Information Technology (IT) resources. According to a KBV Research report, the global cloud enterprise application market could be worth $143.5 billion by 2023. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let's compare two cloud-based enterprise application companies, Wo

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • When Americans retreated from cities to the suburbs, low-skilled workers left behind paid the price

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.