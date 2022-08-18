U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

TikTok's Gen Z creators discuss why they signed the 'People Over Prime' pledge refusing to work with Amazon until it meets labor union demands

Samantha Delouya
·3 min read
AnAn employee handles packages at the Amazon's Bretigny-sur-Orge warehouse in France.
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • A group of Gen Z TikTok creators are refusing to work with Amazon until it met union demands.

  • The group decided to launch the campaign after fighting alleged union-busting tactics at Starbucks.

  • Creators tell Insider that TikTok lends itself to activism because of its algorithm.

Young activists on TikTok are attempting to leverage their follower counts to stand up to e-commerce behemoth Amazon.

On Tuesday, a group of 70 TikTok creators with a collective following of 51 million people announced "People Over Prime," a pledge not to work with Amazon or take the company's sponsorship money until it complies with the demands of the Amazon Labor Union.

The campaign was organized by Gen Z for Change, a coalition of young TikTok creators and activists.

Elise Joshi, a 20-year-old TikTok creator and director of strategy at Gen Z for Change, said the group decided to target Amazon after an earlier campaign in favor of Starbucks union workers. In February, the group sent more than 140,000 fake applications to Starbucks locations that had fired workers who had organized union efforts.

"So, what's a bigger target than the largest company that employs almost the largest amount of employees in the country?" she added about their next target, Amazon.

Joshi says she hopes to grow the "People Over Prime" campaign to as many creators as possible.

Connor Hesse, a 19-year-old creator, said TikTok's design lends itself to activism. "It's a lot easier to spread the word on TikTok because it's easier to go viral and have more people see your stuff rather than Instagram and Twitter. That's just kind of how the algorithm works," he said.

He said TikTok has become a "safe space for activists trying to talk to their communities."

Gen Z for Change says a number of creators who signed the "People Over Prime" pledge had worked with Amazon in the past through its influencer program. The initiative offers content creators payment in exchange for linking to Amazon "storefronts" containing recommended products.

The group says all 70 members of the campaign will refuse to work with Amazon until it complies with labor union demands, including a $30/hour minimum wage, better working conditions, and a halt to any union-busting tactics.

The first Amazon warehouse voted to unionize in Staten Island in April, but there are a number of additional unionization efforts underway at various warehouse locations across the country.

"Amazon is a multibillion-dollar company that has millions of millions of dollars in profit that they use for stock buybacks and dividends," Joshi said. "They have the capability to give people $30 an hour, and they don't."

In a statement provided to Insider, Amazon said, "The health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. We're grateful to all of our employees for their time, talent and hard work every day. We've invested billions of dollars in new operations safety measures, technologies and other innovative solutions that protect our employees. We've expanded our global workplace health and safety team to more than 8,000 employees across the world who use Amazon's innovation, technology and data to ensure we are keeping our employees safe. We're committed to giving our employees the resources they need to be successful, creating time for regular breaks and a comfortable pace of work, and working directly with anyone who needs additional support to meet their goals. We also work closely with health and safety experts and scientists, conduct thousands of safety inspections each day in our buildings, and have made hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback on how we can improve their well-being at work."

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.