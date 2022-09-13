U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.50
    +26.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,581.00
    +195.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,820.00
    +79.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.20
    +11.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +1.37 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.80
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0055 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +1.01 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9540
    -0.8460 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,650.60
    +392.49 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.70
    +16.55 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.24
    +32.21 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

TikTok's parent company ByteDance bought a private hospital chain that offers a $32,000 VIP birthing package. See more of the Chinese company's curious investments.

Samantha Delouya
·4 min read
Tiktok booth at the 2021 Hangzhou International E-commerce Expo
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • TikTok's owner ByteDance bought a hospital chain that focuses on women and children, reportedly for $1.5 billion.

  • ByteDance's foray into healthcare is not its only curious investment outside of the social media space.

  • See some of ByteDance's other investments, from an education company to a chain of coffee shops.

TikTok has exploded in popularity over the last few years, becoming the fastest growing social media app and inspiring copycats. But behind the scenes, TikTok's owner, ByteDance, has made strategic moves to expand beyond the social media industry.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that the Chinese company paid $1.5 billion for Amcare Healthcare, one of China's largest private hospital chains focusing on care for women and children. Amcare offers a luxury post-pregnancy package that costs $32,000 for a 28-day stay, according to a report by The Information.

ByteDance did not respond to Insider's request for comment about its investments.

ByteDance's most popular brand, TikTok, is not immune to controversy in the US. The company has been accused of spying on users for the Chinese government, which TikTok consistently denies.

Despite the uncertainty around TikTok, ByteDance has quickly grown into the world's most valuable startup, according to the Harvard Business Review.

ByteDance's foray into healthcare is not its only curious investment outside of the social media space. See some of the surprising investments made by TikTok's parent company.

 

Manner Coffee

MANNER coffee shop in Shanghai, China
MANNER coffee shop in Shanghai, ChinaWang Gang / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Manner is a specialty coffee chain based in China. ByteDance's investment in the company was announced in June 2021. Bloomberg reports that Manner has explored going public on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Moonton

Screenshot of a Mobile Legends trailer
Mobile Legends trailerMobile Legends: Bang Bang Official

Moonton, a Shanghai-based gaming studio famous for its game Mobile Legends, was acquired by ByteDance in 2021, according to Reuters. ByteDance's deal reportedly values the video game-maker at $4 billion, two sources told Reuters.

Lanxiong Hot Pot

Traditional Chinese hot pot
Traditional Chinese hot potGetty

ByteDance is an earlier investor in Lanxiong, which is a franchise of convenience stores that specialize in hot pot ingredients. The company is based in China and has raised $15.5 million, according to Pitchbook.

Minerva Project

Minerva Project website
Minerva Project websiteMinerva Project

Minerva Project is an education company that combines "leading educational science with advanced digital technology to completely redesign what, how, and where education occurs," according to its website. Not only is ByteDance an investor in the company, but Minerva Project counts Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, as a board member.

Ning Ji

Green tea
Sunphol Sorakul/Getty Images

ByteDance has made more than one foray into the beverage industry. Ning Ji is a Chinese tea brand focused on lemon-flavored tea, according to Crunchbase. Ning Ji raised $1.6 million in July 2021 in a Series A funding round from ByteDance, along with other investors.

Li Auto

Li Auto website
Li Auto websiteLi Auto

Li Auto is an electric vehicle company based in China. It went public on the Nasdaq two years ago and has a market cap of $25 billion, per Yahoo Finance. ByteDance shelled out a $30 million investment in the company's Series C funding, according to TechCrunch.

iMile

iMile's website
iMile's websiteiMile

iMile is a delivery and logistics company based in Dubai and provides services across the Middle East, China, and Latin America. ByteDance was the lead investor in iMile's Series A funding in 2021, which raised $40 million, Bloomberg reports.

Shark Fit

Shark Fit's website
Shark Fit's websiteShark Fit

Shark Fit is a health food brand founded in 2017, according to Crunchbase. It has raised more than $17 million and counts ByteDance as one of its Series B investors.

News Republic

Photo from News Republic's LinkedIn page
News Republic

ByteDance acquired News Republic, an English-language news app, in 2017 for $85 million, Crunchbase reported. The app was just one of TikTok's news-focused apps - in addition to TopBuzz and Toutiao. All three were shut down in 2020. Buzzfeed recently reported that former employees at ByteDance said that TopBuzz was used to push pro-China messages onto its American users, something the company denies.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Xeneta makes a splash with $80M on a $265M valuation to scale its crowdsourced sea and air freight analytics

    The wheels of global commerce continue to turn, through wars, pandemics and economic downturns; and today a startup taking a new tech approach to improve the workings of one of the more antiquated aspects of that industry -- shipping -- is announcing a big round of funding to double down on growth. Xeneta -- a startup out of Oslo, Norway, that applies innovations in crowdsourcing to the fragmented and often murky world of shipping to build transparent data and analytics for the industry -- has raised $80 million, money that it will be using to build out its datasets and customers across more global routes. Xeneta has already amassed 300 million data points from "several hundred" of the world's biggest shipping companies, which contribute and subsequently source source data from the Xeneta platform to figure out if they are paying market prices for their shipping on particular routes.

  • China's Xi heads abroad to promote strategic role

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is using his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic to promote his country's strategic ambitions at a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing's more assertive foreign policy. Xi has given few details, but U.S. officials complain it echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

  • Moneta, Tropico, Lordsburg — where did L.A.'s phantom towns vanish to?

    Some were subsumed into bigger cities; some fitfully married neighbors; one was washed into the sea. And some just went poof. These are the stories of L.A.'s phantom towns.

  • Detroit Lions stock watch: Wide receivers play well, and struggle, at the same time

    Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and looks at players who helped and hurt their stock Sunday

  • French Bulldog's Adorable 'Batdog' Shadow Has TikTok Totally Obsessed

    This might be the cutest TikTok of all time.

  • Fans Rally Around Mayim Bialik After Her Pap Smear Post on Instagram

    Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik urged fans to schedule pap smear tests and mammogram screenings, recounting her own recent experience at the doctor's office.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. stock futures point to fifth day of gains with CPI data set for release

    U.S. stock futures on Tuesday were pointing to a fifth day of gains, ahead of critical data on inflation that's likely to determine whether the rally continues.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Apple Stock: Headed to $220?

    Two analysts think Apple's new iPhone models are attracting more orders than the iPhone 13 lineup was last year.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaire Investors Are Buying

    Robinhood Markets' trading app was the talk of Wall Street in 2021, generating tremendous buzz and fueling the meme stock trading frenzy that catapulted names like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings to the moon. Robinhood brought stock trading to everyday investors with its easy-to-use trading app, and lets users peek at the most popular stocks among its traders. Combining this information with what millionaire money managers are buying can uncover some appealing investment ideas.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher with all eyes on CPI print

    U.S. stock futures ascended Tuesday as investors prepared for a highly-anticipated inflation reading before the opening bell.