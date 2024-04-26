Tile factory set to close with 105 jobs at risk

Johnson Tiles has announced plans to close its Tunstall plant [BBC]

A tile manufacturer has announced plans to close its factory in Stoke-on-Trent, putting up to 105 jobs at risk.

Johnson Tiles confirmed it was consulting on the closure of its plant in Tunstall after a management buyout deal was agreed with parent company Norcros Plc.

Managing director Stephen Dixon said the announcement was made with “very mixed feelings” and that he was aware of “what it says about UK manufacturing as a whole”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are looking to stop production at the Stoke-on-Trent plant, but the cost of making tiles in this country - despite ongoing investment - has become increasingly unsustainable,” he said.

The company, which has been operating in Stoke-on-Trent since 1901, said proposals were also announced to make Johnson Tiles a standalone business as part of the buyout.

Commercial director Rick Kelsall and procurement director Jason Bridges would assume full control of the business from the end of May, according to a company statement.

Thomas Willcocks, CEO of Norcros plc, said the agreement was in the best interests of staff, customers and shareholders.

“We are committed to supporting the business as it makes this transition and look forward to partnering on opportunities in the bathroom and kitchen markets,” he added.

