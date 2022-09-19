U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Tile rolls out 'Lost and Found' QR code stickers to complement its hardware lineup

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

After getting Sherlocked by Apple's AirTag and exiting to Life360 late last year, lost item tracker Tile is launching a new product -- and it's not a hardware device. Today, the company introduced new "Lost and Found" labels, which are simply QR code stickers that you can place on anything that might go missing. By scanning the QR code, someone who finds the missing item can view the owner's contact information and arrange for the item's return.

The company says this solution is designed for those items where using a Bluetooth tracker is not the right option, but it also serves as a means of introducing new users to Tile as the stickers are marked with the company logo.

Tile has historically offered a variety of Bluetooth trackers in different shapes and sizes, including the Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker. This lineup offers more ways to track items than Apple's AirTag does, as some of its trackers are made to fit into wallets alongside your credit cards while others be adhered to something like a bike -- perhaps in a discreet location, like under the bike seat. Meanwhile, it can be difficult to use AirTag for these same needs.

But even with this varied collection of devices, there are a number of objects that still couldn't be easily tracked using a Bluetooth dongle.

For example, Tile suggests the new stickers could be used for things like school books, musical instruments, sports equipment, earbuds cases, travel mugs and more.

To use the new stickers, Tile customers can choose which forms of contact information they want to share -- it doesn't have to be their home address, phone number or email. They just have to pick at least one method of contact in order to fill out the form, Tile says. Those who are more privacy-minded could set up a virtual phone number or separate email for this purpose.

The stickers could also help to expand Tile's market amid the growing concerns that people have with Bluetooth trackers in general, following the launch of AirTag. Apple's entry into the market raised awareness of how the small devices could be used in negative ways, like for stalking people or car theft. A sticker doesn't present this same concern as it's just a way to share contact information. In other words, it's not much different than putting your phone number on your dog's tag, or even just creating your own DIY lost-and-found labels that you print yourself at home.

Of course, Tile's labels likely look nicer than those you would make yourself, with their colorful borders in shades of forest, plum and teal.

However, the price for a set of stickers (3 sheets with 15 stickers) is a bit high at $14.99 -- they are, after all, just stickers.

"The addition of Lost and Found Labels to Tile’s product suite enhances our global network by making all important items findable,” said Life360 CEO Chris Hulls, in a statement about the launch. “This is the first of many steps Life360 and Tile combined are taking to make every day easier with ways to stay organized, connected with family members, and safe," he added.

The stickers are available for sale on Tile's website, starting today.

