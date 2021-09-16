U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.50
    -22.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,681.35
    -133.04 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.08
    -76.45 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.34
    -11.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    -1.02 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.60
    -43.20 (-2.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -1.13 (-4.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0064 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7080
    +0.3480 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,625.84
    -129.49 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.69
    -9.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.93
    +13.44 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

Tile secures $40 million to take on Apple AirTag with new products

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

Tile, the maker of Bluetooth-powered lost item finder beacons and, more recently, a staunch Apple critic, announced today it has raised $40 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Capital IP. The funding will be put towards investment in Tile's finding technologies, ahead of the company's plan to unveil a new slate of products and features that the company believes will help it to better compete with Apple's AirTags and further expand its market.

The company has been a longtime leader in the lost item finder space, offering consumers small devices they can attach to items -- like handbags, luggage, bikes, wallets, keys, and more -- which can then be tracked using the Tile smartphone app for iOS or Android. When items go missing, the Tile app leverages Bluetooth to find the items and can make them play a sound. If the items are further afield, Tile taps into its broader finding network consisting of everyone who has the app installed on their phone and other access points. Through this network, Tile is able to automatically and anonymously communicate the lost item's location back to its owner through their own Tile app.

Image Credits: Tile

Tile has also formed partnerships focused on integrating its finding network into over 40 different third-party devices, including those across audio, travel, wearables, and PC categories. Notable brand partners include HP, Dell, Fitbit, Skullcandy, Away, Xfinity, Plantronics, Sennheiser, Bose, Intel, and others. Tile says it's seen 200% year-over-year growth on activations of these devices with its service embedded.

To date, Tile has sold over 40 million devices and has over 425,000 paying customers -- a metric it's revealing for the first time. It doesn't disclose its total number of users, both free and paid combined, however. During the first half of 2021, Tile says revenues increased by over 50%, but didn't provide hard numbers.

While Tile admits that the Covid-19 pandemic had some impacts on international expansions, as some markets have been slower to rebound, it has still seen strong performance outside the U.S., and considers that a continued focus.

The pandemic, however, hasn't been Tile's only speed bump.

When Apple announced its plans to compete with the launch of AirTags, Tile went on record to call it unfair competition. Unlike Tile devices, Apple's products could tap into the iPhone's U1 chip to allow for more accurate finding through the use of ultra-wideband technologies available on newer iPhone models. Tile, meanwhile, has plans for its own ultra-wideband powered device, but hadn't been provided the same access. In other words, Apple gave its own lost item finder early, exclusive access to a feature that would allow it to differentiate itself from the competition. (Apple has since announced it's making ultra-wideband APIs available to third-party developers, but this access wasn't available from day one of AirTag's arrival.)

Image Credits: Tile internal concept art

Tile has been vocal on the matter of Apple's anti-competitive behavior, having testified in multiple Congressional hearings alongside other Apple critics, like Spotify and Match. As a result of increased regulatory pressure, Apple later opened up its Find My network to third-party devices, in an effort to placate Tile and the other rivals its AirTags would disadvantage.

But Tile doesn't want to route its customers to Apple's first-party app -- it intends to use its own app in order to compete based on its proprietary features and services. Among other things, this includes Tile's subscriptions. A base plan is $29.99 per year, offering features like free battery replacement, smart alerts, and location history. A $99.99 per year plan also adds insurance of sorts -- it pays up to $1,000 per year for items it can't find. (AirTag doesn't do that.)

Despite its many differentiators, Tile faces steep competition from the ultra-wideband capable AirTags, which have the advantage of tapping into Apple's own finding network of potentially hundreds of millions of iPhone owners.

However, Tile CEO CJ Prober -- who joined the company in 2018 -- claims AirTag hasn't impacted the company's revenue or device sales.

"But that doesn't take away from the fact that they're making things harder for us," he says of Apple. "We're a growing business. We're winning the hearts and minds of consumers... and they're competing unfairly."

"When you own the platform, you shouldn't be able to identify a category that you want to enter, disadvantage the incumbents in that category, and then advantage yourself -- like they did in our case," he adds.

Tile is preparing to announce an upcoming product refresh that may allow it to better take on the AirTag. Presumably, this will include the pre-announced ultra-wideband version of Tile, but the company says full details will be shared next week. Tile may also expand its lineup in other ways that will allow it to better compete based on look and feel, size and shape, and functionality.

Tile's last round of funding was $45 million in growth equity in 2019. Now it's shifted to debt. In addition to new debt financing, Tile is also refinancing some of its existing debt with this fundraise, it says.

"My philosophy is it's always good to have a mix of debt and equity. So some amount of debt on the balance sheet is good. And it doesn't incur dilution to our shareholders," Prober says. "We felt this was the right mix of capital choice for us."

The company chose to work with Capital IP, a group it's had a relationship with over the last three years, and who Tile had considered bringing on as an investor. The group has remained interested in Tile and excited about its trajectory, Prober notes.

"We are excited to partner with the Tile team as they continue to define and lead the finding category through hardware and software-based innovations," said Capital IP’s Managing Partner Riyad Shahjahan, in a statement. "The impressive revenue growth and fast-climbing subscriber trends underline the value proposition that Tile delivers in a platform-agnostic manner, and were a critical driver in our decision to invest. The Tile team has an ambitious roadmap ahead and we look forward to supporting their entry into new markets and applications to further cement their market leadership," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge declares mistrial in Backpage prostitution case where teenager claimed she was ‘raped for money’

    Six people, including the founders of the online classifieds business, were accused of facilitating prostitution and money laundering

  • Judge Dismisses Charges Against 3 'Love Has Won' Cult Members

    A judge has dismissed charges against three more members of the "Love Has Won" cult.

  • Allman Family Revival Tour to Honor Gregg Allman in 18 Cities

    The Allman Betts Band will be the featured act alongside Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and many others

  • PS5 resale prices are lower than ever, but scalpers are still profiting

    Despite ongoing supply constraints, Sony has managed to sell over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date. That is a staggering number, and as the industry recovers from the pandemic, those figures should continue to grow. In fact, though countless customers are still desperately searching for the console, there are signs of an improving market. … The post PS5 resale prices are lower than ever, but scalpers are still profiting appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone 13 deals: Here are best trade-in offers from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

    How much does the iPhone 13 cost? Wireless carrier trade-in deals can make it as cheap as free with AT&T installment plans or under $100 at Verizon.

  • This Apple Business No One Is Talking About Is Becoming a Powerhouse

    There's little question that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured a place in business history. The success of the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, along with the company's growing ecosystem of services, has catapulted Apple into the annals of tech superstardom and driven its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, the highest of any publicly traded U.S. company. With the smartphone market nearing saturation, newer models and upgrades will only take Apple so far.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day ahead.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Deutsche Telekom Ups Stake To 48.4% In Softbank Deal

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 2 Reasons to Bet on a Turnaround at Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been consistently taking market share away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the x86 central processing unit (CPU) market recently. AMD's x86 CPU share hit a 14-year high in the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the company's manufacturing technology advantage. This has helped the company offer robust computing performance at aggressive prices, forcing Intel to resort to price cuts in order to attract customers.

  • Goldman Sachs on Apple: Delta variant will make iPhone sales 'challenging'

    The Delta variant isn't making it easy for the team at Goldman Sachs to cover Apple.

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 15th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s recovery, revisiting Tuesday’s would be key to supporting further gains on the day ahead.

  • Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure profits

    Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast that within four years, about half its revenue will come from software and other recurring sales, but its chief financial officer told Reuters high chip prices in its hardware business will keep pressuring overall profits. Cisco is the biggest maker of networking gear for data centers and corporate campuses, but it is shifting toward selling recurring subscriptions for software such as its WebEx collaboration service and cybersecurity services. At an event with Wall Street analysts, Cisco said it believes the portion of its revenue coming from subscriptions will rise from 44% notched for its fiscal 2021 ended July 31 to 50% by fiscal 2025.

  • Apple's iPhone 13 Event: Everything you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps yesterday's Apple event and summarizes his thoughts on the new products.&nbsp;

  • Salesforce announces new Mulesoft RPA tool based on Servicetrace acquisition

    When Salesforce announced it was buying German RPA vendor Servicetrace last month, it seemed that it might match up well with Mulesoft, the company the CRM giant bought in 2018 for $6.5 billion. Mulesoft, among other things, helps customers build APIs to legacy systems, while Servicetrace provides a way to add automation to legacy systems. Sure enough, the company announced today, that it's planning a new Mulesoft-Servicetrace tool called Mulesoft RPA.

  • Apple iPhone 13, Carrier Promotions Seen Driving Consumers To 5G

    Apple's iPhone 13 unveiling underwhelmed investors, but the new handsets should be enough to keep the momentum going for the 5G upgrade cycle.

  • Xiaomi’s smart glasses concept beam messages and translated text into your eyes in real time

    The glasses, which are only a concept currently, can display messages, make calls, navigate, and translate text

  • You're Not The Only One Bored Of 'New' Apple iPhones

    Posts by tech blogs might make you think the world is enthralled by Apple iPhone announcements. But they're a yawn for S&P 500 investors.

  • The Myriad Reasons Why Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy

    Investors appear concerned with Qualcomm (QCOM) losing a huge chunk of revenue due to Apple’s plan to proceed with building an iPhone modem in-house. However, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth sees plenty of reasons why Qualcomm will “continue to benefit from global smartphone demand growth and ongoing chip demand for high-speed 5G global communications networks.” The 5-star analyst expect 5G’s global rollout will result in “increasing Return on Capital, greater Economic Profit, and increasing long-