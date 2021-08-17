U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,481.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.75
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.00
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2500
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,637.48
    -2,062.06 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,152.36
    -45.22 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,632.61
    +109.42 (+0.40%)
     

The Tile Shop to Attend B. Riley Securities Summer Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company’s CEO Cabell Lolmaugh and Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer Mark Davis will be attending B. Riley Securities Summer Summit this week.

Accompanying management’s remarks at the conference is an updated investor presentation that can also be viewed at investors.tileshop.com under “Presentations”.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis
Email: mark.davis@tileshop.com
Phone: (763) 852-2978



Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • EV Startup Canoo Reports Deeper Loss But Preorders Climb

    Canoo missed second-quarter estimates as the EV startup looks to bring its first electric vehicle to market next year.

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.